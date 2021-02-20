10 Best Senior Dating Sites For Love: Dating 50, 60, 70+

When you think of dating, you may think of lovelorn teens incessantly texting, or twentysomethings bonding over drinks at the bar. Dating isn't just for the young, however. As divorce and deciding not to marry become more popular, more people find themselves dating in their golden years. Recent research into the matter revealed that nearly 20 million singles over the age of 65 make up nearly 20 percent of all unmarried people in the US.
Men and women in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond are looking to date. More than ever, they're turning to the internet to find someone special to spend their time with. Luckily, there are many dating sites that make online dating easy and accessible for seniors.
If you're a single of a certain age looking for that special someone, you might find dating sites for seniors to be very fulfilling, and not your typical hookup site. It can help you meet singles your age easily, whether you're looking for someone local or looking to meet fascinating senior singles from around the world.
Still, some seniors find the internet overwhelming. That makes the online dating world that much more intimidating. You want to make sure that the senior dating site that catches your eye is one of the best dating sites available to you. More importantly, you want to be certain it isn't a scam when you do meet someone. Privacy and security features aren't always the first thing you think of when you join a dating site, but it's incredibly important, especially for seniors.
If you want to get started online dating as a senior single, here are some reputable sites that can help you meet a fun new companion whether you're looking for something serious or something casual.
Summary:
1. eHarmony
2. SilverSingles
3. EliteSingles
4. SeniorFriendFinder
5. Match.com
6. OurTime
7. SeniorMatch
8. OkCupid
9. SeniorSizzle
10. LoveBeginsAt
eHarmony
eHarmony is one of the best dating sites for seniors, with a long history in the business of matchmaking. Their Compatibility Matching System helps you sift through the thousands of their senior single users to find someone you can truly connect with. It asks questions about your preferences and personality to find you your most compatible match.
Singles over 50 will find it easy to date in their area when online dating on eHarmony. Their large base of users provides a lot of possibilities for you wherever you're located, so you finding something more serious is a very real possibility. Many people feel more comfortable joining a dating site they've heard a lot about, even if they've been skeptical in the past.
Many people have been successful in finding love on eHarmony, making it one of the best dating sites for senior singles. It also lets you contact members without a paid membership, which makes it a great dating site as far as free features are concerned.
SilverSingles[image-10]
Unlike eHarmony, SilverSingles is exclusively a senior dating site. It's one of the fastest-growing online dating sites for senior singles. They've been in business since 2002, with a few name changes along the way. With users in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany, there are older adults looking for love from all around the world that might be your perfect match.
When you sign up, you'll fill out a profile with some basic personal information. Then, you'll fill out a detailed personality test and answer questions about your preferences based on the Five-Factor Model of personality trait matchmaking.
A lot of users like that this dating site provides more direction for your online dating experience. Instead of sifting through endless profiles, you're provided a selection of daily matches to review.
Best of all, it's a safe experience for all members. SilverSingles' team verifies all profiles to ensure there is no fraud. They also use software like ID Authentication, SSL encryption, and the fraud detection system to keep the online dating scene safe and discreet.
EliteSingles
For educated seniors looking for an intellectual match, Elite Singles is the place. Over 85% of their members have at least one college degree, making it one of the more popular dating sites out there. Meet smart, sophisticated seniors when you sign up thanks to a professional matchmaking system. It pairs members based on a personality algorithm.
Filling out the personality assessment and your profile may be time-consuming, but it's well worth the investment. Members are presented with 3-12 matches each day based on their matching system.
While many users appreciate the thorough approach of this online dating site for seniors, some find it one of the pricier options when you factor in premium features. For others, the time and financial investment are worth it to find the right person. If you're looking for dating sites that will allow you to date on the go, EliteSingles has a mobile app available for iOS and Android users.
SeniorFriendFinder
Senior FriendFinder is another one of the popular senior dating sites. Unlike some of the other dating sites, Senior FriendFinder has options for people who are looking at online dating in either the short-term or long-term sense.
Many members like Senior FriendFinder because it's easier to navigate than some of the other senior dating sites. Users are happy that most of the features that fall under premium on other dating sites are free to users on Senior FriendFinder. You can browse their members by country, state, and more.
Like some of the other senior dating sites, Senior FriendFinder also goes the extra mile to protect its users. They use fraud detection algorithms to make sure everyone's identity is verified and secured.
Match.com
Match.com is one of the most well-known dating sites. Many might leave this out of the conversation for best senior dating sites, but it's a serious contender.
Match.com is a big dating site with a huge number of users, so it makes it easy to find any kind of person you might be looking for.
You can sort by the user preferences after signing up and filling out your profile. You can also dive into the communities available on the site, with different themes based on location, religious belief, sexual orientation, and more.
OurTime
OurTime hopes to bring a more laid-back approach to senior dating sites. Singles over 50 make up the user base of one of the preferred senior dating sites catering to only seniors.
When you sign up, you'll answer 16 questions that reveal some basic information about you. Then, there are another 7 questions that go deeper, learning about your personality and preferences. You'll get five daily matches based on your replies. They use security features including SSL encryption and fraud detection software to keep users safe.
OurTime is one of the best senior dating sites for those who love getting to know potential matches by video chat. A lot of members like that the site gives you the option to check out single seniors in your area, but also shows you members from around the world if you're willing to do some long-distance online dating.
If you decide to try out the paid model, you'll love their standard offer of a discounter 6-month period to see what OurTime is really like. Note that some users felt it wouldn't be possible to make a long-term connection without the paid membership.
SeniorMatch[image-11]
SeniorMatch helps people of a certain age group find friendship and love in a non-intimidating way. SeniorMatch helps make online dating easy, regardless of what kind of partner you're looking for.
SeniorMatch is part of a larger group of dating companies, so when you get match results, you can be matched with members of their affiliated online dating sites. This is excellent for people who keep a really open mind when looking for love and are willing to look outside their usual type. SeniorMatch itself requires users to be at least 45-years-old to create a profile but will show you singles as young as 30.
The appeal of Seniormatch is that it's an easy to use dating site for senior singles to navigate, which is great if you aren't tech-savvy. You just sign up, then fill out your profile. You can enter some basic information about yourself that other people will be able to search, and upload as many as 20 photos for free. You'll then be matched to potential partners you can get to know.
You can also use a premium membership to get to know new members and search for your perfect match. The paid membership price varies based on how many months you're interested in checking the site out for.
OkCupid
OkCupid is regarded as one of the best online dating sites for seniors because it’s the best dating site to connect with senior singles for free. Without having to pay for features and membership, you get access to the things others on other dating sites have to pay for.
OkCupid offers some quality potential matches by having their members fill out a questionnaire about their personality and preferences. Then, the questionnaire-based algorithm matches you to other users. One of the filters it uses to do that is age, so you can specify whether or not you're open to dating other singles outside of your age range.
When it comes to an attempt to find love without too many financial commitments, OkCupid is considered the best dating site. Many times, you have to pay to connect with potential matches on other sites, but there is no fee per month with OkCupid.
Senior Sizzle
Senior Sizzle aims to bring seniors looking for a more adult connection with others. It's definitely got a little more zing than your average senior dating site, but it still can help make a lot of wonderful matches among more adventurous senior singles.
Once you sign up and fill out your profile, there are a lot of features available for free. You can join groups to meet other singles, use the search to filter by your preferences and find singles and watch other members live via webcam. There are even two-way webcam possibilities for those who start dating and look to make a more visual connection. Finding love and a serious relationship requires the deepest connection, and some users believe SeniorSizzle helps them find the specific kind of connection they're looking for.
Love Begins At
Love Begins At is another dating site for seniors that's gained a lot of popularity. The site is exclusive to singles over 50, so you're sure to be getting matches from the age group you're looking for. Their members are looking to meet new people and be matched to someone who wants something fun but still serious.
Many members are a fan of Love Begins At because of how user-friendly they make the online dating experience. Some sites cater to older adults by making things thorough in a way that can be intimidating. With Love Begins At, creating your profile and meeting new singles won't take you more than 10 minutes. You can start checking our user's profiles and getting matched to awesome older people right away.
A lot of members like the chat room function, which gives you the opportunity to meet people and get a feel for the site before you go one-on-one with a match that feels right for you. They also feel the site has a lot of good knowledge to offer those newer to the senior dating scene, like their blog full of dating tips, relationship advice, and more.
If you're into meeting new people in person, you'll also like that Love Begins At hosts events across the US for its members. You can even take your dating experience on the go with their mobile app, available to both iOS and Android users.
Best of all, Love Begins At is careful to protect its older members. They have very stringent privacy policies that you have to agree to for a free or paid membership.