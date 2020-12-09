21+ TOP Craigslist Personals Alternatives 2023: What Replaced Craigslist “Casual Encounters” Section (Sex Classifieds)

Pros:

The community is open-minded

Accounts can be verified

Cons:

Hard to use in small cities

Seeking is a great place to find someone looking for an arrangement. The great part about this community is that you can be totally upfront about what you’re looking for and not be judged for it. Many profiles are verified for income to ensure you are speaking with a real person.

Signing up on Seeking is simple. You provide some basic information and then start connecting with people local to your area. Women are free to use the site but men do pay a subscription. If you’re open to a sugar relationship this is the place for you.

