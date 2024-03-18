12 Best Gay Indian OnlyFans Accounts Featuring Male Indian OnlyFans Models in 2024

We had to get out our Thesaurus for these gay Indian OnlyFans models, because there are just not enough words in our vocabulary to describe how gorgeous they all are. Tall, dark, and handsome, might sound cliché, but one look and you’ll see for yourself just what we’re talking about. And, don’t even get us started on their luscious locks and rugged beards, giving them Bollywood vibes for days. In fact, a couple of our gay, desi OnlyFans models do perform in Bollywood movies.
But before you buy that movie ticket, check them out on our carefully, curated best-of list. We’re not big fans of leaking OnlyFans content online, so we keep our coverage respectful of that. What we can do is point you in the right direction of some ridiculously good-looking, male Indian OnlyFans models who you should be subscribing to.
1. Hairy Indian Alpha Muscle — Hairiest Male Indian OnlyFans Muscle Man
Features:
25,800 likes
145 videos
145 photos
$50
Subscription bundles
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @indianhairymuscle
About Hairy Indian Alpha Muscle:
“Hairy,” as we’ll call him, is a very large, very dominant male Indian OnlyFans guy who always strives to be on top. His solo performances are wild, wet, and full of steamy talk, while his dad/bad boy role play sessions are borderline abusive, which is just how his consenting partners like it — and pay good money for. If you’re looking for hardcore, explicit action, this gay Indian OnlyFans dom is ready and waiting. Just be prepared.
2. Leopardraghav (Raghav) — Most Bollywood Male Indian OnlyFans Model
Features:
2,100 likes
114 posts
$19
Subscription bundles
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @raghavleopard
Instagram: @raghavenglish3
About Raghav:
Have you ever watched a Bollywood movie and thought the leading actors were impossibly good looking? Confession time — we have — and had that same reaction when we saw photos of Raghav for the first time.
Tall, dark, and handsome, Raghav is a dreamy male Indian OnlyFans model and actor who has graced the covers of international magazines and appeared in movies (with his clothes on). Raghav is also a male Indian OnlyFans gym trainer, social media influencer, and underwear model. Raghav promises the photos and videos he posts to his OnlyFans page are enough to drive you wild and we have no doubt he’s telling the truth.
3. Desi Lad — Wildest Gay Desi OnlyFans Model
Features:
6,800 likes
107 videos
193 photos
$3.20 for 31 days
Subscription bundles
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @desicarmelo
X: @Desiladuk11
About Desi Lad:
Desi Lad may call England home these days, but he wants you to know he’s still an authentic male Indian OnlyFans model who respects his tradition values, but still gets off on hot, steamy encounters with other men
Desi Lad likes to wear his traditional Indian tunic while filming explicit sex scenes with other hot content creators and has more than 100 pieces of spicy content to prove it. This gay desi OnlyFans boy speaks English and is studying Spanish, so slide into his DMs and say hello.
4. Samy — Hottest Gay Indian OnlyFans Model
Features:
140,700 likes
242 videos
409 photos
$4.79 for 31 days
Subscription bundles
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @man_the_samm
Instagram: @man_the_samm
About Samy:
Samy is a good-looking guy who knows how to pose for the camera — just wait until you see him wearing nothing but a cowboy hat and jockstrap! This gay desi OnlyFans model was absolutely crushing it over at Instagram, but needed somewhere to post his steamier content. Lucky for you, he ended up on OnlyFans where his subscribers can enjoy the full package. Subscribers can also look forward to one-on-one messaging with this gay Indian OnlyFans boy and enjoy his freshest and spiciest photos and videos. Special requests for custom content are also always welcome.
5. Vivaan Darks — Best Gay Desi OnlyFans Punjabi Porn Star
Features:
4,400 likes
366 videos
106 photos
$12.99
Subscription bundles
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @vivaan
About Vivaan:
With 366 steamy videos and 106 spicy photos, Vivaan Darks has loads of content on his gay desi OnlyFans page, guaranteed to keep fans happy for days. Of course, his big brown eyes, muscular arms, and handsome face, also attract attention, so it’s no wonder he’s a fitness model and Punjabi porn star. Which is probably why he has no end of multiple partners willing to star in his wild content. This gay Indian OnlyFans model also boasts some impressive oral skills you’ll want to see for yourself.
6. Sunny — Most Poetic Gay Indian OnlyFans Art Lover
Features:
420 likes
78 videos
74 photos
$6.99
Subscription bundles
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @oheysunny
X: @oheysunny
About Sunny:
Welcome to Sunny’s world, where yoga, art, poetry, and literature are a big part of his every-day life. And, from the look of one of his profile photos, all of that yoga also helps make this young, gay Indian OnlyFans boy very flexible! Besides posting nude and lude photos and videos on the platform, OnlyFans is the only place Sunny responds to messages — and where you can look forward to one-on-one chats. Sunny does offer some PPV, but most of his content is uncensored photos and videos, so you’ll want to subscribe to see what this cutie comes up with next.
7. Novadesi — Most Cuddly Indian OnlyFans Boy
Features:
39,000 likes
263 videos
1,700 photos
$7
Subscription bundles
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @novadesi
X: @NOVAdesi1993
About Nova Desi:
Meet NOVAdesi, your new cuddly and irresistible Indian crush. Nova has a feeling you’ve never met a male Indian OnlyFans boy like him before — and we’re guessing he’s right. Nova considers himself a heteroflexible male Indian OnlyFans boy, so you just never know what new content he’ll be creating. A big film buff, he promises a lot of movie talk, but we’re pretty sure he can be distracted by the right moves. Nova is interesting in that he’s a solo performer who doesn’t show his face, but he does show his big sexy belly and much more.
8. Majesty Amar — Most Male Indian OnlyFans Foot Fetish Content
Features:
800 likes
730 videos
4,200 photos
$5.99
Subscription bundles
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @majestyamar
Instagram: @majesty_amar_is_back
About Majesty Amar:
Majesty Amar considers himself a “genetically superior Indian alpha” male, so we can only hope he lives up to his own hype. Amar also considers himself a fetish king and, to that end, likes to wear a crown and smoke cigars as men worship at his feet. Other kinks Amar enjoys include dress sock play, flip flop play, and an opportunity to verbally abuse anyone who will pay him. Amar has a free OnlyFans page you’ll also want to see for yourself, @masterandslaves, where he posts more of his dominant master content.
9. Raj — Best Gay Indian Exotic Dancer
Features:
5,100
205 videos
349 photos
$9.99
Subscription bundles
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @iamrajxxx
Instagram: @shazadhai
X: @iamRajxxx
About Raj:
With shiny black hair, smoldering, dark eyes, and a cheeky grin, Raj is a gay Indian OnlyFans model who loves to perform for the camera. Or as Raj likes to describe himself, like “Bollywood, but naked.” It’s also obvious Raj loves to perform on stage as an exotic dancer. Photos of Ray wearing nothing but a hat and g-string, with sweat running down his chest, as he dances are enough to make anyone hot! Raj likes to travel so make sure to check out his schedule because he could be dancing his way to you in the near future.
10. Sheeen — Most Fit Gay Desi OnlyFans Model
Features:
20,000 likes
50 videos
446 photos
$8
Subscription bundles
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @sheeen
About Sheen:
Meet Sheeen, a gay Indian OnlyFans model with a passion for fitness, travel, food, and explicit sex! Which means, between watching erotic videos, you can also learn how to tone up your abs. Subscribers to Sheen’s page can enjoy one-on-one conversation with this handsome gay desi OnlyFans model, scroll through regular uploads showing off his naughtiest side, and drool over his uncensored, naked content. Sheeen also creates custom content by request and surprises lucky followers with treats in their DMs.
Frequently Asked Questions About Gay Indian OnlyFans Accounts
Where are Gay Indian OnlyFans creators located?
While some of the gay desi OnlyFans models we discovered live in larger cities in India, such as Mumbai, many have made their way to more liberal countries, where creating uncensored videos and photos for OnlyFans isn’t considered taboo. Great Britain and the United States top that list, with several of our top gay Indian models living in major cities, including London and Los Angeles, where their careers appear to be taking off. Of course, the best place to find the best male Indian OnlyFans is right here.
How does “tipping” work for Gay Indian OnlyFans creators?
As many of our gay desi OnlyFans models will tell you, tipping is a great way to grab their attention if you’re looking for more personal contact, such as one-on-one messaging, and racy ratings of particular body parts.
It’s similar to the tipping system found in restaurants across the globe, down to the tip sharing with the kitchen.
Only in this case, it’s OnlyFans that takes 20% of every tip donated to a creator. Smaller tips are typically given as a way to show support to a creator, while larger tips are generally expected during livestreaming performances.
How does a Male Indian OnlyFans model create an Amazon account for tips?
Several of the gay Indian OnlyFans models we featured on our list, have Amazon accounts through which fans and followers can send them a gift instead of cash for a tip. Those gifts typically include sexy underwear, clothing, skincare products, and even food, depending on the model’s wish list. In many countries, these smaller gifts don’t need to be declared as income. Another bonus is models can have gifts delivered to their door, without revealing their address to the sender. According to Amazon, it’s easy to get started. Go to “Account & Lists” and select “Your Lists.,” create a list and insert a list name, create your list, select the three-dot menu and go to “Manage List” to update your shipping address and preference, and select, “Save Changes.”
What does “PPV” mean on a Gay Indian OnlyFans account?
Pay for view, or “PPV” as it’s most commonly called, includes content subscribers must pay extra for, over and above their monthly subscription. PPV typically includes exclusive photos or videos, which remain locked until a subscriber pays for it. PPV is a win-win deal, in that subscribers get to see content not everyone else has access to, while helping creators maximize their earnings.
Does a gay desi OnlyFans model have to show their face?
We did find one gay Indian OnlyFans model, Novadesi, who only creates solo content and refuses to show his face, but still has 39,000 likes on his page, so it’s obviously his creative photos and videos that have fans and followers flocking to see his posts. For the most part though, the male Indian OnlyFans models we discovered are loud, proud, and very happy to show their face to the world.
Best Male Indian OnlyFans In Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed perusing our picks for the top gay Indian OnlyFans models, as much as we did creating it. From Mumbai to L.A., one thing these men share, besides their good looks, is confidence in their worth and work. They know exactly what they want and just how to get it. And now with this list, you too can find exactly what you want when it comes to male Indian OnlyFans. So, take a second, or third look, at these macho men and enjoy!