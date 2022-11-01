10 Best Christian Dating Sites: Find Someone With Your Values

Haven’t quite found the right Christian to appreciate the little things in life with you? Dating a fellow Christian is ideal because you will already share a lot of the same values and ethics.

Online dating has made it extremely easy to narrow down your dating pool to Christians only.

Whether you want to find someone to travel the world with or someone who wants to binge Netflix alongside. Look no further. Although Christian dating apps are not mentioned in the Bible, they can offer you binoculars to help you find the light that is meant for you.

10 Best Christian Dating Websites:

With technology at our fingertips, new apps and dating websites are popping up everywhere. If we are being transparent, some of the offered dating sites out there are not suitable for like-minded Christian folk who are looking to dive deeper into faith.

Whether you’re a silver fox, a young buck, a thrill-seeker, or dreaming of putting your future children through baptism, there is a match for everyone through these dating sites. Men and women find lasting romance and friendship from these top Christian dating sites:

Christian mingle is the most popular Christian dating website because the user base is 100% Christian! Nothing but wholesome relationships centered on God and faith blossom out of this Christian dating site.

Most people on Christian Mingle are on the site to date for marriage. Since 2001, people ranging in age from their late 20's to early 40's have been mingling resulting in 30% of successful unions.

Pros:

Specifically developed for Christian singles ready to mingle

Strict verification system that guarantees the authenticity

Phone app version available

Cons:

You must subscribe to this Christian online dating site to send and receive sweet nothings from others.

Features are very basic.

Features:

Free services include profile creation and match search; like other user-profiles and see who liked your profile.

Pricing:

1 month: $50

6 months: $180/$30 a month

Zoosk speaks for itself, offering more singles who are more your style. Even though Zoosk does have users from all backgrounds and all over the world, it's very popular amongst young Christians because there is not the feeling of pressure for marriage right away. It's crucial to grow a relationship with someone to a partnership, before rushing to the altar, and Zoosk understands that.

With over 300,000 users identifying as Christians, the gender ratio remains balanced and will guide you to the right light that is meant for you. That means your chances of finding another churchgoer are pretty high and you can avoid the initial shy, awkward conversation about asking about your religious background.

Pros:

Easy Profile Set Up

Scientific dating offers you the right niche dating for serious relationships only

Flexible dating site for casual flirting that may potentially turn into a long-term relationship if meeting the right fellow Christian is written in the stars for you

You have the power to set your religious preference to narrow down the search

Cons:

Customer support is sometimes unresponsive to customer complaints

Features:

Messaging features are available, but only to paid subscribers

Great mainstream dating app intended for short-term to long-term relationship seekers

Available in more than 80 countries worldwide.

Pricing:

1 month: $30

6 months: $76/ $12.50 a month

Are you in search of nurturing the right seed of possible passion? Known as the overall best Christian dating site, Christian Connection is a dating service that will match you with your most compatible matches.

This popular Christian dating site has won countless awards including, best niche, best customer service, best use of social media, and dater's favorite site for both Christian men and women to find potential matches.

Have you always wanted to travel to or Ski Banff National Park? The possibilities are high of meeting someone from Canada as this Christian matching site caters to all of your desires. Many people don't know this, but this site has been around just as long as eHarmony, representing lasting love. Beyond the app-based experience, you have the opportunity to organize your meet-ups with fellow Christians in a relaxed community environment.

Pros:

Award-winning Christian dating site with credibility

Live dating events and meet-ups

Customer service is present and intentionally set up for success

You can Christian mingle with integrity

Cons:

Only a three-day free trial

Messaging is only for paid subscribers

The site caters to a limited number of countries

Features:

This site extends across countries: United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, United States, Canada, Singapore, and Hong Kong

If you’re dipping your toes into the 3-day free trial, users can send 5 messages a day. You can also send as many waves as you like, which is a nice way to try to initiate a conversation if you are a little shy about meeting Christian singles.

The cost for a monthly subscription is half off, once you commit to 6 months.

Pricing:

1 month: $16

6 months: $48/ $8 a month

With over 100,000 users, Big Church offers the ability to link Christians with each other in love but also meaningful friendships and fellowship. With an abundance of users and helpful suggestions from the website and the app, you are likely to find a reliable Christian relationship of any level of significance on this website as long as your goals for the relationship are listed in your bio.

The users on this network are typically strong in their relationship with God, meaning that you are likely to find someone whose values and goals match your own. Big Church has been helping the best Christian singles find love and friendship for a long time and they will continue to connect Christian members for years to come. Big Church has earned its reputation as a go-to in the industry of matchmaking in the 21st-century Christian dating industry.

Pros:

Offers bible study groups, friendships, non-romantic relationship

One of the biggest networks in the business

Includes a “relationship readiness” quiz that gauges the seriousness of each user

Cons:

A detailed compatibility test is not included

Unverified users are allowed to use the website

Features:

Relationship readiness test

Spiritual pen pal section

Blogging

iPhone and Android apps

Free to add photos and search for potential matches

Pricing:

1 month: $16

3 months: $30/$10 a month

If you are interested in online dating chances are you have heard of eHarmony, as it has been around since early 2000! This online dating site offers dating services of course, but you can focus your preferences on Christian singles specifically.

If you're the type of person that seeks to have instant success, this site caters more to the ones that are willing to take the long run. Membership prices are less expensive if you sign up for more months. We all know good things take time and it's always worth it to put in the extra hard work to find the best Christians.

This website is designed to guide men and women to the best dating and particularly narrows down to your preferences to steer away from the mainstream dating. Dating as a Christian has never been easier if you are serious about finding true love.

Pros:

One of the largest communities of Christians

Most people that commit to eHarmony end in a marriage.

Compatibility and compassion are properly matched.

Cons:

An investment, but what would love be if it wasn't?

The sign-up process is more equivalent to a journey than a quick relationship.

Features:

eHarmony stands by their word when they say someone finds love on the site every 14 minutes!

The large user base of the best Christians can assist in finding a partner.

Fraud detection.

A reliable matchmaking system with way over a million members

Pricing:

1 month: $60

6 months: $180/$30 a month

While Elite Single costs a bit more than the average Christian dating site, you get what you pay for. Over 90% of users are 30+ and value education beyond the average.

This site is great for single Christians that know they want a professional who is serious about their career and education and shares the same values that they have. While not everyone on this site is Christian, you will find that most people using this network are. Since 2013, Elite singles has grown to about 170,000 monthly users where people find love, fellowship, and eternal partners in the Lord.

Pros:

Intelligence matchmaking

Narrow scope of people to sort through with credentials

No fake accounts

Cons:

Expensive monthly membership fee

The app can be finicky

Features:

Personality test with brief results

Photo uploads

Send and receive messages

Matches every day

Pricing:

1 month: $ 60

6 months: $270/ $45 a month

This membership structure is interesting because the monthly rate is cheaper with a one-month commitment

With the strong emergence of the internet, there has been a rise in the various ways people find love. Allowing yourself the opportunity to meet someone with similar values and religious beliefs have never been easier with all of these prominent dating sites popping up.

Catholic Match is one of the many dating sites readily available if you are looking for a strong devout Catholic partner. Centered around the idea of faith-focused dating, Catholic Match offers a user base of memes that share the goal of the Holy Sacrament of matrimony down the line.

If you are intrigued by the preferences this dating site has to offer, it is worth the leap of faith. Who knows, you may end up sitting next to the partner of your dreams in mass, walking down the aisle with them, and potentially even leading your children towards first communion and Sunday school.

Pros:

This dating site has the support of major leaders in the Catholic church

Great selection of Catholic singles

Faith-based

Cons:

Only useful for Christian-Catholics

Messaging is unavailable with a free account

Features:

Considered one of the largest Catholic dating sites, centered on the idea of faith-focused dating

When you purchase the 6-month membership is the Catholic Match Guarantee which is included in the Catholic Match cost

Pricing:

1 month: $30

3 months: $90/ $15 a month

You don't need to opt for a purely Christian dating site when you are looking for love. Choosing a reliable, popular dating platform is an easy way to match with like-minded Christian singles in your area and compatibility. This site was developed to help bring Christian singles together from all ethnicities and walks of life. 25,000 marriages have blossomed out of this site, portraying a whole latte love. Just like when you go into a cafe to go order a coffee

Pros:

The free trial includes most functions

Old profiles are removed automatically

Cons:

This dating site is the least user friendly of the sites and could easily use a fresh new aesthetic

Outdated site

Features:

One of the only dating websites that include most of its premium functions in the free membership

Pricing:

1 month: $35

6 months: $78

Christian Cupid is the largest and most well-known dating app for Christians. This site serves as a community to build a stronger faith not only romantically, but also in a friendship form. This Christian-owned dating website will guide you in finding your king or queen.

Pros:

Ability to indicate whether you’re looking for romance or marriage

Ability to express and connect with Christians who are religious or very religious

The strong user base of the best Christian singles

Cons:

Open to hosting other religions including, Christian-Hindu, Islamic, and other sects which can get confusing

No verification process to prohibit spam accounts

Due to this Christian dating site being new, this site is rather small and may not have a large user base in comparison to others.

Features:

Ability to set preferences based on denomination, faith level, and interest

Pricing:

Varies upon different memberships, gold or platinum

Much like the ones who attend church on Sundays, people dating online are looking for the best Christian partner that are in different parts of walks with Christ. With themes of hope, redemption, and faith, having accessibility to Christians has never been easier with silver singles.



This dating site for Christians has a user base of users over 50, offering the best dating service to the silver foxes out there. As we grow with age, we also grow into a stronger faith with more intention. Wherever your story has led you, whether you have never been married, you’re widowed, or seeking out a more compatible match, chances are high that you will find a like-minded soul to strengthen your relationship with Christ.

Pros:

User-friendly interface

Sincere Christian single user base

100 percent dedicated to singles over 50 years old

Most seek long-term relationships

Cons:

Long questionnaire to fill for an accurate compatible matching system

Only a paid membership allows you to see user photos

Features:

Highly popular and appealing dating site for the particular demographic over 50

Conclusion

When you think about authenticity and aligning your values, you can be confident you’re in good hands with any of these top 10 Christian dating sites.

Being in a relationship with those who love God allows room to connect and grow eternally, separately and together, like pillars holding up a castle. As the Prophet once said, when you love you should not say, "God is in my heart," but rather, I am in the heart of God." Being holy and whole on your own will only attract the right person.

Romans 8:28: We know that all things work for good for those who love God, who are called according to his purpose.