10 Best Seed Banks That Ship To USA 2023

Obtaining cannabis seeds in the USA is a tricky matter. The laws throughout the country about marijuana aren't the same. The variances from region to region can make it harder to get marijuana seeds in some areas than others.

For that reason, many people turn to online seed banks to get high-quality seeds at reasonable prices. In many states where marijuana has not been legalized, you are allowed to buy seeds online without legal repercussion. Make sure to check the rules in your state before buying cannabis seeds online.

It's important to know what you’re shopping for. There are three kinds of seeds: regular seeds, feminized seeds, and auto-flowering seeds. Regular seeds will be a mix of male and female seeds. Feminized seeds will be all female and therefore guaranteed to produce female plants, which produce precious buds. Auto-flowering seeds will flower after 2-4 weeks without the help of light and heat elements.

You might have a lot of questions when you’re getting started growing your weed this guide will break down things to consider when working with seed vendors.



1. Overall best company to buy seeds from Crop King Seeds

2. Best company with free shipping: My Fast Buds

3. Best customer loyalty program: Herbies Seeds

• 80% germination rate• Free shipping on orders over $300• Useful resources for beginners including infographics and grow-guide• Not enough offerings for advanced growers• Slow shipping (7-14 business days)

Crop King Seeds is a beginner-friendly online seed bank based in the USA. They have a long history of offering the best cannabis seeds that are both potent and reliable. They've been in business since the early 2000s, so they know what they're talking about when it comes to their selection.

They offer a simple layout on their website that makes it easy to browse their variety of cannabis seeds. They have a five-crown rating system based on user reviews, so you don't have to just take their word for the quality seeds. They're widely regarded as one of the best online seed banks, especially if you're new to buying cannabis seeds.

• 95% germination rate• Allow returns• Competitive prices and regular promotions• UK-based shipping can take longer• Some customers have reported inventory issues with orders

Gorilla Seeds may be a UK-based online seed bank, but they offer discreet shipping around the globe, including to the USA. They offer potent and popular strains, including high-CBD strains and feminized seeds. Customers love their fast, responsive customer service team across different platforms. With stealth shipping and free seeds with purchases, it's quickly becoming a popular destination for quality cannabis seeds. Some customers have complained that they would like to see a germination guarantee, although the practice hasn't quite become an industry-wide standard.

• 15% discount when purchasing with bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies• Customer loyalty points system• Donate a portion of every order toward worldwide legalization efforts• High insurance and delivery fees• Unknown germination rate

If you're interested in breeding, Seedsman is considered one of the best seed banks for your needs. They're another UK-based seed bank that ships to the USA. They have relationships with a variety of breeders. They've proven to be a company that cares, from their customer loyalty points system to their dedication to donating a portion of every sale to the worldwide marijuana legalization effort. They even include free seeds in every order.

Seedsman boasts 1500 different strains through their affiliation with other seed banks, so there's a great selection. Unfortunately, you'll have to wait for that selection, as the shipping time runs longer than many other online seed banks.

• Excellent customer service• Enormous selection• Discount/loyalty program• Customers report inventory issues• No germination guarantee• Customs has confiscated packages

Herbie's Seeds is a Spain-based online cannabis seed bank that will ship to the USA. On occasion, customers have reported customs has confiscated some of the packages before they get to the USA, but Herbie's Seeds has replaced those packages for customers, one of many examples of their much-celebrated customer service. They also offer refunds for other reasons, where many other seed banks do not

The site has recently gotten a lot of compliments on its selection of auto-flowering seeds. Growing cannabis seeds can be intimidating to newcomers, so it's important to offer seeds that accommodate growers of all experience levels, as Herbie's does.

True North Seed Bank is a Canadian seed bank that will ship to the USA with stealth shipping. As a newer website, they're working to establish themselves as one of the reputable seed banks. They already have a small but loyal following thanks to smooth service and their free seeds with every purchase.

Customers praise the quality of their seed selection. Some customers have complained that they do not have a germination guarantee, which has become common in marijuana seed banks. With some also reporting a low germination rate, it calls into question the quality of the cannabis seeds.

Seed Supreme is a UK-based seed bank. Relationships with over 100 international breeders allow them to offer high-quality seeds, making them one of the best seed banks. Some customers are concerned about the lack of germination guarantee, although others have noted they haven't had any problems getting marijuana seeds to germinate after they're received.

The "Kush Money" loyalty program does a lot of build customer loyalty, but mixed germination results lead some to question whether they're getting the best seed. Additionally, there have been instances where orders take up to 30 days to arrive.

• Allow returns• Great outdoor cannabis seeds selection• Worldwide shipping• Shipping problems are common• Do not reply to negative customer service reviews

High Supplies is another one of the seed banks that ship anywhere in the world. The site offers stealth shipping on a decent selection of cannabis seeds online, although some customers have noted that there are other cannabis seed banks with better varieties of seeds. Some customers also enjoy that High Supplies offers other supplies you might need outside of marijuana seeds.

A few dissatisfied customers have been further peeved by the fact that High Supplies does not reply to negative reviews. They feel it's a lack of customer service for them not to try to rectify the issues that do arise. Other sites will answer and usually offer a money-back or credit after receiving negative feedback, so they have some catching up to do to satisfy their customer's expectations.

Pacific Seed Bank is one of the best seed banks as far as reviews are concerned. While reviewers have noted there are areas where the company could show improvement, they have a great seed bank that has many satisfied customers. They have responsive customer service available to resolve any issues and offer refunds, unlike many other seed banks that ship.

Marijuana seeds from this seed bank may err a little on the pricey side, but the fact that all seeds are feminized seeds makes up for it. They're also one of the rare seed banks that offer bulk pricing.

• Affiliate program• Fast, worldwide shipping• Large selection of auto-flowering seeds for beginners• Order mixups reported• Lack of reviews and reputation

MyFastBuds is one of the newer online seed banks offering marijuana seeds to a worldwide clientele. They're working on growing those customers by doing something few other seed banks do: offer an affiliate program. If you want to promote their selection of marijuana seeds, you can promote them on various social media channels for payment. They offer multiple payment methods, including cash or cryptocurrency.

Attitude Seed Bank is widely considered one of the best cannabis seed banks online. The UK-based offer stealth shipping worldwide, making all of your deliveries discreet. With over 2,000 strains available, they're far from regular seeds. They have one of the largest varieties of marijuana seeds out of all the seed banks.

On top of stealth shipping, many customers are looking to further protect their privacy and want the site to start accepting different payment methods, like cryptocurrency. If you're looking for high-quality cannabis seeds, this is certainly one of the best destinations for it.