10 Best Dating Sites in Canada 2022

Finding the right match, whether you are looking for a casual hookup site or a long-term relationship, can be time-consuming, especially when you are just starting to date around and meet new people finding the right partner in real-life can be hard. The people that you already know may not always know the right person for you and the dating pool is generally much smaller. Knowing the challenges of real-life dating, it comes as no surprise that so many choose to try online dating sites in Canada. The online dating scene can be much clearer to navigate and with so many different platforms it becomes easy to focus on just meeting individuals who want the same thing as you. Finding like-minded individuals and people whose preferences match yours has truly never been easier. Related: Best 12 Escort Websites for Online Dates As different apps have developed over the years it can take some time to find the one that fits your needs and style. Online dating for serious relationships is all about compatibility, so finding the right dating site could mean finding the right person faster. To help you in this journey we have curated the best dating apps in Canada. Through this list of well-known dating apps, you will be sure to find the relationship you are looking for faster.

Site Best For Ashley Madison Finding someone in Canada Elite Singles Finding new people every month eHarmony Finding a long-term commitment Zoosk Starting a long-distance relationship Match Starting a long-term relationship with someone in Canada

Ashley Madison click to enlarge

Ashley Madison was for a time known as the most scandalous online dating site. Matches are always made based on dating preferences and the type of relationship the user desires. There is no place for dishonesty on Ashely Madison; you simply say what you want and start your search. There is a limited free membership available to some people. Women, in particular, are allowed to register on online dating sites for free. Whether you are using a dating app in Canada to find someone near you or you are interested in matches from other countries, Ashley Madison has a huge pool of people to choose from. Ashley Madison is quite confident that you will find a match within three months if you use their dating site. If not, they are willing to refund you your first three months. This puts a money guarantee on trying to find a match online. The dating website is easy to use and it is made to get you out of uncomfortable situations. The panic button can take you out of the page and into a random page online for extra privacy. Read Full Ashley Madison Review Pros Used widely in Canada

Credit system means you can pay as needed

Messaging, video calls, and virtual gifts help ease communications Cons: Not good for those looking for long-term relationships

Layout is a bit boring and outdated

Paid subscription is not always worth it Elite singles

Elite Singles is perfect for those who might have limited time for dating. With this dating app, it is all about efficiency. Those Canadian singles using the online website are usually working professionals or established individuals not looking to play games. On the online dating app, it is clearly stated that 85% of the people using this app either have a high-level university education or a high level of training. These are professionals looking to find the right person without being as strict about it. If you’re single in Canada and you are looking for love then Elite Singles is the place for you. This app promotes more serious relationships, but it is not as hardcore about long-term relationships and marriage goals as some of the other apps on this list. If it is important to you to meet someone with a university degree or that is established, then Elite singles are the place for you. Users on the site are not looking for casual flings but instead, they want to meet their lifelong matches. Read Full Elite Singles Review Pros New account users exceed 381,000 a month on average

Operates in Canada and internationally

Virtual speed dating events make meeting someone faster Cons The free trial is very limited

Paid subscription can be expensive

The User interface while easy to use, does not get frequent updates Adult Friend Finder

With more than 80 million users, Adult Friend Finder has one of the largest online dating pools in the world. This website is not for those looking for committed relationships. Instead, it is perfect for everything from one-night stands to casual hook-ups and even, to entering the swinger community. If you are uncertain about the type of relationship you are looking for, Adult Friend Finder can be a great option. Adult content is not censored on this site so if you want to have a spicier dating experience this is the dating site for you. Adult Friend Finder is free to use for couples, women, men, queer women, or men. There is also a paid version available but usually, the free version provides you with enough features to find a good match. This dating website is perfect for people of all orientations and dating backgrounds. For those looking for more promiscuous content and raunchy videos, Adult Friend Finder is the site for you. The dating experience can be more fun and adventurous on this website. Read Full Adult Friend Finder Review Pros Best hook-up app, perfect for casual hookups, casual dating, or one-night stands

Free version allows access to most features

Very diverse dating pool, perfect for people of all sexual orientations and gender identities Cons Premium membership can be expensive

There are many fake profiles

Fewer female users are available eHarmony click to enlarge

Not everyone entering the dating scene in Canada is looking for short hookups and one-night stands. For those looking for serious relationships, eHarmony is one of the best options. Statistically, this dating site is one of the best Canadian dating sites for finding true love and forming long-lasting relationships online. If you want to find a match that shares your values then this app is perfect for you. The dating preferences allow you to disclose exactly the type of partner you are want. This speeds up the dating experience and helps you find the right person faster. With eHarmony you can avoid the mindless swiping that is so common in other dating sites. Members using eHarmony tent to be in their 30s and are done with the casual hook-up face. These young professionals want to find real love and connection. The matching algorithm for eHarmony is one of the best ones. This is because of the extensive questionnaire that is used to make accurate matches. Daily matches in your area based on accurate predictions make this one of the best dating sites in Canada. Read Full eHarmony Review Pros: Perfect if you want a long-term relationship

Largest success rates for both positive dating experiences and forming deep long-lasting relationships

Perfect for those looking for matches that share their values Cons: The questionnaire makes the sign up overly complicated and long

The free membership is very limited

There are no chat rooms or video calls Zoosk

Zoosk is designed to encourage the formation of a long-term relationship. The platform utilizes a “Behavioral Matching algorithm” to determine which matches to make. As the matches are based on profile activity, they can be fairly accurate. Around 35 million people are using the app. While this is not the biggest dating pool it is certainly extensive enough to make it one of the top sites in Canada. What’s even better is that those 35 million people come from diverse backgrounds. This dating site has users from every age, gender, religion, ethnicity, and of any sexual orientation. This increases your chances of meeting the right person. Apart from their behavioral matching users also have access to a Carousel feature, which works similar to Tinder. Through the carousel, you can quickly browse through and see if there is anyone who catches your eye. However, to connect to a match from this feature you will need to pay. This is quite a limitation if you are looking for one. Pros Very engaging and active network of people

Different matching options and the ability to look through the database increase your chances

Excellent customer support Cons You have to pay for all additional features, including contacting your match

Website can be expensive

Limited suggested matches Match Match.com is an online dating site that has been around for more than 20 years. Match follows a “catalog-style” approach. This means that you can search through the database for people who match your criteria. If you don’t want to have to follow some apps algorithm for finding a match, then this dating site can help you take the reins of your own dating experience. While most of the people on the site are looking for serious relationships there are occasionally people looking for a hook-up or more casual relationship. Match has one of the largest arrays of features for users. The discover feature is the perfect way of sorting through your matches and making adaptations to your preference. What’s more, the activity date helps you know who is or was online so that you can contact them. While the catalog can be good for some people, others may find it overwhelming to go through all the options. For this reason, there is also a swiping feature users can use. This one is similar to other dating sites in Canada and it makes for a faster dating experience. Pros Catalog style dating

Good number of attractive singles in Canada

Great for those looking for a more serious relationship Cons If you want a serious relationship, you may be turned off by those looking for a hook-up

Matching algorithm is not great

Catalog can be overwhelming Christian Mingle

If you want to find someone who shares the same beliefs as you then Christian Mingle is one of the best dating sites in Canada. For Christian singles, finding someone who shares their connection with God and the church can be tough. If you are looking for more serious relationships having someone who shares your beliefs is crucial. With Christian mingle, you can find potential partners that share your religious stance. In this way, you can build more meaningful relationships that are faith-based. This isn’t an affair dating site, and you’ll struggle to find someone who isn’t looking for something serious. While other apps may also have Christian users, by using Christian mingle you can avoid the antics of users who don’t share your belief. What’s great about this dating site is that there is a large pool of users. This means that you are very likely going to find your match on this website. Pros: More than 15 million Christian singles

Very easy to use application

Those with a free account can respond to paid subscription users without needing to upgrade their account Cons: Browsing is hard as there is no search function

Buffering and slow loading are problems

To cancel you need to contact customer support SilverSingles click to enlarge

SilverSingles is among the largest online dating websites for singles more than 50 years old. This is great for those people looking to casually date, make new friends, or form long-lasting relationships. If you are looking for your soulmate later in life, this is the place for you. Regardless of your status, whether single, divorced, separated, or widowed, you will find the perfect match for you. The quality of matches is great on this platform. SilverSingles is one of the most popular dating sites in Canada for those aged 50 or more. If you are looking to meet someone and you know what you want then this site will be perfect for you. Setting up your SilverSingles account is extremely easy and there is professional writing assistance that you can hire to make the process faster. Matches are fairly accurate and they are based on your preferences. You will get daily matches to speed up the process of finding the right person. Pros: Daily matches

Very easy to use interface

Professional profile writing assistance on the app Cons: Extensive questionnaire, can make signing up time-consuming

Only paid members can see user photos

Paid membership is necessary for access to full features OkCupid

OkCupid has everything. From casual hook-ups to long-lasting connections singles are looking for it all. OkCupid is one of the most diverse dating apps. There are more than 20 categories, which can make disclosing your preferences easier than ever before. No matter what your gender or sexual preference is you will be welcomed on the dating app. Finding the right match on this app is not only easy but also fun. This dating app is the perfect place for flirting and having fun while dating. Two different paid subscription tiers. Each one of these can help you unlock new features that will better your dating experience. Sending messages to matches is free with OkCupid. Pros: Sending messages is free

Search function allows you to find the most compatible matches

A selection of 20 sexual orientations and 12 gender identities when signing up Cons: Matching is not required for messaging

Expensive membership

Receiving messages is only available for paying members Plenty of Fish