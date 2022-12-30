12 Best Divorced Dating Sites and Apps for Meeting New People

Many divorced singles are trying to jump back into the dating world, but many don't know where to start. Using a divorced dating app or site is a great way to meet people and make new connections. Divorced dating sites are gaining popularity, and with so many options out there, it can be difficult to decide which one is best. To help you dive back into the dating pool and find the dating service that's right for you, we have gathered the best dating sites for divorced singles. Here is a first look at the best divorced sites:

Ashley Madison - Best for Finding Discreet Relationships AffairAlert - Best for Casual Relationships VictoriaMilan - Best for Married and Attached Dating AdultFriendFinder - Best Adult Dating Site MillionaireMatch - Best for Single Professionals JustDivorcedSingles - Best for Newly Divorced Singles eharmony - Best for Finding a Committed Relationship EliteSingles - Best for Elite Dating SilverSingles - Best for Dating Over 50 Stir App - Best for Divorced Parents Match - Best Personality Test DivorcedAndSeeking - Best for Finding Local Divorced Singles What are the Best Divorced Dating Sites? Ashley Madison - Best for Finding Discreet Relationships

Pros Cons Easy and quick registration

Website and dating app available for use

Huge member base

Matchmaking features are top-notch Some features require an upgrade to a premium plan

Features: You wouldn't want to miss out on the fun that Affair Alert can give you. Who knows, you might find your next relationship here. If you're curious to know more about Affair Alert, you should pay attention to the following features that it offers: Quickie Feature - The 'Quickie' element of their matchmaking service has an excellent algorithm to find your ideal matches.

- The 'Quickie' element of their matchmaking service has an excellent algorithm to find your ideal matches. Privacy Feature - You can share private photos by using privacy mode to share them just with people you want to. This feature allows users to feel comfortable when using the dating app. Pricing: If you're interested in maximizing the features of Affair Alert, here are the prices for their subscription plans: 3-Day Trial - $ 2.97 total

- $ 2.97 total VIP Membership - $ 29.95 per month

- $ 29.95 per month Silver Membership - $16.65 per month

- $16.65 per month Gold Membership - $ 11.65 per month User Base: Affair Alert caters to all genders and sexual orientations. When you create an account on their site, you can view the number of users online at the top right corner. Typically, there are around 500-2,000 users online at any given time. Reviews: Users of Affair Alert claim that it is a reliable way to find your potential partner and that it has a user-friendly interface. VictoriaMilan - Best for Married and Attached Dating

Pros Cons A lot of active members

Straightforward registration process

Features such as Anonymous Blur and Panic Button

App version is available You need to pay for a premium plan to view messages and access more features

Features: Victoria Milan is a dating site that ensures the safety and security of its users, which is a perfect way to find a partner in a private dating space. The site also has unique features that are not available on many other sites. Panic Button - If you are in a moment where you are about to get caught by your partner or someone else, press the panic button, and you will be redirected to another site.

- If you are in a moment where you are about to get caught by your partner or someone else, press the panic button, and you will be redirected to another site. Anonymous Blur - You have the option to blur out your face or attach a sticker to it when uploading your photos.

- You have the option to blur out your face or attach a sticker to it when uploading your photos. Anonymous Username - You can use a different name or an alias to avoid exposing your real identity.

- You can use a different name or an alias to avoid exposing your real identity. Virtual Gifts - You can send virtual gifts to users that you like, but you need to purchase credits for that. Pricing: You can do a lot with the free features available on Victoria Milan, such as browsing other profiles, adding users to favorites, and sending winks to people that you like. But if you want to do more, you can get a premium plan: Platinum Gold - 3 months - $149.97

- 3 months - $149.97 Premium Platinum - 6 months - $239.94

- 6 months - $239.94 Premium Diamond - 12 months - $359.88 User Base: Victoria Milan has a large user base, amounting to 6,000,000 users around the world. There are more male users than females on the site. Reviews: Users of the app claim that it is better than other dating apps, and enjoy the smooth chatting feature as well. Some also have found a romantic partner with Victoria Milan. AdultFriendFinder - Best Adult Dating Site

Pros Cons Enormous user base

Caters to those who prefer an adult relationship

Live-streamed video content Subscription plans does not cover extra features such as live streams

Features: Instead of serious, long-term relationships, the majority of Adult Friend Finder users are looking for more casual connections. For individuals who are accepting and interested in an adult relationship, this dating website is ideal. It also has several special features: Live Member Webcams - This video chat feature allows you to see other users that are currently online. It's a great way to interact with others.

- This video chat feature allows you to see other users that are currently online. It's a great way to interact with others. Hotlist Feature - You can add users to your top list as a free user, and you can find them in your Hotlist when you want to message them.

- You can add users to your top list as a free user, and you can find them in your Hotlist when you want to message them. Challenges - Users can participate in themed contests hosted by Adult Friend Finder. Whether it is a photo or video contest, you win by getting the most likes or votes. Pricing: With the free membership, you can do many things on AFF, like see videos and other forms of content. To access more features, however, we recommend getting the paid subscription plan. Gold Membership - $39.95 for 1 month, $80.85 for 3 months, or $239.40 for 1 year User Base: There are around 75 million users on Adult Friend Finder. The gender ratio is 65% men and 35% women. Reviews: Users said that Adult Friend Finder makes online dating easy for them. They also enjoy the communication features of the site. MillionaireMatch - Best for Single Professionals

Pros Cons You can reply to messages for free

It has an app available for download

Verified profiles Videos are not supported

Features: In the online dating scene, MillionaireMatch is known as a divorced dating app for elite singles. There are plenty of successful and attractive users on the app. If you're interested in knowing more, here are some special features: Member Luxuries - Some members post about their luxury items. With this feature, you can view them.

- Some members post about their luxury items. With this feature, you can view them. Certified Millionaires - You will need to upload a few requirements to prove that you are indeed a millionaire, and you will be given a certification in your dating profile.

- You will need to upload a few requirements to prove that you are indeed a millionaire, and you will be given a certification in your dating profile. First Date Ideas - This is a feed where members can share their dream first date, and if you are a premium member, you can reply to these posts. Pricing: There are a few plans available for users to purchase. You can only do so much with the free membership here, so upgrading can be helpful in finding your next match. The premium plan costs: $70 for 1 month

$135 for 3 months

$240 for 6 months User Base: There are about 5 million active users on MillionaireMatch and when it comes to the membership structure, there are an equal number of males and females. Reviews: MillionaireMatch has received many positive reviews. Users claim that the site has good matchmaking and verification features. JustDivorcedSingles - Best for Newly Divorced Singles

Pros Cons Live-chat feature available

Private profiles

Good customer support No app version available yet Features: JustDivorcedSingles is an ideal way for divorcees to connect and build supportive relationships. You can meet other divorced individuals in a secure and comfortable environment, without worrying if the people you are chatting to would understand your prior or current circumstances. Here are some features that you should pay attention to: Advanced Search - You can use regional searches to find local singles who are interested in dating.

- You can use regional searches to find local singles who are interested in dating. Priority Listing - Your profile will be visible to more people thanks to this paid feature.

- Your profile will be visible to more people thanks to this paid feature. Chat Rooms - You can invite and enter private chats as well as webcam chats. Pricing: To access these features, you need to subscribe to a premium plan. 1-Month Plan - $30/month

- $30/month 3-Month Plan - $60 total

- $60 total 6-Month Plan - $98 total

- $98 total 1-Year Plan - $153 total User Base: Although JustDivorcedSingles does not specify how many males versus female users they have within their user base, we are sure that you can find someone special with the millions of registered users on the site. Reviews: A lot of users have shared their success stories, and how they found a happy relationship on JustDivorcedSingles. eharmony - Best for Finding a Committed Relationship

Pros Cons High quality partner suggestions

User-friendly interface

Video dating feature available

Free communication weekends Limited free trial



Features: eharmony has a lot of great features to make your dating experience fun and exciting. Here are some of our favorites: Matchmaking Algorithm - You can add your interests, personality traits, and preferences so you're paired up with someone who's perfectly compatible with you.

- You can add your interests, personality traits, and preferences so you're paired up with someone who's perfectly compatible with you. Integrated Video Chat - You can video chat with potential matches directly from the platform, and to ensure you don't get requests from people you don't want to talk to, eharmony requires that you send messages before video chatting.

- You can video chat with potential matches directly from the platform, and to ensure you don't get requests from people you don't want to talk to, eharmony requires that you send messages before video chatting. Free Communication Weekends - Any site user is free to flirt, ask questions, or write messages to other singles on free communication weekends. Pricing: Here's a glimpse of how much it costs to get a premium plan with eharmony: Premium Light - 6 Months - $69.90 per month

- 6 Months - $69.90 per month Premium Plus - 12 Months - $49.90 per month

- 12 Months - $49.90 per month Premium Extra - 24 Months - $39.90 per month User Base: There are over 2 million users on eharmony. What's also nice is there is a fairly equal balance of males and females on the app (51% males and 49% females). Reviews: Most eharmony users are happy with the results they got and would recommend the site to single and divorced singles who want to start dating and looking for a serious relationship. EliteSingles - Best for Elite Dating

Pros Cons Available worldwide

Great high-end dating site

"Have you met" feature You can get more features from EliteSingles if you pay for a premium subscription

Features: EliteSingles has a large number of intelligent, motivated professionals who are not looking to play games. We'll walk you through some of the best features on this site: Favorites Feature - You can click on "x" or "smiley face" to indicate if you like the person or not. It's similar to Tinder's swipe feature, but minus the swiping.

- You can click on "x" or "smiley face" to indicate if you like the person or not. It's similar to Tinder's swipe feature, but minus the swiping. Search Function - You can sort through specific matches rather than scrolling through millions of profiles. Pricing: You can choose from the three available plans: Premium Classic which costs $59.95

which costs $59.95 Premium Light which costs $173.85

which costs $173.85 Premium Comfort which costs $269.70 User Base: 90% of users are over the age of 30, with 381,000 new members every month. More women are using this app, covering 56% of the total number of users. Men cover the remaining 44%. Reviews: EliteSingles is one of the best dating sites that lives up to its name. Users of this website boast that you can find the highest quality singles here, especially if education is an important factor for you. SilverSingles - Best for Dating Over 50

Pros Cons Perfect for those 50+

Highly compatible matches

Easy-to-use interface Lengthy registration process for better matches

Features: For singles over 50 looking for love and companionship, SilverSingles is the place to go. It has an intuitive interface and a matching system that suggests partners based on personality and interests. When you sign up, you will also take a personality quiz to help others get to know you better. Here are some other features: Daily Matches - You don't have to scroll through pages to find a match. SilverSingles takes care of the legwork so you can unwind and enjoy the matches delivered right to your inbox every day.

- You don't have to scroll through pages to find a match. SilverSingles takes care of the legwork so you can unwind and enjoy the matches delivered right to your inbox every day. Coaching Option - You can hire an expert online dating profile writer for $99 to help you construct your dating profile in a way that will entice more users to inquire about you. Pricing: You may need to upgrade to access more features: Premium "Intro Plan" - 3 months - $57.80

- 3 months - $57.80 Premium "Enjoy Love Plan" - 6 months - $23.62

- 6 months - $23.62 Premium "Long-Term Value Plan" - 12 months - $18.70 User Base: This senior dating site is packed with users over the age of 50. There are 381,000 new members every month, and women take up the majority of the network- covering 59%. Reviews: SilverSingles typically receives a ton of positive reviews. Many claimed to have a fun experience on the app while finding compatible matches. Stir App - Best for Divorced Parents =

Pros Cons Engaging sign-up questionnaire

Unique interface

High-quality user profiles There are so many pricing options, which can get overwhelming for some users =

Features: Although Stir App is still quite young, it already has most of the standard features that users of dating apps have grown to love. Here are some features that you can access on Stir: Signing up for an account

Creating a profile

Using the “Stir Time” feature to schedule dates

Posting photos

Sending likes

Match with other single parents

Chat with mutual matches Pricing: There's more to the Stir app if you purchase a subscription plan. They have plenty of options to choose from: Standard One Month - $39.99/month

- $39.99/month Standard Three Month - $28.99/month

- $28.99/month Standard Six Month - $18.99/month

- $18.99/month Standard 12 Month - $16.99/month

- $16.99/month Premium Three Month - $29.99/month

- $29.99/month Premium Six Month - $19.99/month

- $19.99/month Premium 12 Month - $17.99/month User Base: There are no specifications as to the number of users or gender ratio for the Stir app, but we do know that the app has 100,000+ downloads. The Stir app is accessible from both the Apple App Store and Google Play. Reviews: Stir App truly lives up to what it is known for, as users claim that it's the best app for single parents who are looking for love. Users enjoy their time on the app as they can navigate through it easily. Match - Best Personality Test

Pros Cons In-depth personality test

Several single mom and single dad users

Can view all the photos of matches without having to purchase a premium membership

Ads present on user profiles and the entire interface

Features: Match is a classic dating site where you can create a profile and then search through other users' profiles to see if they pique your interest. Here are some features that stand out on Match: New Discover - Provides you with daily matches in a creative way, where a match's photo is presented along with a brief profile of that person. You can then choose 'Yes' or 'Skip'.

- Provides you with daily matches in a creative way, where a match's photo is presented along with a brief profile of that person. You can then choose 'Yes' or 'Skip'. Match Events - The least time-consuming events are webinars where you can learn how to date more successfully. The next step is a mixer event at a nearby venue. Match invites all the singles from that region who are registered.

- The least time-consuming events are webinars where you can learn how to date more successfully. The next step is a mixer event at a nearby venue. Match invites all the singles from that region who are registered. Match Phone - A private number is given to you and your match so you can communicate via text and voice calls directly on the site. This safety feature allows you to withhold your contact information until you feel comfortable doing so. Pricing: Here are the different plans available for Match members: Premium Plan - 3 Months - $34.99 per month - $104.97 total

- $34.99 per month - $104.97 total Premium Plan - 6 Months - $24.99 per month - $149.94 total

- $24.99 per month - $149.94 total Premium Plan - 12 Months - $19.99 per month - $239.88 total

- $19.99 per month - $239.88 total Standard Plan - 3 Months - $31.99 per month - $95.97 total

- $31.99 per month - $95.97 total Standard Plan - 6 Months - $22.99 per month - $137.94 total

- $22.99 per month - $137.94 total Standard Plan - 12 Months - $18.99 per month - $227.88 total User Base: Match has an enormous user base with over 21.5 million users, with 49% men and 51% women. Reviews: Users like Match for the abundance of dating and relationship opportunities. You can meet new people and have fun scrolling through the site. DivorcedAndSeeking - Best for Finding Local Divorced Singles

Pros Cons Live-chat feature available

Good customer support

Users can invite each other in private chats No mobile application available

Features: Single parents and divorced singles can all find dates on DivorcedAndSeeking. Let's have a look at some of its features: Private Profiles - The only individuals who can view your profile or information are those you choose to interact with. This is a useful extra security measure that guards your privacy.

- The only individuals who can view your profile or information are those you choose to interact with. This is a useful extra security measure that guards your privacy. Real-Time Updates - Notifies the user if their match is typing a message.

- Notifies the user if their match is typing a message. Account Verification - A confirmation email is required to register with DivorcedandSeeking. Your experience on the site will be more secure because email is a good way to verify user accounts. Pricing: While it is true that you can access some features for free, DivorcedandSeeking also offers subscription plans: Trial Membership - 5 Days - $6.09

- 5 Days - $6.09 Trial Membership - 1 Month - $46.26

- 1 Month - $46.26 Paid Membership - 1 Month - $42.60/month

- 1 Month - $42.60/month Paid Membership - 3 Months - $60.89 User Base: DivorcedandSeeking has not specified the exact number of its network, but the site claims to have thousands of users. Reviews: Members enjoy the option to have private chats, and they also love how they can see when their contacts are online and typing. How Do Dating Sites for Divorcees Work? Dating sites for divorcees work in a few steps:

Pick a Dating Site - First of all, you need to choose the best divorced dating site that fits your personal preferences. We have provided a list for you above and you can choose among those dating sites and apps.

Create an Account - Just like other dating sites, you can create an account by entering some basic details like your name and email address.

Complete Your Profile - You will encounter a tricky question when completing your profile. You will likely be asked about your "relationship status", and you have the freedom to choose what fits your current situation. Some sites will also ask if you have kids.

Upload Your Profile Picture - Choose the best photo that you have and make sure it's a photo with only you in it.

Write Your Bio - You can include interesting things about yourself, as well as what you are looking for in a potential partner and where you are in the divorce process.

Talk to Other Divorced Singles - When sending messages to a member, be creative and ask questions to get to know them better. It's very important to not lose your confidence. Be comfortable in showing who you truly are and let it shine.

How is Divorced Dating Different? Divorced dating is different in the sense that you have loved and lost- but despite that, you are still willing to pick yourself back up and try again. Divorced people can still put themselves on the dating scene and find a partner. Are Divorced Dating Sites Safe to Use? Yes, divorced dating sites are safe to use. Many use security systems to ensure there is no suspicious activity going on. The use of SSL encryption also secures user data. Some sites even make use of two-factor authentication and ask for valid IDs to confirm your identity. What to Consider Before Choosing a Divorced Dating Site Getting hyped up to choose an online dating site? Here are some factors that you need to consider to help you choose the best dating platform for you: Privacy and Security: It is very important to think about your safety when registering for a dating website. You have to make sure that your data will be kept confidential. When you find a potential partner and start to have a conversation with them, some dating sites offer the feature of sending private photos. You might want to watch out for that, as private photos help with protecting your identity.

It is very important to think about your safety when registering for a dating website. You have to make sure that your data will be kept confidential. When you find a potential partner and start to have a conversation with them, some dating sites offer the feature of sending private photos. You might want to watch out for that, as private photos help with protecting your identity. Search Options and Matching Algorithms: Filtered search options and matching algorithms are also vital in choosing the best dating site. Your personal preferences matter and this helps to establish compatible relationships.

Filtered search options and matching algorithms are also vital in choosing the best dating site. Your personal preferences matter and this helps to establish compatible relationships. Special Features: In the online dating world, many sites offer more features with premium memberships. Some feature unlimited messaging only for paid members, while others (like Ashley Madison) are totally free for women to use.

In the online dating world, many sites offer more features with premium memberships. Some feature unlimited messaging only for paid members, while others (like Ashley Madison) are totally free for women to use. Most People Will Probably Have Children: Some users of divorced dating sites might not have kids, but most of them will. If you are looking for a romantic partner on one of these sites, know that your match may be a divorced parent.

Some users of divorced dating sites might not have kids, but most of them will. If you are looking for a romantic partner on one of these sites, know that your match may be a divorced parent. Be Patient: You have to be patient when looking for a serious commitment online, and even when you find someone you like, you have to take your time to get to know them. How to Choose the Best Divorced Dating Site for You? Here is how you can choose the best divorced dating site for you: Understand Your Needs First: Know what you want and what you are looking for. Remember, your personal preferences matter the most when looking for a potential match.

Know what you want and what you are looking for. Remember, your personal preferences matter the most when looking for a potential match. Try 2-3 Platforms in the Beginning: When you know what you want and need, you also have to look at the right places. Expand your choices by starting with 2-3 dating apps.

When you know what you want and need, you also have to look at the right places. Expand your choices by starting with 2-3 dating apps. Explore the Features That the Websites Offer: By using different platforms, you get to compare and contrast which one stands out more based on the features they offer. 3 Tips on Online Dating After Divorce Here are some tips to remember when online dating after divorce:

Don’t Rush, It Won’t Happen Immediately - Just like waiting for other good things to happen, finding a match when dating online also takes time. The perfect match will arrive before you know it.

Polish Your Profile - Your profile is the best way to advertise yourself in the dating world, so upload your best photos, insert humor in your bio, and most importantly, be yourself. Consider That Most People Will Probably Have Kids - You will meet many divorced men and women who probably have children. Users who are single dads or single moms will likely include this in their profile, and if that's not something you want to consider, maybe divorced dating isn't for you.