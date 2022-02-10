15+ Best Escort Sites Ranked & Reviewed: Find a Date To Your Next Event (2022)

So, what are the best escort websites of 2022? We're here to tell you. We break them all down in this article to give you the best chance of finding someone.

While it's nice to have so many options, digging around for the best sites is similar to searching for a needle in a haystack. When you’re ready to find the perfect company for an event or night on the town these escort sites can help.

Whether you're looking to meet new people, try out casual dating, or find a compatible match, there are plenty of different escort sites to choose from.

Finding a date or someone to spend time with has never been easy - and the pandemic has only made things more complicated. Even if you're not getting out as much as you used to, there are various escort sites and sugar dating apps that can help you make connections and find dates.

Registering for an account with Ashely Madison is quick, simple, and completely free. You have to provide some basic information - including your name, age, marital status, height, weight, contact info, etc. After filling everything out, you're free to browse through profiles and find escorts to meet up with.

It is a great escort site if anonymity is your top priority. Any user can opt for anonymous profiles, discreet payment methods, and billings, along with secretive desktop and mobile access.

Ashley Madison has a notorious reputation among all the popular adult dating sites. While the site is known for extra-marital affairs, it's also full of people looking to broaden their horizons with a discreet relationship.

You will need to indicate whether you're a man or woman and whether you're interested in pursuing men or women (or both). You will also need to provide your email address and date of birth. Then, all users must answer a series of questions that contribute to the site's matchmaking services.

Secret Benefits has a rigorous verification process to ensure all users are who they claim to be, thus creating a safer, more secure platform. Still, the registration process on Secret Benefits is quick and easy.

The site features an active online community with over twenty million members in total! With extensive search/ filtering functionalities and a massive escort directory, you will easily find someone that aligns with your personal goals and dating intentions.

Secret Benefits is the premier site for arrangement based relationships. If you're interested in this type of relationship, Secret Benefits is one of the top escort sites to try out.

Since there are no paid services, site members must play by the rules. Otherwise, you could be banned from the escort site.

Double List is a free site for all registered numbers. You can create posts on your feed and even attach photos to them. Users are allowed a total of two posts per day (with four photos permitted on each). You can also participate in group chats and leave comments on other posts. The site also offers web camera blogs and hold/cold games for entertainment purposes.

Creating an account with Double List should only take a few minutes. You will need to give your phone number and provide verification via a phone call. Double List will not accept prepaid numbers when registering. No email address or social media accounts are required to set up an account.

Double List launched in 2018, not long after Craigslist Personals shut its doors for good. This escort site has since gained popularity among the adult dating scene. It has over 40 million total users and nearly 2 million active users on the site weekly, making it a great spot to seek a casual night of fun and our top-ranked escort site overall.

Adult Friend Finder is one of the best escort sites for adult services. It's super easy to find quality matches with over 80 million members worldwide and several advanced site features.

When using Adult Friend Finder, you can narrow your search with the age and gender filters. All user profiles are incredibly detailed, helping you find escorts with similar fetishes, kinks, and lifestyles. The site also offers adult chat rooms, live video cams, direct messaging, and more.

You can register for an account for free, but it isn't much you can do without a paid subscription. After signing up for the Gold subscription plan, you can immediately search for people in your local area. If you find someone you like, feel free to send them a message asking to meet in person or go on a date!

Pros

Millions of site users

Free registration

Welcoming, open-minded environment

Mobile app available

Cons

Several bots and fake profiles

Tons of ads

Limited access for free accounts

What's Your Price is a great place to find trusted escorts. If you’re looking for an escort to an event, a date, or a girlfriend experience you can find all of that and more.

This site lets you choose your date by a variety of filters including height, weight, body type, and hair color. If you've always dreamed of having an absolute babe on your arm What's Your Price is the site for you.

You will need to verify your email address, fill out a profile, and upload a picture. You can provide as little information as you want but the more information you provide the more trusted your profile would be.

Pros

This site is an affordable dating site

Get connected to locals

Fast connections to beautiful escorts

Cons

Email does need to be verified

Trust.Link is an authentic, reliable alternative to other escort sites. It's an independent escort site, helping you find local escorts in nearby areas.

The site caters to both male and female escorts with thousands of entertainers from worldwide. These escorts set their rates, but most are offered within an affordable range.

Trust.Link launched in 2018 as an alternative to other sites offering Backpage escorts, like Craigslist Personals. This platform continuously develops its services, features, and standards. It's a great place to explore and express your inner desires freely.

Pros

Reasonable pricing

Easy to find escorts near you

Support the escort community with various safety measures

Cons

Some scammers on this escort site

ListCrawler is considered a "Classifieds Aggregator," collecting ads from escorts across different sites and posting them in one dedicated place. The site's escort directory is active across significant cities throughout the country, making it extremely easy for users to find escort services and no-strings-attached casual relationships.

Although the website's interface is quite outdated, it's completely free to use. Plus, you will not be bombarded with annoying advertisements while using this escort service.

Pros

Major classifieds site

Daily ads

Free to use

Optimized for mobile

Cons

Some escort scammers

YesBackpage is a well-known (and used) classified site in the United States. The platform provides a marketplace where people can post ads for real estate, jobs, escort ads, and other types of adult services. Users can post ads for free across different categories and within different cities.

With high amounts of website traffic and various subcategories to choose from, this is a viable platform to find escorts for events. YesBackPage is like many classified ad services where members can post anything they wish to personally advertise. Finding the perfect date to keep you company at your next event could start right here.

Casual dating services

Male escorts and trans escorts are available

Simple registration process

Cons

Outdated website design

Skip the games is all about video content. If you want to keep things strictly online and never move to in-person meet-ups, this is the escort website for you.

The website offers an extensive online library of photos and videos. You can easily find men or women via the search bar on the homepage. Skip the games even helps users filter through the variety of escorts available. If you are looking to turn heads at an event with a gorgeous escort on your arm this site could help you get there.

Pros

Full-length videos

A large number of users

Security tips and information articles provided

Cons

No refunds or cancellations

Tons of promotional emails and other ads

LeoList is the premier escort service provider in Canada. This site is similar to Craigslist and Backpage escorts. It functions as a classified site, with many personals to choose from.

Most ads do not have a photo attached, and the rest of the information provided is pretty generic. When there are photos, however, the site will verify the images provided and the individual's identity. If you see someone you like, you can use the personal messaging service to contact the woman or man.

In addition to the casual dating ads, LeoList has non-adult advertisements.

Pros

Messaging service

Photo verification

Multiple ad categories

Cons

Some fake profiles

Classifiedads.com features multiple ad categories - such as apartment rentals, furniture, vehicles, and personal escort services.

The section for personals ads contains several links to subcategories, including "women seeking men," "men seeking women," "missed connections," and "casual dating." You can sort through these ads to find local escorts and other casual encounters that align with your interests. If you’re looking for a specific type of escort like maybe one that you can take a professional setting or out to a nice dinner specify that in your ad.

Pros

Several casual dating opportunities

Large classifieds marketplace

Cons

Several sponsored ads

Some postings for non-existent items

Many fake profiles

KinkyAds.org is the perfect place to explore and indulge in adventures. This platform caters to an alternative community, where members prefer non-traditional methods of dating. With a vast pool of active users, it should be easy to find a good-looking escort.

The website is entirely free, and all its features are made available to every registered member. You will need to create an account to use the site, but the process is very straightforward. KinkyAds.org asks for your email address, date of birth, location, gender, and the gender you're interested in. In total, it shouldn't take more than 5 minutes.

Pros

Free site and features

Not many ads or popups

Various chat rooms are available

Cons

Site users are not verified

No mobile app

MegaPersonals.eu is a classified site where you add a listing or respond to an ad that interests you. They have a massive adult dating community, with single, married, couples, etc. You can scroll through listings, click on profiles you're interested in, and contact the person via email.

Pros

Free, trustworthy site with scam advisors

Variety of genders and sexual preferences

Tons of local listings

Cons

No encrypted emails

Limited user base

Oodle, Personals is another great escort website for dates, casual encounters, and more. While the community is divided according to gender, there are many opportunities to specify your preferences according to different categories. For example, you can seek people based on their intentions (serious relationships, casual dating, marriage, etc.). Overall, the site has an open environment and a sexually-free community.

Pros

Several adult personals

Most profiles include photos

Massive classified ads site with various categories

Cons

Some fake ads

Final Word on the Best Escort Sites 2022

We highly recommend the escort websites listed above if you want to find escorts for a date or casual relationship. Some of the most popular escort sites offer quality services and have positive escort reviews from previous and current users.

They have various escort listings - including female escorts, male escorts, and much more that are sure to wow at your next important event. We hope this article helps you find a stunning escort to have on your arm. Good luck!

Disclaimer: These websites are only for finding dates and people to spend time with. We do not condone paying for sex and you should not use these websites in that manner.