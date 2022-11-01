10 Best Christian Dating Sites: Find Someone With Your Values

Haven’t quite found the right Christian to appreciate the little things in life with you? Dating a fellow Christian is ideal because you will already share a lot of the same values and ethics.
Online dating has made it extremely easy to narrow down your dating pool to Christians only.
Whether you want to find someone to travel the world with or someone who wants to binge Netflix alongside. Look no further. Although Christian dating apps are not mentioned in the Bible, they can offer you binoculars to help you find the light that is meant for you.
10 Best Christian Dating Websites:
With technology at our fingertips, new apps and dating websites are popping up everywhere. If we are being transparent, some of the offered dating sites out there are not suitable for like-minded Christian folk who are looking to dive deeper into faith.
Whether you’re a silver fox, a young buck, a thrill-seeker, or dreaming of putting your future children through baptism, there is a match for everyone through these dating sites. Men and women find lasting romance and friendship from these top Christian dating sites:
- Christian Mingle: Best overall Christian dating website
- Zoosk: Best for young Christians
- Christian Connection: Meet the match met for you
- Big Church: Best for a forever love
- eHarmony: Long term relationship seeker guru
- Elite Singles: Best for the perfect educational match
- Catholic Match: Best for Christian-Catholics pursuing love
- Christian Cafe: Top Christian-owned website
- Christian Cupid: Best Search for both Friends and Love
- Silver Singles: Single over 50? This is it.
Christian Mingle
Christian mingle is the most popular Christian dating website because the user base is 100% Christian! Nothing but wholesome relationships centered on God and faith blossom out of this Christian dating site.
Most people on Christian Mingle are on the site to date for marriage. Since 2001, people ranging in age from their late 20's to early 40's have been mingling resulting in 30% of successful unions.
Pros:
Specifically developed for Christian singles ready to mingle
Strict verification system that guarantees the authenticity
Phone app version available
Cons:
You must subscribe to this Christian online dating site to send and receive sweet nothings from others.
Features are very basic.
Features:
Free services include profile creation and match search; like other user-profiles and see who liked your profile.
Pricing:
1 month: $50
6 months: $180/$30 a month
Zoosk
Zoosk speaks for itself, offering more singles who are more your style. Even though Zoosk does have users from all backgrounds and all over the world, it's very popular amongst young Christians because there is not the feeling of pressure for marriage right away. It's crucial to grow a relationship with someone to a partnership, before rushing to the altar, and Zoosk understands that.
With over 300,000 users identifying as Christians, the gender ratio remains balanced and will guide you to the right light that is meant for you. That means your chances of finding another churchgoer are pretty high and you can avoid the initial shy, awkward conversation about asking about your religious background.
Pros:
Easy Profile Set Up
Scientific dating offers you the right niche dating for serious relationships only
Flexible dating site for casual flirting that may potentially turn into a long-term relationship if meeting the right fellow Christian is written in the stars for you
You have the power to set your religious preference to narrow down the search
Cons:
Customer support is sometimes unresponsive to customer complaints
Features:
Messaging features are available, but only to paid subscribers
Great mainstream dating app intended for short-term to long-term relationship seekers
Available in more than 80 countries worldwide.
Pricing:
1 month: $30
6 months: $76/ $12.50 a month
Christian Connection
Are you in search of nurturing the right seed of possible passion? Known as the overall best Christian dating site, Christian Connection is a dating service that will match you with your most compatible matches.
This popular Christian dating site has won countless awards including, best niche, best customer service, best use of social media, and dater's favorite site for both Christian men and women to find potential matches.
Have you always wanted to travel to or Ski Banff National Park? The possibilities are high of meeting someone from Canada as this Christian matching site caters to all of your desires. Many people don't know this, but this site has been around just as long as eHarmony, representing lasting love. Beyond the app-based experience, you have the opportunity to organize your meet-ups with fellow Christians in a relaxed community environment.
Pros:
Award-winning Christian dating site with credibility
Live dating events and meet-ups
Customer service is present and intentionally set up for success
You can Christian mingle with integrity
Cons:
Only a three-day free trial
Messaging is only for paid subscribers
The site caters to a limited number of countries
Features:
This site extends across countries: United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, United States, Canada, Singapore, and Hong Kong
If you’re dipping your toes into the 3-day free trial, users can send 5 messages a day. You can also send as many waves as you like, which is a nice way to try to initiate a conversation if you are a little shy about meeting Christian singles.
The cost for a monthly subscription is half off, once you commit to 6 months.
Pricing:
1 month: $16
6 months: $48/ $8 a month
Big Church
With over 100,000 users, Big Church offers the ability to link Christians with each other in love but also meaningful friendships and fellowship. With an abundance of users and helpful suggestions from the website and the app, you are likely to find a reliable Christian relationship of any level of significance on this website as long as your goals for the relationship are listed in your bio.
The users on this network are typically strong in their relationship with God, meaning that you are likely to find someone whose values and goals match your own. Big Church has been helping the best Christian singles find love and friendship for a long time and they will continue to connect Christian members for years to come. Big Church has earned its reputation as a go-to in the industry of matchmaking in the 21st-century Christian dating industry.
Pros:
Offers bible study groups, friendships, non-romantic relationship
One of the biggest networks in the business
Includes a “relationship readiness” quiz that gauges the seriousness of each user
Cons:
A detailed compatibility test is not included
Unverified users are allowed to use the website
Features:
Relationship readiness test
Spiritual pen pal section
Blogging
iPhone and Android apps
Free to add photos and search for potential matches
Pricing:
1 month: $16
3 months: $30/$10 a month
eHarmony
If you are interested in online dating chances are you have heard of eHarmony, as it has been around since early 2000! This online dating site offers dating services of course, but you can focus your preferences on Christian singles specifically.
If you're the type of person that seeks to have instant success, this site caters more to the ones that are willing to take the long run. Membership prices are less expensive if you sign up for more months. We all know good things take time and it's always worth it to put in the extra hard work to find the best Christians.
This website is designed to guide men and women to the best dating and particularly narrows down to your preferences to steer away from the mainstream dating. Dating as a Christian has never been easier if you are serious about finding true love.
Pros:
One of the largest communities of Christians
Most people that commit to eHarmony end in a marriage.
Compatibility and compassion are properly matched.
Cons:
An investment, but what would love be if it wasn't?
The sign-up process is more equivalent to a journey than a quick relationship.
Features:
eHarmony stands by their word when they say someone finds love on the site every 14 minutes!
The large user base of the best Christians can assist in finding a partner.
Fraud detection.
A reliable matchmaking system with way over a million members
Pricing:
1 month: $60
6 months: $180/$30 a month
Elite Singles
While Elite Single costs a bit more than the average Christian dating site, you get what you pay for. Over 90% of users are 30+ and value education beyond the average.
This site is great for single Christians that know they want a professional who is serious about their career and education and shares the same values that they have. While not everyone on this site is Christian, you will find that most people using this network are. Since 2013, Elite singles has grown to about 170,000 monthly users where people find love, fellowship, and eternal partners in the Lord.
Pros:
Intelligence matchmaking
Narrow scope of people to sort through with credentials
No fake accounts
Cons:
Expensive monthly membership fee
The app can be finicky
Features:
Personality test with brief results
Photo uploads
Send and receive messages
Matches every day
Pricing:
1 month: $ 60
6 months: $270/ $45 a month
This membership structure is interesting because the monthly rate is cheaper with a one-month commitment
Catholic Match
With the strong emergence of the internet, there has been a rise in the various ways people find love. Allowing yourself the opportunity to meet someone with similar values and religious beliefs have never been easier with all of these prominent dating sites popping up.
Catholic Match is one of the many dating sites readily available if you are looking for a strong devout Catholic partner. Centered around the idea of faith-focused dating, Catholic Match offers a user base of memes that share the goal of the Holy Sacrament of matrimony down the line.
If you are intrigued by the preferences this dating site has to offer, it is worth the leap of faith. Who knows, you may end up sitting next to the partner of your dreams in mass, walking down the aisle with them, and potentially even leading your children towards first communion and Sunday school.
Pros:
This dating site has the support of major leaders in the Catholic church
Great selection of Catholic singles
Faith-based
Cons:
Only useful for Christian-Catholics
Messaging is unavailable with a free account
Features:
Considered one of the largest Catholic dating sites, centered on the idea of faith-focused dating
When you purchase the 6-month membership is the Catholic Match Guarantee which is included in the Catholic Match cost
Pricing:
1 month: $30
3 months: $90/ $15 a month
Christian Café
You don't need to opt for a purely Christian dating site when you are looking for love. Choosing a reliable, popular dating platform is an easy way to match with like-minded Christian singles in your area and compatibility. This site was developed to help bring Christian singles together from all ethnicities and walks of life. 25,000 marriages have blossomed out of this site, portraying a whole latte love. Just like when you go into a cafe to go order a coffee
Pros:
The free trial includes most functions
Old profiles are removed automatically
Cons:
This dating site is the least user friendly of the sites and could easily use a fresh new aesthetic
Outdated site
Features:
One of the only dating websites that include most of its premium functions in the free membership
Pricing:
1 month: $35
6 months: $78
Christian Cupid
Christian Cupid is the largest and most well-known dating app for Christians. This site serves as a community to build a stronger faith not only romantically, but also in a friendship form. This Christian-owned dating website will guide you in finding your king or queen.
Pros:
Ability to indicate whether you’re looking for romance or marriage
Ability to express and connect with Christians who are religious or very religious
The strong user base of the best Christian singles
Cons:
Open to hosting other religions including, Christian-Hindu, Islamic, and other sects which can get confusing
No verification process to prohibit spam accounts
Due to this Christian dating site being new, this site is rather small and may not have a large user base in comparison to others.
Features:
Ability to set preferences based on denomination, faith level, and interest
Pricing:
Varies upon different memberships, gold or platinum
Silver Singles
Much like the ones who attend church on Sundays, people dating online are looking for the best Christian partner that are in different parts of walks with Christ. With themes of hope, redemption, and faith, having accessibility to Christians has never been easier with silver singles.
This dating site for Christians has a user base of users over 50, offering the best dating service to the silver foxes out there. As we grow with age, we also grow into a stronger faith with more intention. Wherever your story has led you, whether you have never been married, you’re widowed, or seeking out a more compatible match, chances are high that you will find a like-minded soul to strengthen your relationship with Christ.
Pros:
User-friendly interface
Sincere Christian single user base
100 percent dedicated to singles over 50 years old
Most seek long-term relationships
Cons:
Long questionnaire to fill for an accurate compatible matching system
Only a paid membership allows you to see user photos
Features:
Highly popular and appealing dating site for the particular demographic over 50
Conclusion
When you think about authenticity and aligning your values, you can be confident you’re in good hands with any of these top 10 Christian dating sites.
Being in a relationship with those who love God allows room to connect and grow eternally, separately and together, like pillars holding up a castle. As the Prophet once said, when you love you should not say, "God is in my heart," but rather, I am in the heart of God." Being holy and whole on your own will only attract the right person.
Romans 8:28: We know that all things work for good for those who love God, who are called according to his purpose.