10+ BEST Cougar Dating Sites: Find Mature Dates Online - Updated for 2022

There are a million reasons to go for the cougar. For one, they're older women looking for younger men which means they're not trying to play games. They know what they want, they don't need you to provide for them and they're not looking to get married or have kids. Mature women want just a couple of things from their young cub. They want to spoil and take care of them and in exchange be made to feel young and sexy all over again.
Lucky for us we live in a time that's made finding cougars or cubs easier than ever before. The relationship roles are often reserved for older established men going for younger women, but there is a wild world for cougars that deserves some credit.
Online dating sites have evolved so that all users can find what they're looking for, regardless of age. We've put together a complete list of the best cougar dating sites out there, so you can find your perfect match.
The Roles Of Cougars and Cubs
There is no set-in-stone relationship guide. That means what you and your partner decide on is entirely up to you. When it comes to cougar dating, there are some things you can expect. While there are age dynamics at play, in general, the cougar, an older woman will be several years older than her cub, the younger male.
The younger male is often expected to be at the peak of his physical game so he can fulfill his cougar's every need. He might not appreciate the expectation to provide for women his own age or he might be tired of playing the games that come with traditional relationships. When you're young and dating someone your age they might expect marriage and children. If that's not what you want you might struggle in the typical dating scene.
The cougar on the other hand is expected to be a low-maintenance, good time for her cub. If she wishes, she can spoil her cub with time and affection or even offer an allowance. An older woman might find herself wanting companionship but not want to be caught up in the drama of a traditional relationship. Or, she might just want to avoid the expectations of marriage and children.
Many women of an older age find themselves taken care of their entire lives but once divorce happens or a spouse passes away, they want the opportunity to take care of someone else. Other women might be CEO's with successful careers, so at the end of their day, they want companionship and not much more.
Best Sites for Cougar Dating
Check out these websites for quick access to cougar dating:
• The site with the largest amount of users: AdultFriendFinder
• The best site specifically for cougars: Milftastic
• The best site for finding a sugar momma: AshleyMadison
• The best site for MILF hunting: MilfFinder
• Most responsive cougars: CougarLife
Let's break down the best cougar dating websites and apps so you can be on your way to finding your perfect fit.
1. Milftastic.com
The Good:
• Great for finding older women and younger men
• High success rate for finding dates
The Bad:
• The search feature isn't great
• Not ideal for international dating
How does Milftastic work?
With a name like Milftastic, this website has a lot to live up to. Luckily, most users on this website have a very positive experience. So, what is this website all about? If you haven't already guessed, Milftastic is all about cougar dating. That means the platform is chock full of attractive younger men and hot cougars. This is one of the few niche dating sites that has managed to attract a fairly large user base. And the best part is, you can sign up for free.
Now, depending on what you're looking for, you can sign up as a "younger man for milf," "milf for younger man," and "cougar for cubs." Just about any type of relationship involving a younger man and older woman is welcome on this website. The creators of this platform clearly put a lot of effort into this website, and it shows. The entire website is simple and easy to navigate, which makes for a great user experience.
2. AdultFriendFinder
The Good:
• A huge community of open-minded people
• Great for fetishes
The Bad:
• Not dedicated to Milfs
• Some fake profiles
How does AdultFriendFinder work?
AdultFriendFinder is a fairly straight forward dating website dedicated to one-night-stand dates. AdultFriendFinder has really made a name for itself in the swinger community, but it's a great place to meet older women as well. The swinger community has a lot of mature members, which means there are a lot of milfs as well. Unlike other classic dating apps that rely on the "swiping" system to make matches, members on AFF can browse user profiles freely. If you see a hot cougar who interests you, you can send her a message to get the ball rolling.
AFF has a ton of great features that make it easy to meet people and socialize virtually or in real life. If you're looking for something strictly casual, check out the "hookup" section of the platform. This is where you can go to find other users who are looking for something no-strings-attached. If you happen to be looking to date or even a serious relationship, you can find that on AFF too.
3. MilfFinder
The Good:
• Great for young men looking for cougars
• Excellent feature set
The Bad:
• You have to upgrade to access messaging
• Poor user support
How does MilfFinder work?
MilfFinder was created as a platform where older women can freely look for hookups with young men. The site has a thriving community of cougars and the men who love them. Now, because this site is for milfs specifically, you might find a few younger women sprinkled throughout the dating site as well.
MilfFinder stands out amongst other cougar dating websites for its awesome feature set. The best feature is the advanced search function. You can search for women according to language, sexual orientation, user activity, body type, and interests. This feature makes it easy to connect with a cougar with similar interests.
The one big downside to this website is the paid messaging requirement. Unlike other sites that let you message users right away, you'll have to upgrade to a paid account to chat with other users. This is a bit of a drag, but luckily the paid packages are fairly affordable. In fact, you can get unlimited access for a full day for just a dollar.
4. CougarLife
The Good:
• Made specifically for older women looking for younger men
• Great mobile website
The Bad:
• Poor verification process
• It can get expensive
How does CougarLife work?
CougarLife is a super exciting option for older woman-younger man relationships. As you may have guessed, the site is totally dedicated to cougars, so you don't have to weed through profiles that don't meet your needs. CougarLife really stands out from other cougar dating sites because of its incredibly sleek website. The site is set up more like a cougar dating app, than a website. You'll be given a selection of thumbnails to browse through which show cougars, or cubs depending on what you're looking for.
Right off the bat, you should know that this website is not cheap. While this is a downfall in some ways, it actually helps to weed out fake users. The verification process is not super in-depth, but the high price is usually enough to scare off anyone who is not serious about the process. This also means that many of the users are looking for dates and more serious relationships. If this sounds interesting to you, you can sign up and check out the site for free.
5. AshleyMadison
The Good:
• Established and trusted site
• Massive user base
The Bad:
• It's not exclusively for cougars and milfs
• No matching algorithm
How does Ashely Madison work?
For better or for worse, AshleyMadison is here to stay. The infamous affair site has gained quite a reputation for itself, and people are still flocking to the site. That's because AshleyMadison has created a safe space for married dating without judgment. Now, if this is an affair site, what is it doing on this list? Well, you may not be aware, but AshleyMadison is a gold mine for cougars and young singles, looking to casual encounter.
If you're a young man who's curious about the cougar lifestyle, AshleyMadison is a great place to start. And because AshleyMadison is geared towards extramarital dating, you can rest assured your information is safe and secure. This site prioritizes user anonymity over everything. So, if you prefer to keep your dating preference a secret, you can rest easy. Because this website has been around for so long, you'll have access to excellent customer service. The site itself is well-designed and user friendly. Overall, you can expect a pleasant user experience and lots of profiles to choose from on AshleyMadison.
6. Cougared.com
The Good:
• It's completely free to use
• Lots of useful features
The Bad:
• Old school website
• Smaller user base
How does Cougared work?
Cougared is another niche dating site that was created for cougars and cubs. Cougared may not be as fancy as the other dating sites on this list, but it has its own benefits that make it worthwhile. As soon as you get on the site, you'll notice the old-school design of the website.
The site is certainly not as sleek as other sites, but it's one hundred percent free to use. To be honest, most online dating websites have a hidden fee somewhere down the line, but that is not the case with Cougared. Cougared is a completely free cougar dating site. You can sign up, message other users, and take advantage of the unique features without paying a dime.
Speaking of features, there is a lot to explore on this free cougar dating site. My favorite feature on this site is the online forum. Users can create interesting discussion topics about cougar dating to learn and connect with other people in the community. You can create a membership for free to start browsing profiles and making connections with older women and younger men.
7. Milf-dating.org
The Good:
• Perfect for casual cougar dating
• Verified photos
The Bad:
• Bad site design
• There's no mobile app available
How does Milf-dating work?
While some cougar dating sites are focused on serious dating, Milf-dating is all about casual meetings.. If you're an older woman or a young man who is just looking for a night of fun, you should definitely check out this site. It looks like a lot of people are interested in this because the site has a huge user base. There are millions of users seeking the older woman-younger man dynamic. And why not? This relationship style has proven to be a pretty great combination.
This is one of the simpler dating websites to sign up for. All you need is an email, username, and password. You'll also have the option to verify your photos. The photo verification feature is awesome because you don't have to worry about fake profiles and catfish. You can sign up for this free cougar dating website to find a huge selection of older women and young men looking for a good time.
8. Match.com
The Good:
• World-class user support
• Trusted dating app
The Bad:
• It's not just for cougar dating
• Many users are looking for long term relationships
How does Match.com work?
Match is one of the most popular dating websites around, but most people don't know it's a great place to meet mature women. Of course, you will find younger women and men of all ages as well. Luckily, Match has a great matching algorithm that lives up to the site's name. That means, no matter what age you are interested in, you can find a great match on this site. Now, one of the biggest benefits of using Match is that it's available as an app. There aren't a whole lot of cougar dating apps out there, so this is a huge benefit.
Match is really great for older women dating younger men. The key to success on this site is filling out the user questions. This helps the app match cougars with cubs with little effort on your part. You can also find local cougar events to help you meet cougars for cubs in real life. The only downside to this app is that the free features are fairly limited. You may find yourself upgrading to a paid account to take advantage of the full features. Paid features range anywhere from $2.99 per month to $129.99 per month.
9. EliteSingles
The Good:
• Make matches based on life-style
• Advanced search
The Bad:
• Lack of user verification
• Limited free features
How does EliteSingles work?
Even though EliteSingles isn't strictly a cougar dating app, it's got a lot of potential for cougar dating. Out of all the dating sites on this list, EliteSingles is the only one based on income and lifestyle. In other words, the members on this site are typically financially successful. This makes it an ideal site for meeting successful milfs, cougars, and cubs.
If you're a milf looking for an online date with a younger man, or vice versa, EliteSingles is a surprisingly good option. Because financially established members are often older adults, it's the perfect place for cougar dating. The big downfall of this website is the lack of income verification. If you're using this site to meet other successful members, this might be a bit of a hitch. That being said, if you decide to use the site for finding a hot online date with a cougar or cub, this is a great choice. You can create a membership for free to get started.
10. Plenty of Fish
The Good:
• Lots of diverse members to choose from
• Available as an app
The Bad:
• Limited chat features
• The matching system could be improved
How does Plenty of Fish work?
When it comes to cougar dating sites, Plenty of Fish isn't the first platform to come to mind. Although many people use this site to find love, it's also great for finding milfs, and cougars. Members create in-depth user profiles that make it easy to find what you're looking for. The best part about POF is the ability to download it as an app.
Members can browse and match with each other online to meet someone for a casual date or a long term relationship. Membership is free, but you'll have the opportunity to upgrade for advanced features.