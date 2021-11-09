Stay Safe and Secure: Best Phone Tracking Apps for Your Device

This article will explore the best phone tracker apps for location tracking, social media monitoring, and more.

That's where phone tracker apps come into the equation. Their primary use is to monitor online behaviors, the location of a mobile device, and the incoming and outgoing information on your kid's phone or tablet.

Young people may experience higher levels of distress, confusion, and loneliness - even when the internet, in theory, promotes connectedness, leading to stress in teens and some anxiety in parents, and understandably so.

Various social media platforms - like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok - can be detrimental to our children's physical and mental health.

These advanced performance capabilities make mSpy one of the best cell phone tracker options on the market.

The app provides several advanced services that promote the user's ability to properly track activity and store necessary data. For example, you can monitor keystrokes and taps, read social media chats, review text messages (including deleted texts), view shared photos, see browser history, and more.

mSpy is an excellent option for parental control and tracking across Android and iPhone devices. Even with plenty of spy app features, your kids won't even know you're using it.

The software is compatible with a vast majority of smartphones and tablets, helping parents protect their kids from the multiple threats on the internet.

You can view all incoming and outgoing calls, monitor all sent, received, or deleted text messages, read chats on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and more. App users can also save all photos and videos from the target device, get real-time location updates, and log everything the user types.

uMobix is an advanced cell phone tracker for parents who monitor their kids under 18 years old. The app offers a wide range of monitoring services and features that allow users to check activity in real-time.

The ZETRONIX hidden camera devices can wirelessly record and send video images to nearly any type of device. Their discreet spy cameras fit into everyday objects, like pens and phone chargers, making your spy gear ultra covert.

ZETRONIX is one of the renowned high-tech spy software and gear boasting of spy cams, pens, nanny cams, GPS tracking devices, dash cams, and more that work alongside protection software and tracking apps to ensure additional safety and security.

Cocospy is a phone tracker and monitoring software app that enables you to track and manage GPS location history, text messages, phone calls, and more. It's a great option for parental control and remote surveillance services.

With cutting-edge monitoring features, this app allows you to survey phones and tablets remotely and discreetly, without running the risk of getting detected.

For example, you can look at saved contacts, mark suspicious individuals, read conversations on WhatsApp, view call logs, create marked zones, and look at previously visited websites - all while remaining 100% invisible.

Pros

Quick and sign up process

Consistent and reliable customer service

Will not drain the device's battery.

Plenty of excellent tracking capabilities for target devices

Cons

No free trial is available

Hoverwatch is a hidden tracking app that securely and secretly records all text messages, audio calls, WhatsApp messages, social media and internet activity, cell phone location statuses, and more. It is available for all Android, Windows, and Mac OS X devices.

Once you complete the sign-up process, you can begin to monitor all data recorded with call, GPS, and SMS phone trackers within your online account.

The invisibility feature further ensures that the cell phone tracker software remains wholly hidden while relaying accurate and updated information throughout the day.

Pros

Front camera photo capturing feature

SMS tracker for all messages that are sent or received

Tracking of all videos, audio, and photos

Geo-location tracker via WiFi signals, cell towers, and other key GPS tracking sources

Remote installation available

Cons

Not compatible with iPhones

XNSPY is one of the most widely used cell phone tracker apps on the market today. This tracking software can monitor any smartphone or tablet remotely - providing social media screen recordings, watch list alerts for locations, people, and specific words - as well as recordings of calls and other surroundings.

With cutting-edge mobile monitoring features and a team of expert IT and customer service representatives, it's clear why so many parents turn to XNSPY. The service delivers essential cell phone tracking features that help to create safer digital spaces and mindful monitoring.

Pros

Monitoring services for keystrokes, WhatsApp chats, and more

Instant alerts for targeted keywords in an email, text, or web browser

Insights on the top websites visited and callers.

GPS location tracking

Email and online activity tracking

Recording of phone calls

Cons

Desktop monitoring is not available

FlexiSPY is unique tracking software that enables call interception, ambient listening, audio recordings, and more. With hassle-free remote installation, the app can easily monitor all iOS and Android activities and various digital and audio communications.

This app can be used for parental control purposes, giving many parents peace of mind that their children are safe in the increasingly dangerous digital world. There is also an employee monitoring service, where businesses can gain further insight into employee behavior while using company devices.

Pros

Tracking services for calls, messages, voice recordings, and more

Monitoring for internet usage, chats, SMS, and emails

GPS location tracking

Freephone tracker app for Android and iPhone

Cons

Jailbreak is required for iOS installation

Expensive

Qustodio is a parental control and digital wellbeing software that enables you to check messages and social media posts, ensuring personal information is not shared with strangers on the internet.

Over 4 million parents trust this free cell phone tracker to keep their children's screen time safe and controlled.

You can filter websites, set time limits, block apps, get reports, and much more. These tools are available for various devices and internet browsers - including Windows, Mac, Chromebook, Android, iOS, and Kindle.

Pros

Modern and easy-to-use interface

GPS location tracking

Time restrictions

App blocking for mobile and desktop

Track calls and SMS message

Cons

Social media tracking for Facebook only

Expensive service

MobiStealth is a tracking app that can monitor a mobile device or computer both remotely and discreetly. This phone track app records all mobile phone activity to ensure web-based monitoring is highly accurate and secure.

MobiStelath offers a comprehensive suite of services - including tracking for texts, calls, emails, location history, and Facebook and Snapchat activity. Even with remote data access and 24/7 tracking, the use of this app will be 100% undetectable and tamper-proof.

Pros

24/7 cell phone tracking software

Low prices for PC and iOS installation

Offers key monitoring services

Cons

Expensive for Android devices

Limited tracking features

Mobilespy.at is one of the most advanced spy apps in the industry. It gives users the ability to access photos, videos, calls, and deleted messages in real-time. Additionally, you can use the tracking services to monitor GPS location, WhatsApp, Facebook, and more.

Parents, schools, and employers mainly use this app to ensure safety within corresponding environments.

With over 1 million satisfied customers and top media recommendations, many people turn to Mobilespy.at to track action taken on iOS and Android devices and stay informed with those target devices.

Pros

All data stored is highly secured.

Multi-phone tracking capabilities

Compatible with all social media apps

It is capable of targeting phone calls, contacts, messages, photos, and more.

Location tracking and WiFi logger

Cons

More expensive for Android users

FAQs for phone tracker apps

What are phone tracker apps?

A phone tracking app enables smartphone or tablet surveillance. Essentially, the apps are used to track the activity of the device.

Some of the features and services in a phone tracker app include monitoring incoming and outgoing calls, real-time location, social media activity, text messages, and more.

You can install a phone tracker app on any smartphone or tablet device for real-time tracking. Some apps will even send specific alerts in case of an emergency.

Are some phone tracker apps better than others?

Yes. Before downloading a phone tracker app,t's essential to check the overall customer response to the app. Make sure that it has positive reviews across the board.

Additionally, the cell phone tracker app should follow all laws and regulations regarding privacy.

Some locations do not permit phone tracking apps, so users may not use one, depending on where you live.

How do phone tracking apps work?

It majorly depends on the specific phone tracker app in use, but most will save data from the target device onto a designated server.

For most Android devices, you will need to install the cell phone tracker app on the device. Once correctly installed, the app will send user activity to the server.

For most iPhones and iPads, you can log into the user's iCloud account through virtually any device. Then the phone tracker app can begin to access most data from the phone; however, some information will remain encrypted.

Why do people use phone tracker apps?

Phone tracker apps are primarily used by parents that are looking to keep tabs on their children. Constant use of social media apps can lead to addiction or harmful comparisons to unattainable standards. People use a cell phone tracker app to protect and check on their loved ones.

Remote monitoring is also used for work phones in some businesses. An employer may monitor and track online activities to ensure efficiency and productivity within the workplace. The company would need to pre-install a phone tracker app on a device that they own.

Can I tell if my phone is being monitored?

There are a few red flags that indicate someone is monitoring your device, including:

Your battery drains extremely fast. Phone tracking apps are constantly being used in the background causing the battery life to be short-lived.

You have unwanted or unusual apps on your phone. Some of the best phone tracker apps will disguise themselves as different types of apps.

Increased data usage

Odd browser history

Background noise when making calls

Overheating of the device

Can I block my phone from being tracked?

If you suspect your smartphone or tablet is being monitored, there are a few things you can do:

Disable the device's GPS radio

Activate "Airplane Mode" to turn off cellular and WiFi radios and disable location tracking

Replace the phone's battery

Change your iCloud login information

Get a new device

Is it possible to be addicted to your phone and social media?

Absolutely.

Social media is creating a more open and connected world, enabling users to share parts of their lives with families, friends, and the community at large. Technology has become so ingrained in our culture that it's easy to forget the pitfalls of being so connected to one another. More and more research is emerging that reinforces the idea that our phones and social media behaviors could be measurable alongside those used to diagnose addiction.

For the worse, constant use of our phones can change how we function in our everyday lives. Too much time being sedentary and scrolling through various social media apps is not suitable for our physical or mental health. Breaking any habit can be very difficult, and the same goes for phone use.

Phone Tracker App Key Takeaways

A phone tracker app can help parents protect their children from the increasingly negative experiences found on the internet and social media. You should select an app that best suits your needs and provides the features you're looking for - like GPS tracking, SMS tracking, social media monitoring, etc.