12 Best Chinese OnlyFans Featuring the Sexiest Chinese OnlyFans Models in 2024

The OnlyFans platform is brimming with brilliant and beautiful creators that tickle the senses and satisfy those cravings for adult-oriented entertainment. China brings us some of the most beautiful women in the world, and several have found their way to the world-famous platform.
If you can’t resist the exotic beauty of a Chinese OnlyFans model, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve done all the searching to bring you a lineup of the best Chinese OnlyFans creators, here to liven up your days and some spice to your nights.
Top Chinese OnlyFans Pages - Best Chinese OnlyFans Models
Chinese OnlyFans - The Most Beautiful Chinese Girl OnlyFans Models You Can Follow On OnlyFans
Bunnybrownie — Most Playful OnlyFans Intimate Collaborations
Sisdon — Sexiest Chinese OnlyFan Trans Woman
ANGI YANG — Most Desirable Chinese OnlyFans L.A. Girl
Lovelyasianlily — Cutest Chinese Girl OnlyFans Model
Tsuki an original — Most Alluring Chinese OnlyFans Dreamgirl
Chyna Mackk — Exotic Latina Chinese OnlyFans Babe
Asian Jayinne — Your Favorite Chinese Girl OnlyFans Secret
Kimmy Kimm — Best Uncensored Chinese OnlyFans Content
Riley Roze — Petite Chinese OnlyFans Cosplay Girl
Kira — Best Chinese OnlyFans Lingerie Play
The Best Chinese OnlyFans Accounts With/Featuring Chinese Girl OnlyFans Content
1. Bunnybrownie — Most Playful OnlyFans Intimate Collaborations
Features:
Over 760 Photos
More than 370 Videos
Over 55K Likes
Takes Custom Requests
Subscription Bundles
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @bunnybrownie
Instagram: @bunny36brownie
YouTube: @bunni36
About Bunnybrownie:
If you like a fun and spritely Chinese girl OnlyFans babe, Bunnybrownie is an amazing choice. She loves to get silly and is really quite naughty. She posts new NSFW content daily and welcomes custom requests. Enjoy her library of intimate collaborations, as she enjoys intimate encounters with guys and ladies alike.
2. Sisdon — Sexiest Chinese OnlyFan Trans Woman
Features:
More than 550 Photos
Over 280 Videos
Custom Content
Subscription Discounts
Subscription Bundles
Where to Follow:
About Sisdon:
Sisdon is all woman. Elegant and gorgeous, she’s got all the moves and all the femininity that one would expect from a Chinese OnlyFans beauty. As a trans woman, Sisdon champions the right of everyone to be who they are, and who she is is a naughty tease who loves to talk dirty. If you’re a good fan, she might also make a custom piece of content if you ask nicely.
3. ANGI YANG — Most Desirable Chinese OnlyFans L.A. Girl
Features:
Over 280 Photos
More than 23K Likes
Free Subscription
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @angiyang
Instagram: @Angifuckingyang
TikTok: @angilittleyang
About Angi Yang:
Angi Yang is a California girl who originally hails from the great nation of China. She’s a blonde beauty with incredible curves and an enchanting face. She has all of the grace and pizzazz of a professional model, and her OnlyFans page adds a splash of spice to the mix. If you’re looking for a Chinese dream girl who loves to fulfill fantasies, Angi’s page delivers.
4. Lovelyasianlily — Cutest Chinese Girl OnlyFans Model
Features:
More than 1,900 Photos
Over 344K Likes
Subscription Bundles
Custom Content
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @lovelyasianlily
Instagram: @itslovelyasianlily
About Lovelyasianlily:
The petite and adorable Lily is every guy’s Chinese OnlyFans fantasy, and the fantasy of many women too. Lily is feisty and bold, breaking the stereotype of the demure Asian princess. She loves to shake what she’s got on camera for her followers. You’ll often see her in skimpy outfits or lingerie, but isn’t too shy to give everyone a good look at what’s underneath.
5. Tsuki an original — Most Alluring Chinese OnlyFans Dreamgirl
Features:
Over 170 Photos
More than 75 Videos
Subscription Price: $20/month
Subscription Bundles
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @tsukiblasian
About Tsuki an original:
Whether you’re on the lookout for a Latina or a Chinese OnlyFans queen, Chyna Mackk has you covered. She’s a Chinese/Mexican powerhouse who boldly shows her amazing self to the world by way of her page. She engages in an array of intimate activities by herself. You might also see her getting romantic with a gentleman friend or with a female partner. Chyna Mackk loves it all.
6. Chyna Mackk — Exotic Latina Chinese OnlyFans Babe
Features:
Over 200 Photos
More than 25 Videos and Counting
Subscription Price: $30/month
Subscription Bundles
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @chynamackk
Instagram: @chynamack33
About Chyna Mackk:
Whether you’re on the lookout for a Latina or a Chinese OnlyFans queen, Chyna Mackk has you covered. She’s a Chinese/Mexican powerhouse who boldly shows her amazing self to the world by way of her page. She engages in an array of intimate activities by herself. You might also see her getting romantic with a gentleman friend or with a female partner. Chyna Mackk loves it all.
7. Asian Jayinne — Your Favorite Chinese Girl OnlyFans Secret
Features:
Over 1,600 Photos
More than 170 Videos
Over 294K Likes
Subscription Bundles
Takes Custom Requests
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @jayinne
Instagram: @jayinnexo
X: @jayinnelin
About Asian Jayinne:
Jaynine is a Chinese OnlyFans temptress with a lust for life and a life of lust. Her solo performances will leave you breathless, her unforgettable collaborations are sure to heat you up. This dynamic vixen gives her videos everything she’s got. If you’re looking for top-notch adult enjoyment, Asian Jaynine won’t disappoint.
8. Kimmy Kimm — Best Uncensored Chinese OnlyFans Content
Features:
More than 890 Photos
Over 170 Videos
More than 50K Likes
Subscription Price: $5/month
Subscription Bundles
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @kimmyxkimm
Instagram: @onlykimmykimm
TikTok: @onlykimmykimm
About Kimmy Kimm:
Brace yourself for Kimmy. This Korean/Vietnamese/Chinese OnlyFans dynamo is a seasoned adult entertainer that’ll do just about anything on camera for her fans. She’s not shy and her bold charisma and incredible beauty all shine through in her photographic and video content. If you like your ladies down and dirty, you can’t go wrong with Kimmy Kimm.
9. Riley Roze — Petite Chinese OnlyFans Cosplay Girl
Features:
Over 200 Photos
More than 290 Videos
Over 44K Likes
Subscription Bundles
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @rileyroze1
X: @rileyrozerr
About Riley Roze:
The petite and curvaceous Riley Roze loves to play dress up and she’s quite good at it. While cosplay is her specialty, Riley happily fulfills a wide range of fantasies. She’s not shy and she loves to be naughty in a variety of ways. If there’s something special you’d like to see, she invites you to make a request for a custom.
10. Kira — Best Chinese OnlyFans Lingerie Play
Features:
More than 460 Photos
Over 120 Videos
Subscription Bundles
Custom Content
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @kinkykira03
Instagram:
X: @kinkykira03
Reddit: @asianvixen69
About Kira:
Kira is a spicy mix of Korean and Chinese. She has a special hankering for older men, but she loves to please fans of any age — as long as they’re 18 or older. She posts twice daily, and her growing collection of photos and videos has just about anything a true fan could ask for.
Frequently Asked Questions About Chinese OnlyFans Accounts
Do Any Chinese OnlyFans Creators Actually Live in China?
Though several models on our list live in the U.S.A. or other countries outside of China, many Chinese OnlyFans creators do live in mainland China. While many informal sources on the web might suggest that OnlyFans is banned in the country, we’ve confirmed that OnlyFans is currently accessible there.
How Much Do Top Chinese OnlyFans Creators Earn?
OnlyFans doesn’t track earnings by nationality or topic. However, we were able to gather up some general earnings numbers. Top 1% creators from all corners of the globe have enjoyed as much as $10,000 or more monthly earnings. Top 10% earners still boast a respectable take from several hundred dollars to a few thousand. Average-performing creators typically take in a couple hundred dollars a month.
How Can I Grow My Own Chinese OnlyFans Page?
First impressions matter. Creators who add a profile photo that looks good and reflects their specialty are more likely to draw in new followers. Detailed bios should include some information about you and the types of content you make. If you’re willing to engage in various interactions, such as intimate one-on-one chats or livestreams, adding that to your bio can have an impact on potential subscribers. Once your page is up and running, consistently post new content. Whether it’s once a week or once a day, fans tend to remain subscribed to pages when they know they’ll be seeing fresh material soon.
Chinese Girl OnlyFans - In Conclusion
We hope you’ve enjoyed this list of top Chinese OnlyFans ladies. They bring a blend of beauty, skill, and culture to their pages that seems to intensify the mystique of their personas. There’s no doubt that Chinese girl OnlyFans are some of the most beautiful and irresistible ladies around.
There’s a lot more where that came from. The diverse nature of OnlyFans makes it home to talented and gorgeous creators from all over the world. These amazing content producers engage in a wonderful variety of intriguing activities, and their followers enjoy every moment. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it on OnlyFans.