23 Best Suck OnlyFans in 2024

For all the spicy preferences out there, sometimes the classics are best. Our list of the best dick sucking OnlyFans creators includes models who are experts in their craft and showcase it for audiences online.
Find the best suck OnlyFans creators below. Each of these sultry beauties made the cut because they're active on OnlyFans, so you can be confident their accounts will keep you company for hours on end.
1. Miss Lee — Most Svelte Suck OnlyFans
Features:
Over 936.4k likes
120 videos
Regular live shows
Over 950 photos
$5.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @misslee403
Instagram: @missjennlee403
X: @misslee403
TikTok: @tacogirl403
About Miss Lee:
Introducing Miss Lee, a top 0.01% creator and one of the best dick sucking OnlyFans models. With svelte curves, silky dark hair and a sultry smile, Miss Lee is a dream to behold. When she’s not lounging by the pool or demonstrating her fashion prowess, find her squatting heavy at the gym.
2. Savvy — City Hippie Suck OnlyFans
Features:
Over 479.5k likes
Over 1.2k videos
Over 3.5k photos
Regular live shows
$10 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @savvysuxx
Instagram: @savvysuxx
X: @savvysuxx
TikTok: @savvysuxxx
About Savvy:
Savvy promises to bring a little fire to your life. Growing up with hippie parents in New York, Savvy is a free spirited and yet woman. These traits allowed her to go pro in the adult entertainment industry and helped her become one of our favorite fellatio OnlyFans models.
3. Sara Retali — Barcelona Actress Suck Onlyfans
Features:
Over 518.7k likes
Regular live shows
Over 600 videos
Over 2.3k photos
$9.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @sararetali
Instagram: @sararetali
About Sara Retali:
You’ve never met anyone quite like Sara Retali, one of the best dick sucking OnlyFans models and a nominee of several XBiz creator awards. Hailing from Barcelona, Sara Retali is a professional adult entertainment star with a gorgeous face, beautiful body, and open mind.
4. Luna Alessandra — Rising Moon Suck OnlyFans
Features:
Top 0.2% of all creators on OnlyFans
444 videos
Over 750 photos
Over 386.3k likes
$9.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @lunaalessandra
Instagram: @Alessandra.of7
About Luna Alessandra:
As one of the top 0.2% OnlyFans models, it’s only right that Luna Alessandra ranks on our list of the best dick sucking OnlyFans creators. Despite her youth, Luna Alessandra is already known as a captivating adult entertainment star, model, and influencer who’s been featured in numerous publications.
5. Lil Strawbs — Sweetest Suck OnlyFans
Features:
Over 349.1k likes
Regular live shows
247 videos
Over 5.5k photos
$14.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @nutonmybangz
TikTok: @ghosties33
About Lil Strawbs:
True to her namesake, Lil Strawbs is nothing if not sweet and juicy. Always styled with a dramatic winged eyeliner and auburn bangs, this redhead is a mesmerizing suck OnlyFans model. She’s known for her ability to connect with and get to know fans, learning everything about their preferences and personalizing content.
6. Kaybooz — The GOAT Suck OnlyFans
Features:
Over 341.4k likes
Over 2.5k videos
Over 2.3k photos
$12.50 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @kaybooz
Instagram: @officialkaybooz
X: @kaybooz
TikTok: @bankayboozz
About Kaybooz:
Kaybooz, who otherwise goes by Bob, is a stunning suck OnlyFans model. At 26 years old, Kaybooz has sculpted her figure from hours in the gym, and she shows it off in all kinds of cowgirl-themed apparel, elegant formalwear, and chic lingerie. Catch her soaking up the sunny rays of her home state in Florida and perfecting her tan.
7. Faye — Forest Nymph Suck OnlyFans
Features:
Over 1.12 million likes
159 videos
Over 1.7k photos
$12 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @forestfaye
Instagram: @forestfayee
X: @forestfayee
TikTok: @forestfaye1
About Faye:
Small, playful, and whimsical, suck OnlyFans model Faye is here to sprinkle a little magic into your life. Between her flawless alabaster complexion, mesmerizing dark eyes, and soothing personality, Faye’s content is nothing short of supernatural. Don’t forget to ask her about her current favorite PC games or most recent cosplay adventure.
8. Lillie — Suck OnlyFans College Overachiever
Features:
Over 667.7k likes
Regular live shows
Over 250 videos
Over 550 photos
$9.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @blondie.lilllie
Instagram: @blondie.lillie
TikTok: @lillieblondie
About Lillie:
Meet Lillie, a petite 19 year old college freshman who’s studying biomed and training for varsity athletics. As if she wasn’t already overachieving enough, she’s also one of the best dick sucking OnlyFans models. Make sure to check out her impressive flexibility and strength in her yoga and handstand videos.
9. Lil Baby MJ — Splits Master Suck OnlyFans
Features:
Top 0.2% of creators on OnlyFans
Over 646.5k likes
500 videos
Over 1.3k photos
$9.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @lilbabymj
Instagram: @Lilbabymjxo
X: @lilbabymjxo
TikTok: @Lilbabymjxo
YouTube: @Babymjxo
About Lil Baby MJ:
Best dick sucking OnlyFans model Lil Baby MJ identifies as a geeky and fit blondie, and we couldn’t agree more. This top 0.2% creator splits her time between Canada and Miami, spending her free time refining her impressive fitness, cosplaying colorful characters, and streaming her favorite video games. Don’t miss out on her daily yoga videos to learn how to get splits just like hers.
10. Jozy Blows — Dating Star Suck OnlyFans
Features:
Top 0.6% of creators on OnlyFans
Over 601.7k likes
803 videos
Over 13.9k photos
$15 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @jozyblows
Instagram: @Jozyblows1
X: @blowsjozy
TikTok: @blowsxjozy
YouTube: @Jozyblows
About Jozy Blows:
Best UK amateur content winner, top 0.6% creator, and one of the best dick sucking OnlyFans models is raking in the awards and recognition. Tall, slim, and tattooed, Jozy Blows has sparkling doe eyes and an even more sparkly sense of humor. Look for her vlogs and tinder and dating life stories to get a comedic insight into Jozy Blows’ life.
Frequently Asked Questions About Suck OnlyFans Accounts
Which best dick sucking OnlyFans models shouldn’t be missed?
Across all the best dick sucking OnlyFans models of 2024, it’s hard to narrow it down to our favorites. Based on factors such as popularity, pricing, content offerings, and posting frequency, here are the best suck OnlyFans creators of 2024:
How can I grow my suck OnlyFans account?
Growing your suck OnlyFans account is a lot like growing any other small online business. Start by crafting an appealing profile page with photos of yourself and a bio that represents who you are and the type of content you offer.
Twitter and other social media platforms account for most clickthroughs to OnlyFans, making them great tools for creators growing their fanbase. Complying with the guidelines of each social platform, post teaser content and links that helps entice fans to visit and subscribe to your page. Make sure to engage with your followers in comments and direct messages.
How much money do suck OnlyFans creators make?
Based on an average of 21 subscribers, the average suck OnlyFans creator makes about $200 per month. The top 1% of creators make about $6,000 per month, while the top 0.1% can make $100,000 or more. The very top creators report earnings up to $9.2 million per year.
How do subscriptions work on suck OnlyFans?
Subscriptions function as a paywall for suck OnlyFans creator content. To unlock their content, you’ll have to subscribe and choose whether to opt in to automatic rebilling or not. Subscriptions can be anywhere from free to $50 per month.
Can I access suck OnlyFans without paying?
Although you need a credit card for an OnlyFans account, you don’t need to make a purchase to access content. Many creators offer free or promotional subscriptions to let users preview their content ahead of making a purchase.
Suck OnlyFans - Suck OnlyFans In Conclusion
Suck OnlyFans content makes up a large portion of adult entertainment, and as such is a competitive space for creators. From the nerdy e-girls to the professional stars, our best dick sucking OnlyFans creators deliver expert oral skills.
We’re always excited to see the new and rising stars of the suck OnlyFans world. Spend some time with our top creators, and come back for more models.