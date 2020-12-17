13+ Best Swinger Dating Sites For Couples: Find Your Perfect Partners 2023

In today's day and age, people are becoming more interested in exploring alternative relationship styles.
It's not uncommon to see polyamorous couples, open couples, or ethnically non monogamous. When it comes to alternative relationships, swinging is one of the most established dating styles out there.
In the past, swinging may have been considered taboo, but these days there are tons of proud and thriving online swinging communities.
Depending on what you're looking for, you can find simple advice, casual sex, and like-minded swingers to connect with.
Whatever it is you're seeking, these sites have you covered. We've put together this list of the best swinger sites available today.
Take a look below to find the right site for your needs.
1. AdultFriendFinder - Best for overall site for swingers
About AdultFriendFinder: Adult Friend Finder, also known as AFF, is one of the largest online communities of swingers in the United States. With over a hundred million members, this swinger site is a safe bet for just about anyone.
Now, with a massive user base like this, you'll want to keep your eye out for potentially fake profiles. That being said, as long you practice common safety tips for online dating, you shouldn't run into any problems.
You can create a free account on AFF to find local couples in your city. Once you're signed up, you can browse through user profiles to find couples who are interested in meeting up.
Overall, AFF is an established swinger site with a large and diverse user base. If you're new to the world of online swinging, this is the place to start.
Best Feature of AdultFriendFinder: One of the best features on AFF is the "Hookup" section on the site. This area was made just for people who are seeking casual sex. If you're interested in swinging, you'll see a lot of options in this area.
2. Alt.com - Best for Alternative Style Dating
About Alt.com: Alt.com is a great website for people who have kinks and fetishes. In specific, Alt.com is really great for those of you who are into a more casual dating experience.
As you can imagine, this community is extremely open-minded. That means it's totally possible to find swingers, and no-strings-attached sex with ease.
If you're into adding a third or another couple, this is a win-win situation. This is one of the only swinger dating sites that incorporates a huge variety of sexual preferences and one-night stands.
If you just want to explore the lifestyle, I highly recommend the naughty photo albums on Alt.com. Users upload hundreds of pictures every day that you can enjoy. Sign up is free and fast.
Best Feature on Alt.com: One of the best features on Alt.com is the live chat. You can connect with users and start chatting with them right away. There are several chat rooms all dedicated to different topics you're sure to find on that matches your favorite category.
3. Seeking.com
About Seeking: Seeking.com is the go-to site for any sort of arrangement and that includes swinging. The site first became popular as a high end dating service that drew in the ultra succesful. It’s since cultivated a community that is inclusive and upfront and honest about what they are looking for.
Best features of Seeking: The best feature of Seeking is the video chat functionality. These days you might want to get to know someone a little bit better before meeting up. Seeking offers a fully integrated video chat feature so you can ask all your questions from the get-go and make sure everyone is comfortable with the arrangement.
4. 99Flavors- Best for virtual hookups
About 99Flavors: 99Flavors is a swinger site that makes it easy to meet and connect with local swingers. The great thing about this dating site is that every member is a part of the swinger lifestyle.
Now, once you sign up for the site, you won't be given a bunch of matches. Rather, you can browse freely through profiles and connect with other users.
Best feature on 99Flavors: The best feature by far, is the video chat. During today's day and age, connecting with people virtually is extremely convenient. On 99Flavors, you can hook up with other swingers on video chat for virtual sex.
5. AshleyMadison - Best for discreet swinging
About AshleyMadison: When most people think of AshleyMadison, they think of the same thing: affairs. And while it's true that many people use the site for that reason, it's also great for swingers.
The reason for this is that there are so many married people on the site. Since this isn't strictly a swinger dating site, I would recommend making your desires clear in your bio.
If you're a couple, you can even choose a profile picture of the two of you. That way people know what you are interested in.
As a couple, this site is also great for finding a third, since there are single people on the site as well. Overall, this site is great for finding any type of casual sex partner.
Best feature on AshleyMadison: The best part about AshleyMadison is its commitment to security. If you and your partner are interested in swinging but want to keep it on the down-low, this site is the way to go. Because most of the users are looking for an affair, the site takes anonymity very seriously.
6. SwapFinder - Best for classic partner swaps
About SwapFinder: SwapFinder is a swinger dating site that's aimed towards a younger user base. If you find that a lot of these swinger websites are catered to an older crowd, SwapFinder will be a breath of fresh air.
The great thing about SwapFinder is the massive user base. With millions of members, this is the best place to find online swinger clubs and casual sex.
Another benefit of SwapFinder is the diversity of the couples on the site. It's great for straight, gay, lesbian, and transgender couples who are apart of the swing lifestyle. The site even encourages groups to sign-up!
Every user is required to fill out a pretty detailed profile, so you can see what everyone is looking for. This is certainly one of the most popular dating sites out there made specifically for swingers.
Best Feature on SwapFinder: SwapFinder has lots of extra features that make it a fun site to use, even if you don't find a match. One of these features is the live cam option. If you and your partner don't find a match that night, you can check out the live cams to have an online threesome. There are lots of gorgeous cam girls who are down to get naughty on camera.
7. SDC.com - Best for learning about the swinger lifestyle
About SDC.com: This site is a robust online community for swingers, open couples, kinksters, and anyone who is curious about alternative relationships. The community here is based on open-mindedness and is totally judgment-free.
SDC.com not only helps users connect with other swingers, but it also provides a great selection of educational material about the swinging lifestyle. Find local swingers, swinger parties, adult chat, and more.
Now, this site does have a smaller user base than other sites on this list. With only 30,000 users, you might have a harder time finding a match in smaller cities.
That being said, there are benefits to a small community, and you'll find that everyone is extremely respectful of one another.
Best Feature on SDC.com: One of the best features on this site is the party feature. You can find local swingers parties in your city and find a real-life community of like-minded people. You can find clubs, parties, and events just for swingers and threesomes.
8. FetLife - Best for poly and open couples
About FetLife: FetLife is an incredibly popular site made specifically for swingers, poly couples, open couples, and more. On top of that, the site is great for anyone with kinks and fetishes. In fact, FetLife has become the go-to site for the kink community.
Because FetLife has become such a popular option, there is the potential for some fake profiles. While you'll have to keep your eye out for fishy accounts, there are plenty of genuine users to choose from.
You can get started on FetLife for free to start connecting with swingers online and in your city.
Best Feature on FetLife: One very cool feature on FetLife is the online swingers clubs. Since the site hosts so many unique fetishes, you can actually join online communities dedicated to specific interests. This is a great way to learn more about a particular kink and meet people online.
9. SwingLifestyle - Best for serious swinging partners
About SwingLifestyle: This site is totally dedicated to couples interested in swinging and alternative lifestyles. This site is designed to connect swingers in your own community.
SwingLifestyle helps users take their sex life in new directions and become apart of an open-minded swinger community. You’ll find that most people on this site are very serious about the lifestyle.
This site offers a whole lot more than just online dating. You can become a part of a date club, swingers group or swingers forum. There are also options for swingers parties and cruises.
The only downside to this site is the very small user base. You'll probably only find a few thousand users on the site at any given time. That being said, this is the site to go to for finding extensive information on the swing lifestyle.
Best Feature on SwingLifestyle: This site is great for finding more information about clubs, parties, and products just for swinging. There are tons of cool features to help you learn how to swing. I recommend checking out the swingers stories section of the site for some juicy details on the lives of real swingers.
10. Kasidie - Best for swinger clubs
About Kasidie: This dating site is all about swinging and sexy, adult fun. Now, while you can use Kasidie to meet other swingers one-on-one, I highly suggest using this website to find swingers clubs and parties. The site boasts hundreds of swinging parties, events, and resort takeovers that are guaranteed to be a great time.
Kasidie makes user privacy a top priority so that you can browse anonymously. This is great for those of you who are simply curious about the lifestyle, but not ready to fully commit.
There are hundreds of specific groups on the website dedicated to common interests such as wine, sports, and cooking, so you can find swingers with similar hobbies.
Best Feature on Kasidie: Kasidie has one of the most robust offerings of swingers events out there. Not only can you find swinger events and parties in your own city— you can find free swinger events around the world. This is an awesome feature for swingers who are traveling around the world or in the United States.
11. Reddit r/Swingers - Best online swinging community
About r/Swingers: When it comes to finding a supportive online community, Reddit is always a good option. Reddit is a free social media app with several online swinger forums.
If you're just looking for a supportive online platform for swingers, I recommend checking out r/Swingers. This subreddit is dedicated to advice, how-tos, and articles, and websites just for swingers. So, if you just want to know more about becoming a swinger or need specific advice, you should definitely check out this site.
Now, keep in mind, this subreddit is not designed to find hookups. If you're looking for a site to meet other swingers for casual sex, I would go with one of the other sites on this list.
Best Feature on r/Swingers: Reddit is fairly simple in terms of features. That being said, this is probably the best social media option if you need real advice from real swingers. You can create a post with a specific question and get honest answers from other members. The fact that Reddit is totally free is just icing on the cake.
12. Feeld - Best for open relationships
About Feeld: This website provides an exciting new option for alternative style relationships. Unlike most dating apps, Feeld is designed specifically for couples. Whether you're interested in swinging or finding a partner, this website will have plenty of options.
Now, in terms of swinger sites, this option is great because it comes as an app for mobile devices. You can download the app on both Apple and Android devices. Most apps of this nature are not found in major app stores, so it's great to have this option.
Once you're signed up for Feeld, you'll find that it works much like any other dating app. You can "like" other profiles, and if they "like" you back, you become Connections. You can message and exchange photos with your Connections to get the ball rolling.
You can enjoy all of Feeld's basic features for free. There is also a paid version called Majestic that offers a few extra features like the ability to see people who have already liked you.
Best Feature on Feeld: One very cool feature from this website is the ability to search by desire. That means you can search through user profiles according to specific interests, kinks, or fetishes. This comes in very handy for anyone looking for a tailored swinging experience. You'll have to sign up for the paid membership to get access to this feature.
13. FabSwingers.com - Best for mature couples
About FabSwingers: FabSwingers may be the only swinger site out there that was actually created by people who swing. Because of that, the site was designed to address the desires of real swingers. On top of that, it's one of the best swinger websites that doesn't charge a membership fee.
Now, the one downside to this website is the old school layout. You'll see right away that the website could use a bit of an update. That aside, the site is actually fairly easy to navigate and straightforward.
Use the website to find local swingers, parties, events, adult chat, free swinger advice, and casual sex partners.
All of the users are verified so you don't have to worry as much about fake profiles. There are typically several thousand active users on the site every day, so it's a great place to make a fast connection.
Best Feature on FabSwingers: Most dating sites boast a massive user base, but these numbers are useless unless you know who is actually online. FabSwingers solved this problem by creating an "online now" feature. You can quickly see if a user is currently online, which makes connecting way faster and easier.
Get Out There and Swing
As you can see, swinging is not the taboo activity that it used to be. There are a plethora of options when it comes to dating sites and swinger sites with open-minded communities.
Most of these swinger dating sites are designed with swingers in mind, so you don't have to beat around the bush when it comes to your needs. Just be straightforward and honest about what you're looking for, and you'll find other swingers in no time.
When it comes down to it, the best swinger site for you depends on your specific needs. If you're looking for a discreet option, go with Ashley Madison. If you're looking for great advice, try Reddit. And if you're looking for other couples to have casual sex with, try any one of the swinger dating sites that we've reviewed above.
The most important thing to remember is to just relax, enjoy yourself, and have fun!