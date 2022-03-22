13 Best Dating Sites and Apps for Men (Updated 2022)

If you are entering the dating world, you likely know the struggle of finding someone you are truly interested in. For instance, your friends or family may try to set you up with a mutual connection, but those kinds of dates can be tricky. As you navigate the dating world and try to find the right partner, it's worth trying to find love with an online dating site. The dating pool online is so much larger than in real life, which explains why so many people are trying to find the right one online. Different platforms and websites can be the perfect place for you to connect with like-minded individuals. Your dating preferences and intentions will be put first, makes for compatible matches and high success rates. Related: Best Dating Sites For Older People Whether you are dating for serious relationships, a casual hookup, or a life partner, you will be able to find it online. Every app is targeted toward a specific audience, which can make finding the right online dating app difficult. To help you find the perfect platform for your needs, we have curated this list of some of the most well-known dating apps so that you can find romance faster. Site Best For Facebook Dating Finding long-term relationships Seeking Finding an established professional OkCupid Finding compatible matches Adult Friend Finder Casual connections Ashley Madison Discreet dating experience Facebook Dating In 2018, it was announced that Facebook, the well-known social media platform, would jump into the world of dating. Facebook Dating is a dedicated feature designed to help users of the platform find real relationships. The dating app is designed in a way that promotes privacy and safety while allowing people to form relationships. Normally, those who use Facebook dating are not looking for casual hook-ups. If that is your scene, you may want to choose a different application. Facebook Dating does not have its own dating app, instead, it is integrated into the general Facebook app. This means that you can use your existing Facebook account to gain access to the feature. When setting up your profile, you can select photos and automatically have information from your main Facebook account transferred over. This makes the initial setup fast and easy. You can also include extra data and photos to optimize your dating profile. Instagram integration allows you to use your Instagram posts on your dating account as well. All matching features are made available on the Facebook Dating home screen. From there, you can either accept or pass on suggested matches. Suggested matches can also come from your Facebook Events and Groups, which is the most unique feature of this dating app. Pros Easy to navigate and create a profile

Instagram integrations make updating your profile easy

Your Facebook and dating profile are kept separately and you will not be matched with friends Cons Only available through the dating app, not the website

Users can contact anyone, a mutual match is not a requirement

Anyone can join Facebook Dating, regardless of their relationship status on Facebook Seeking

Seeking.com is the perfect place for elite singles looking for genuine connections and long-lasting relationships. Seeking is most popular among wealthy people and established professionals. Those using this elite dating app want to meet like-minded people.

Seeking has over 20 million active members of all genders, making it perfect for elite singles. A paid membership is recommended if you want to increase the quality of your matches. Setting up an account is easy whether you choose the paid or free membership options.

To complete your user profile, you will need to verify your account and identity. There are privacy filters to ensure that no one views your information without your consent. This dating app is safer than others for elite singles.

Seeking sets itself apart from other dating websites because of the various features it includes. Chat rooms, VIP rooms, and extra security features help to reduce the number of fake accounts and increase your chances of having a successful match. Read Full Seeking Review Pros Easy to use interface with easy search tools

Comprehensive verification process reduces the number of fake accounts

Well-established online reputation among professionals and elite singles Cons Free membership has limited features

Income verification makes signing-up time consuming

Many inactive user profiles are still searchable on the site OkCupid

OkCupid is great for all relationship-types, from casual hook-ups to forming long-lasting connections. OkCupid has the most extensive selection of options when specifying your orientation. With 20 categories available, making your customized profile and setting your preferences has never been easier. This is the most diverse dating app available. No matter what you are looking for, you will be able to find it on OkCupid. The app is filled with different individuals, which makes finding the perfect match easier. From a casual hook-up to a long-term relationship, stating what you are looking for is extremely easy on the app. This app is truly the perfect place for flirting and having fun while dating. Sending messages to potential matches or people who you find interesting is free with OkCupid. There are also two different levels to the paid membership. These can unlock more features that can make your dating experience even better. Pros Very User-friendly and sending messages is free

The search feature helps you find the most compatible matches

Perfect for everyone with over 20 sexual orientations and 12 gender identities in its arsenal. Cons You can send a message to anyone, a match is not a requirement

The membership is more expensive than the one on other sites

To receive messages, you need to upgrade to a paid membership. Adult Friend Finder

Adult Friend Finder has over 80 million users, making it one of the largest dating websites in the world. A number of users on the dating site are looking for everything from one-night stands to casual hook-ups to entering the swinger community. This is the perfect hookup app for those uncertain of what they are looking for. Most people on Adult Friend Finder are looking for casual dating rather than forming long-term relationships. Adult content is widely available on the site and it’s not censored. If you are looking for a more daring dating experience, this is the perfect site for you. The site is free to use and easy to navigate. Connecting with potential matches is seamless for everyone, i.e. couples, women, men, and queer women and men. Adult Friend Finder is one of the most fun dating experiences, especially if you are looking for more promiscuous content and raunchy videos. Read Full Adult Friend Finder Review Pros Best hookup app for casual hookups, casual dating, and one-night stands

Free version lets you access most features

Perfect for people of all sexual orientations and gender identities Cons Premium membership is expensive

On the free dating site you can find many fake profiles

There are fewer female users than male users Related: Top sites to find local escorts Ashley Madison

Ashley Madison was once considered to be one of the most scandalous online dating sites. This is one of the paid dating sites where users can disclose exactly what they are looking for. Then, users are matched based on their dating preferences. There is a limited free membership available for some users. Because females can register for free, the dating scene on Ashley Madison is more favorable to those looking for a relationship with a woman. This makes Ashley Madison one of the best online dating sites for men and women seeking women. Ashley Madison has plenty of unique features and innovative service offerings. For example, if you can’t find a match within 3 months, you can get a full refund on your premium membership. With the favorite and priority mail features, you’ll find plenty of compatible matches in no time. Furthermore, the panic button feature will take you to a generic website so those around you can’t see what you are browsing. Ashley Madison also offers a user-friendly website and an excellent customer support team that can offer you tips to find a compatible match. Pros Large dating pool

Credit system lets you pay as you go

Messaging, video calls, and virtual gifts make communicating with your matches easier Cons Most people aren’t looking for long-term relationships

Layout is a bit boring when compared to other sites

The paid subscription may not always be worth it eharmony

eharmony is the perfect dating site for those seeking long-term, committed relationships. The site offers a curated sign-up process and proprietary matching system for a seamless online dating experience. In fact, eHarmony users are the most successful in finding true love and long-lasting relationships online. With eharmony, you can skip the mindless swiping. The site is built for like-minded singles and aims to find suitable matches that hold the same values as you. The suggested matches are quite accurate. eharmony uses an advanced matchmaking algorithm and an extensive personality questionnaire to find compatible matches. Your daily potential matches will always be in your local area. This makes forming meaningful connections with those on the same dating journey as you quick and easy. Members of eharmony tend to be in their 30s and are no longer in the hook-up phase. For young professionals seeking real relationships, this site is perfect. Based on your dating preferences and personality questionnaire, you can find the exact partner you’re looking for. Read Full eharmony Review Pros Perfect for those looking for a lifelong partnership

High success rate for users looking for positive dating experiences and long-lasting relationships

One of the best dating sites for those seeking compatible matches with shared values Cons The questionnaire makes the sign up overly complicated and long

Free membership is limited and most users need to switch to the paid subscription

Limited communication methods, no chat rooms, video calls, or easy messaging methods Tinder Tinder is perhaps the world’s most well-known dating app. It has been downloaded over 340 million times and is available in 190 countries. Whether you want to form a romantic connection, meet new people while traveling, or expand your social network, Tinder offers a world of possibilities. Matching with people on Tinder is extremely easy. You can use the Swipe Right feature to like someone, and if they swipe right back, it's a Match. The algorithm connects you with people based on location, gender, distance, and orientation filters. With millions of people using Tinder daily, getting matches is simple and fun. Tinder is popular with millennials, casual daters, and potential partners. Most matches on Tinder do not last longer than a month. While a majority of users on Tinder are looking for casual hook-ups, some people are seeking long-term relationships. Tinder is not as secure as some of the other dating apps. There are several fake accounts and scam profiles. This makes it slightly harder if you are looking for a genuine connection on Tinder. Pros Quick registration with almost immediate matches

User-friendly communication features between matches

Caters to everyone regardless of sexual orientation Cons Privacy concerns as you need to have Facebook use Tinder

Tinder has been hacked in the past

The basic plan only allows you to make a limited number of swipes Plenty of Fish

Plenty of Fish is one of the best dating sites for men. Even the hopeless romantics will be able to form meaningful connections on this app. While this dating platform is available worldwide, the U.S. has the second-largest number of active online users.

Several features make this free dating app great for single users looking for someone new. For example, the forums are a great place to meet other users and make heartfelt connections. The advanced search feature also makes finding a match super easy.

The user profiles are very detailed. There will be information regarding your background, relationship history, and family relations. Plenty of Fish caters to those looking for a committed relationship and genuine connection.

This free dating app offers limited features with no payment needed. However, upgrading to a paid subscription will enhance the experience of this dating site. It will increase your matchmaking potential and chance of success. Pros Free Dating site

Large pool of users, matches are made based on location

You can see everyone who has viewed your profile Cons More men than women, which makes this a worse dating app for men

Many ads on the app, unless you are using the premium membership

Read messages feature is only for paid subscribers Bumble