Sites Like Craigslist Personals: 20 Top Craigslist Alternatives

Craigslist used to be the go-to for personal connections. There were people posting to listings for longer-term relationships, friendships and casual hookups. But in 2018 they shut down the personals section due to new laws. Most people who used the section are now looking for other dating sites to meet people.
Narrowing down your search for alternative websites may seem overwhelming at first. That’s why we’ve done the legwork and put together 20 best Craigslist personals alternatives. They can help you find casual hookups and meet people.
Our favorite pick is Adult Friend Finder, with 80+ million users. The platform offers niche blogs, groups, and fan clubs. Expect helpful features like live cams and chat rooms.
First Look at the Best Craigslist Alternatives
- Adult Friend Finder - Best Craigslist Personals Alternative Overall
- Ashley Madison - Best for Discreet Affairs
- Meet-N-Hook - Best for Quick Local Hookups
- OneNightFriend - Best for Casual Hookups
- ClassifiedAds.com - Best for Personals Ads
- Locanto - Best for Local Connections
- Tinder - Best for Quick Matches
- Plenty of Fish - Best for Detailed Matching
- Kasual - Best for Anonymous Hookups
- Pernals - Best for Classic Personal Ads
20 Alternatives To Craigslist Personals Reviewed
In this section, we review our top picks of Craigslist Personals alternatives.
AdultFriendFinder - Best Craigslist Personals Alternative Overall
AdultFriendFinder is our favorite Craigslist alternative for casual flings. It has been around for over 20 years, so it must be doing something right. It's great for those looking for casual flings, friends with benefits or to tickle your kinks.
The dating site has an 80 million user base worldwide. AdultFriendFinder is easy to use with detailed profiles and superb communication tools. You can interact through messaging, live chat, and even webcam shows.
While not exactly a porn site, AFF does feature adult content. Users can put together groups, blogs, and chat rooms for niche interests. These help them find any missed connections. The icing on the cake is the Sex Academy for those who want to learn new tricks in the bedroom.
AdultFriendFinder Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Huge user base with 80+ million members
- Adult chat-rooms and live webcams
- Groups and blogs for niche interests
- 24/7 customer support
- Open-minded, sex-positive community
Cons:
- Some fake profiles and bots
- Paid subscription is your best bet to meet people
Ashley Madison- Best for Discreet Affairs
Ashley Madison is another handy Craigslist alternative. It's quite popular among those looking for discreet affairs. With a catchy tagline, Ashley Madison doesn't beat around the bush. It isn't a porn site, but can help people have affairs.
The site offers a range of discreet features. You can blur your photos, use disappearing chats, and even send virtual gifts. Ashley Madison is not just for married folks though. With 80+ million users, it has plenty of singles looking for no-strings-attached fun.
Ashley Madison Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Women can sign up and use without paying
- Best features for discretion
- Large, active user base
- Easy-to-use interface
- Video chat option available
Cons:
- Credit system can get expensive
- More men than women
Meet-N-Hook - Best for Quick Local Hookups
Meet-N-Hook is a good Craigslist alternative for casual flings. It goes heavy on no-strings-attached encounters. Expect to find handy local filters and category tags. They help you rekindle missed connections and find casual hookups in your area.
The platform offers a straightforward interface. Users can generate detailed profiles, browse others in their vicinity, and send messages. It lacks most of the bells and whistles of other sites. But simplicity makes Meet-n-Hook a winner for one-night stands.
Meet-N-Hook Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Simple yet useful interface
- Local connections
- Most features available with basic membership
- Mobile-friendly design
- Quick signup process
Cons:
- Limited features
- Smaller user base in some areas
OneNightFriend - Best for Casual Hookups
OneNightFriend doesn't beat around the bush, much like Ashley Madison. It's designed for those looking for no-strings-attached fling. It has a large user base of over 1.5 million members, skewed towards male users (75% male to 25% female).
It offers several features. You can send winks to show interest or use the Flirtcast feature to send group messages. With a mobile-friendly design, users can even set up video chats on the go.
OneNightFriend Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Over 1.5 million members
- Plenty of features like winks and Flirtcast
- Mobile-ready version design
- Video chat option
- Easy-to-use interface
Cons:
- Skewed gender ratio
- Fakes and scams reported
ClassifiedAds.com - Best for Personals Ads
ClassifiedAds.com allows users to post and browse personal adverts. It has a clean, no nonsense interface. You click the personal listing category for lots of classic subcategories. Think Men Seeking Women, Women Seeking Men, Missed Connections, and more.
It's refreshingly uncomplicated. It gives you a space to post what you're looking for and browse what other people posting are offering. The downside is it's a hit or miss depending on your location. In some areas you’ll find a lively community of users, but not so for every place.
ClassifiedAds.com Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Easy-to-navigate interface
- Free posting listings
- Familiar, no-frills format
- Lots of categories and subcategories
- Responsive design
Cons:
- User base can vary greatly by location
- Less traffic than other sites
Locanto - Best for Local Connections
Locanto takes the concept of classified ads and gives it a modern twist. More like a digitized community bulletin board. It has many categories, but goes heavy on the person-to-person section. That's where it shines as a Craigslist Personals alternative.
Locanto is all local. That's whether you’re after a casual date, relationship or new friends. It helps you easily find people in your area.
Locanto has also added some cool features. Their new Ad Quality Score uses algorithms to show the best adverts. You’ll see more relevant and higher quality posts when you browse.
Locanto Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Lots of categories and subcategories
- Focus on local connections
- Familiar listing format
- Website and mobile app available
- Innovative Ad Quality Score feature
Cons:
- Quality of listings can vary
- Fewer active users in some areas
Tinder - Best for Quick Matches
Tinder is no longer just a hookup app. Sure, it's still great for finding casual flings. But many users now go to Tinder for serious relationships, making new friends, or anything in between.
Its signature swiping mechanism makes browsing potential matches feel almost like a game. You see a profile, swipe right if you're interested, left if you're not. If you both swipe right, it's a match, and you can start chatting. It's quick, it's easy, and it's addictive.
Like Ashley Madison, the app has lots of features for user control, messaging, and options. Super Likes let you show extra interest in someone. Tinder U is for college students. The paid Tinder Gold tier gives you perks like seeing who's liked you before you swipe.
Tinder Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Large, active user base
- Simple, intuitive swiping mechanism
- iOS and Android apps
- Lots of extra features
- Matching based on shared interests
Cons:
- Can feel superficial due to focus on photos
- Free version has limited swipes per day
Plenty of Fish - Best for Detailed Matching
Plenty of Fish offers a more traditional way to find a date. With over 150 million registered users, POF lives up to its name. It helps that it has a detailed matching system.
When you sign up, you'll answer a detailed questionnaire. Mostly about your interests, life, and what you're looking for in a partner. POF then uses this information to suggest compatible matches. It's great for those who want more meaningful connections.
POF also offers some unique features. The Relationship Needs Assessment helps you understand your relationship style. The Meet Me is a Tinder-like feature for those who prefer a quicker approach. You can have a virtual video date before meeting in person.
Plenty of Fish Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Over 150 million users
- Detailed matching system
- Free messaging
- Website and app available
- Video feature
Cons:
- Slightly dated interface
- Some fake profiles
Kasual- Best for Anonymous Hookups
Kasual (formerly Yumi) is our favorite for finding casual flings online. Like Ashley Madison, it goes big on anonymity. No profiles or accounts to swipe and browse, though.
Instead you find a game-like interface where you flip cards to reveal matches. 50/50 every time. It’s a level playing field for everyone.
It takes privacy seriously too. You don’t need to link your Facebook account or use your real name. The app uses location based software to match you with people nearby but your exact location is hidden.
Kasual Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Fun gamified interface
- Private and anonymous
- Photo verification
- Free to set up and get started
- Available for both iOS and Android
Cons:
- Limiting for some users
- Bugs and glitches reported
Pernals - Best for Traditional Personal Ads
Pernals takes the classic online personal adverts. But with a modern spin on the signature Craigslist format. You specify what you want on the posting. That's whether it’s a serious relationship, a casual hookup or new friends.
The Pernals interface is super simple. You can generate your own ad for free and detail what you’re interested in. The categories will feel familiar to Craigslist classics. We're talking about Women seeking women, men seeking women and so on.
The personal ad format is unique. Unlike swipe based websites that rely on photos, users can show their personality. They can say what they want through their writing. To find connections based on shared interests. Always arrange to meet people in a public place for safety.
Pernals Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Free creating and posting listings
- Familiar format
- Desire-based listing
- iOS and Android apps
- Many customization options
Cons:
- Smaller user base
- Misleading ad scams reported
Bedpage - Best for Adult-Oriented Classifieds
Bedpage is a direct alternative to Backpage. The latter was a good Craigslist alternative. Likewise, Bedpage has plenty of personal and adult ad categories. Its layout is instantly familiar, too.
You'll find Dating, Adult, and other categories where you can post and respond to personal ads. It's simple and easy to find what you’re looking for. Another plus is its wide reach. You can find listings for various cities and regions so it’s useful for locals and travelers.
Bedpage Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Wide range of categories and adult services
- Simple, familiar classified ad format
- Available for multiple cities and regions
- No account creation required
- Direct communication between users
Cons:
- Little moderation
- Content may be too explicit
FetLife - Best for BDSM and Kink Community
FetLife isn’t a dating site. It’s a social network for the BDSM, fetish and kink community. Many people use it to find like minded partners for play and relationships.
You’ll find discussion groups, casual social gatherings and play parties. There's even educational resources about various kinks and BDSM practices. It’s a safe and welcoming place to tickle your sexual fantasie, interests, and kinks.
Like many websites like Craigslist, it is simple but functional. You improve your profile with all your fetishes and interests. Interact with others through comments, messages and friend requests. You can also post photos and videos.
FetLife Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Fetish-friendly community
- Tickle sexual fantasies, kinks, and interests in your life
- Extensive list of fetishes and interests to choose from
- Event BDSM listings
- Education and safety materials
Cons:
- Not for most people
- A bit dated interface
Kijiji - Best for Local Classifieds (Canada)
Kijiji is owned by eBay. It'ss mostly a classifieds platform for buying and selling stuff. It also has a personals category in some areas, mostly in Canada. It’s a good way to connect with local people for friendship and local dates.
The site is clean and easy to use with categories clearly listed. You’ll find personal advert subcategories like Friendship, Long Term Relationships and Casual Flings. Its local focus is impressive. It’s popular in Canadian cities, great for local personal adverts.
Kijiji Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Local listings for most Canadian cities
- Free to post and respond to adverts
- Intuitive interface
- Many helpful classified services offered
- Modern mobile app
Cons:
- Personal advertised not available everywhere
- Not good for finding dates
Free Ads Time - Best for Free Classified Ads
Free Ads Time is a global classifieds website with a personal advert section. It's free for finding dates, jobs, or even roommates. The classifieds section has plenty of categories and subcategories.
The site is simple and old school. Among personal categories, you’ll find familiar categories like Women Seeking Men, Men Seeking Women and Casual Encounters. You can post your own ad or browse existing ones, filter by location to find local connections.
Free Ads Time Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Free setup, posts, and more
- Available worldwide
- Familiar classifieds format
- Many categories and subcategories
- No sign-up required
Cons:
- Basic interface
- Smaller active user than major dating sites
Hinge - Best for Relationship-Oriented Dating
Hinge takes a different approach to many dating apps. The app is designed to be deleted. That means it is designed for long-term relationships, not endless casual encounters. It's not a direct replacement for Craigslist personal classified. but it features a relationship-focused alternative.
Hinge’s algorithm is one of the smartest. It learns your type based on your likes and passes. Over time it will show you more potential matches that fit your type.
Hinge Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Focus on creating meaningful connections and relationships
- Detailed profiles
- Interactive features
- Smart algorithm
- Most Compatible profile daily matches
Cons:
- Limited number of likes
- Not great for casual encounters
Oodle - Best for Local and Personal Classifieds
Oodle is a classifieds aggregator that pulls listings from other sites, including its own. It’s mostly for buying and selling stuff. They also have a personal section in some areas.
The site is clean and simple, organized by category and location. In the personals section you’ll find Craigslist-like subcategories like Men Seeking Women, Women Seeking Men and Casual Encounters.
Oodle Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Aggregates listings from multiple sources
- Free to browse and post adverts
- Location-based filters & categories
- Sleek interface
- Site is available in multiple countries
Cons:
- Personals section unavailable in some areas
- Inconsistent listings quality
OkCupid - Best for Relationship Matching
OkCupid is a great alternative for online dating. The site uses a long questionnaire to generate detailed profiles. Then, it uses those to calculate compatibility percentages between users.
OkCupid is inclusive and cuts across all types of dating. The site has 22 gender options and 13 sexual orientation options. That makes it one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly mainstream dating sites.
OkCupid’s matching algorithm is impressive. It is based on users' answers to a series of questions covering politics and pop culture. The site also has a feature called Double Take. It shows profiles one at a time for more focused consideration.
OkCupid Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Detailed matching
- Inclusive of many gender and orientation options
- No cost to set up & browse
- Detailed profiles
- Available on desktop, iOS, and Android
Cons:
- No video chat
- Not great in small areas
Grindr - Best for LGBTQ+ Quick Connections
Grindr is a great alternative for LGBTQ+. It's the world’s biggest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, queer people. Known for location based matching Grindr is designed to help LGBTQ+ people connect with others nearby.
The app is easy to use, a grid of profile pics sorted by proximity. Users can filter matches by age, body type, what they’re looking for (chat, dates, friends, networking etc.).
Grindr Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Large LGBTQ+ community
- Location-based matching
- Simple, straightforward interface
- Options for both casual encounters and more serious dating
- Features promoting sexual health awareness
Cons:
- Includes adverts
- Not available on desktop
Healthy Fling - Best for Adult Hook
Healthy Fling is for people looking for casual encounters and no strings attached relationships. The site is a no-judgment zone for adults. To tickle their sexual desires and connect with others like minded.
The interface is simple. Users can make detailed profiles, browse others, and send messages. The site has photo verification to ensure user authenticity. The site also promotes safe and consensual sexual activities, with resources on sexual health and safety.
Healthy Fling Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Great for casual encounters
- Photo verification
- Resources for sexual health and safety
- No-judgment environment
- Familiar interface
Cons:
- Mixed profile quality
- Not for long-term relationships
Feeld App - Best for Exploring Open Relationships and Kink
Feeld is a dating app designed for open-minded singles and couples. It cuts across many sexual preferences and relationship styles. These include polyamory, kink, and various forms of ethical non-monogamy.
The app's interface is sleek and modern. Users can create detailed profiles with their interests and desires. It is inclusive for LGBTQ+ individuals. You can link profiles with a partner, making it easier for couples to explore together. Users can create and join Cores, which are private groups based on specific interests or events.
Feeld App Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Highly inclusive
- Couples profiles
- Interest-based groups
- Hide from Facebook friends
- Detailed profiles
Cons:
- Smaller user base than dating apps
- May for traditional monogamous relationships
Craigslist Personals Alternative FAQs
Is it Good to Use a Site like Craigslist Personals for Online Dating?
This Craigslist section is no longer available due to legal concerns. It was shut down in 2018, but other classified sections are still available. You can use an alternative like AdultFriendFinder for online dating.
Are Sites Like Backpage and Craigslist Safe?
Yes. Most of these alternatives can be safe depending on the platform. Opt for secure websites like Adult Friend Finder or Ashley Madison.
Is it Safe to Meet Someone from Craigslist?
Meeting someone from any online platform, including Craigslist, comes with risks. It's essential to take safety precautions such as meeting in public places, informing friends or family of your plans. Be cautious when asked about money. Trust your instincts.
What Should I Be Careful of on Craigslist?
When using Craigslist or similar websites, be wary of scams, fake profiles, and potentially dangerous individuals. Never share personal or financial information. Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true.
Sites Like Craigslist Personals: Recap
Craigslist Personals may be gone, but there are many alternatives. We’ve listed many of them here, each with its own features and user base. The key is finding the one that fits your needs and comfort level.
You may be looking for casual encounters to long term relationships. Either way, AdultFriendFinder is your best bet. It has a large user base and great features. If you're after classic personal classifieds, Pernals or Locanto might be for you. .
For niche interests or specific communities, try FetLife or Grindr. They're inclusive and LGBTQ-friendly. No matter which site you choose, prioritize your safety and well being. Always meet new people in public places, don’t share personal info and trust your instincts.
Disclaimer: The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Your use of any of the sites listed in this article is subject to each site's terms and conditions. Laws vary from state to state and over time. It is your sole responsibility to ensure the use of any sites or any of the services provided through the sites is compliant with your jurisdiction's laws. The information provided herein shall not be used in any way to exchange money for sex.
Note: This content is sponsored by UP Venture Media in collaboration with the Detroit Metro Times. Some of the links on this page are affiliate links. If you click on an affiliate link and make a purchase within a certain period, you may earn a commission. Reviewed by Metro Times.