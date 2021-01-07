12+ Best Free Adult Dating Sites 2022: Meet Local Singles in Your Area

These days, finding local singles to date and hookup with can be a challenge. While hookup apps and dating sites are a great way to meet people, many of them are questionable. Fortunately, there are many sites and apps that are legit – and most importantly, they work.
Whether you’re searching for a serious relationship, a casual encounter, or just someone to go out with, it’s easy to find what floats your boat. We’ve compiled a list of the best free adult dating sites to meet singles in your area and have fun. Let’s get started!
Summary:
Ashley Madison - Best place to find a discreet affair
AdultFriendFinder - Local casual hookups
CougarLife - Sexy older women looking for hot young guys
Grindr - Ideal for gay, bi, trans and queer
FetLife - BDSM, fetish, and kinky men and women
Feeld - Best ex-positive space for humans
OkCupid - Free dating for singles
Hinge - Dating app for millennials in big cities
Blendr - Good for finding flings, friends, and more
Ashley Madison
Pros
• The site is full of beautiful people
• It has a very good reputation
• Chat disappears, making it easy to cheat on your spouse
• Protects your info with good security features
• Great communication tools
• All payment transactions are anonymous
• The app has a modern user interface
Cons
• The site has had some security issues
• Women don’t have to pay, but men do
• There’s an uneven ratio of female and male members
Ashley Madison has a solid reputation of being one of the classiest hookup apps out there. And they’re pretty clear about what the app is all about: it’s a place for married people to find discreet relationships. So, if you’re in an unhappy marriage and want to find a potential match to hook up with, no strings attached, Ashley Madison is worth checking out.
Perhaps one of the best features about the AM app is that it’s very discreet. All the chats disappear within minutes. What does this mean? Well, it means your significant other won’t see the messages in your chat. And unlike other apps out there, your account is not linked to any social media pages.
It’s easy to create a profile on Ashley Madison, and the communication tools the site offers are the best. You can message, wink, chat, and send gifts to other members to get their attention and find matches. While you can join for free to browse for potential matches, men have to pay every month to connect with someone and get to know other women through their profiles.
AdultFriendFinder
Pros
• The site has a pretty good search tool
• Pretty much anything goes
• Video chat to explore
Cons
• Paid membership doesn’t cover costs like model videos and purchased points
• There are a lot of ads
• It’s difficult to find a serious relationship on here
AdultFriendFinder is a staple site for adults who want to post personal a hook up site. It’s been around for a while and has a pretty good reputation for hooking people up. One reason for AdultFriendFinder’s success and longevity is that it boasts an enormous member base with diverse desires, fetishes, and goals.
Searching for a one night stand? No problem. That’s the beauty of AdultFriendFinder – you can find any type of encounter ex you want, with whomever you want. While it’s completely free to join the site with an email, you may want to become a paid member if you use it often enough. Also, you’ll enjoy a lot more benefits when you pay to become a member – advanced searches, unlimited messaging, a personality test, and more.
If you’re a swinger, bisexual, or have a secret fetish you want to explore, you’ll have no problem finding someone at AFF. This dating app refers to themselves as “the world's largest swinger community,” and they aren’t lying! Even if you’re not looking to meet anyone in person, you can always get off just by the sheer number of live video chats.
CougarLife
Pros
• Registration is quick and easy
• Great for cougars looking for cubs
Cons
• Beware of multiple fake profiles
• The only way to move around the dating site is to buy Cougar Life credits
CougarLife boasts over 7 million users around the world, and it's for both men and women who are searching for potential matches. It's completely free to sign up, but eventually you'll want to get a paid membership if you're serious about meeting new people.
Males easily outweigh the women in numbers. In fact, more than half of the men are in their 20s. This is expected since CougarLife is the best free dating app for older women to find younger guys. Find a match and meet online, or simply search for possible casual partners who are looking for a mutual cougar hookup.
Hinge
Pros
• You can sign up and message others for free
• The app focuses on matching with people you share friends with
• It’s fast-growing
Cons
• It’s only available right now in big cities
• There are only 2 genders to choose from
Hinge is a dating app that launched in 2012 around the same time that sites like Tinder arrived on the scene. In fact, it’s very similar to Tinder. However, more people try to find relationships and dating on Hinge, rather than flings. In fact, Hinge claims that it’s the “mobile-first” dating app mentioned most often in The New York Times wedding section.
Hinge is a fast-growing app, and its users are mostly in their 20s. The app only searches for matches in big cities, so if you live in a small town, don’t bother searching on Hinge for a date.
Grindr
Pros
• There are a ton of users
• It's free and anonymous
Cons
• Not for finding serious relationships
• The app glitches quite a bit
Grindr is an app for gay singles who want to hookup discreetly. Boasting over 6 million users, Grindr represents a modern LGBTQ lifestyle that’s expanding into new platforms. Sites like Grinder provide a safe space for gay, bi, trans, and queer people. It's free to sign up, and there are endless opportunities to form quality connections and no strings attached hookups with ease.
The site has streamlined the process to help you find the best match you’re looking for. When you use the site appropriately, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a lasting romantic relationship. Another one of the great features about the app is that it allows for geo-targeting. It gives you a rough idea where your hookup is.
FetLifePros
• You can sign up and message others for free
• There’s a big user base
• A big selection of kinks
Cons
• No free bowsing
• You need an invitation or a phone number to register
• The site has a rather outdated design
Ever since Craigslist personals shut its doors a few years ago, people have been searching for a similar hookup and dating app to explore their kinks. FetLife came onto the scene, creating a community of like-minded individuals who want to explore BDSM, fetishes, and other kinks. Basically, you can post sex ads, just like you could with CL’s personals section.
While FetLife’s site design leaves something to be desired, it isn’t difficult to navigate. The community is pretty welcoming, and there’s a ton of kinks to explore. While it’s fairly cheap to join — you can get a 6-month membership for $30 — you certainly get what you pay for here.
Feeld
Pros
• Totally inclusive community
• Modern, cool app
• You can create couples accounts
Cons
• Real photos absent
• There’s no desktop version
• Restricted photo sharing
Feeld is probably one of the most inclusive dating apps out there right now. Whether you’re Heteroflexible, Bisexual, Polysexual, Pansexual, or more, you’re sure to find the right play partner on Feeld. It has a very modern, pleasing look to the app, and they claim to be more than a threesome dating site. Feeld strives to connect like-minded people looking for experiences beyond the norm.
One thing that sucks is that there’s no desktop version of Feeld — there’s only an app. Your privacy really matters on this inclusive app. You can explore incognito so that your Facebook friends won’t see you. Also, be sure to check out their blog — it’s pretty informative.
OkCupidPros
• It’s free to join and browse
• The site is easy to use
• LGBT-friendly and supports non-monogamous relationships
Cons
• There are a lot fakes
• You really need to pay to get full functionality
If you’re searching for a cheap dating site that has tons of members, try OkCupid. They’ve been around for a while, and feature a large pool of potential dates. You can browse and interact with other users all for free, which is very nice.
It’s easy to sign up with OkCupid, even though you have to answer at least 15 matching questions even before you can view other profiles. They’re just doing their job with matchmaking, but it seems rather tedious. However, if you’re serious about meeting someone, take the time to answer the questions truthfully.
OkCupid is one of these sites and apps that is the old standby when it comes to online dating. It’s safe and secure, and you can get a basic paid membership for 10 bucks a month.
Blendr
Pros
• All core features are free
• It’s easy to navigate
• Large user base
• Matching is more appearance-based
• Profiles don't offer a lot of information
Cons
• Too many reminders to buy a premium account
• Encounters section is not very accurate for matches
• The process of filling in your profile is kind of exhausting
Blendr is useful for finding matches for everything from one night stands to casual dating and relationships. It’s been around since 2011, and boasts over 300 million members. That’s pretty amazing!
You can find matches by searching nearby in your area, or by playing the Encounters game. Blendr is basically like standard dating apps where you can send messages for free, like profile pictures, or grade users’ pages. While Blendr is free, there are premium features, such as obtaining preferred positioning for your profile in the search results that can be purchased separately.