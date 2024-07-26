Best Dating Apps for Serious Relationships: Top 11 Options to Try

Looking for a serious relationship? The right dating app makes all the difference. We’ve tested the best dating apps for serious relationships and found the top pick.
With a smart matching algorithm and a large user base, finding someone who shares your values and interests has never been easier. Ready for a long-term commitment?
Our editor's pick is eHarmony, best for compatibility matching.
Best Dating Apps for Serious Relationships
Here's a list of the top dating sites and apps for serious relationships. Each has its unique features and strengths:
- eHarmony - Best for Compatibility Matching
- Christian Mingle - Best for Faith-Based Dating
- Elite Singles - Best for Professionals
- OK Cupid - Best for Inclusivity
- OurTime - Best for 50+ Singles
- Bumble - Best for Women Making the First Move
- Jdate - Best for Jewish Singles
- Hinge - Best for Intentional Dating
- Coffee Meets Bagel - Best for Quality Matches
- Her - Best for LGBTQ+ Women
- Match - Best for Variety
Top Dating Apps for Serious Relationships
Below we explore each of the dating platforms, including their pros and cons as well as subscription fees:
1. eHarmony - Best for Compatibility Matching
eHarmony uses a detailed personality quiz to match highly compatible partners. Its matching system is well-known for being thorough.
Pros
- Extensive compatibility quiz
- High success rate for long-term relationships
- Large user base
- Focuses on serious relationships
- Detailed profiles
Cons
- Expensive subscription plans
- Lengthy sign-up process
Pricing & Plans
- Basic Membership: Free
- Premium Light: $59.90/month
- Premium Plus: $35.90/month
- Premium Extra: $25.90/month
2. Christian Mingle - Best for Faith-Based Dating
Christian Mingle is a popular dating app designed for singles looking for faith-based relationships. The platform emphasizes Christian values and helps users find like-minded partners on various dating apps.
Pros
- Focus on faith-based relationships
- Large Christian user base
- Easy-to-use interface
- Community events and resources
- Safe and secure environment
Cons
- Limited to Christian singles
- Higher subscription cost
Pricing & Plans
- Basic Membership: Free
- Premium: $29.99/month
- 3 Months: $19.99/month
- 6 Months: $14.99/month
3. Elite Singles - Best for Professionals
Elite Singles is geared towards educated professionals seeking serious relationships. The dating app experience focuses on users with a higher level of education and career success.
Pros
- High-quality user base
- Detailed personality test
- Professional matching algorithm
- Top-notch privacy
- International presence
Cons
- More expensive than other apps
- Smaller user base in certain regions
Pricing & Plans
- Basic Membership: Free
- Premium Classic: $59.95/month
- Premium Comfort: $44.95/month
- Premium Plus: $31.95/month
4. OKCupid - Best for Inclusivity
OKCupid stands out for its inclusivity and diverse user base. The platform enables users to express their identities freely. It also offers gender and orientation search options.
Pros
- Inclusive and diverse user base
- Free messaging
- Detailed profiles
- Multiple gender and orientation options
Cons
- Advertisements in the free version
- Less serious users
Pricing & Plans
- Basic Membership: Free
- A-List Basic: $7.95/month
- A-List Premium: $24.90/month
5. OurTime - Best for 50+ Singles
OurTime is perfect for singles over fifty who are looking for serious relationships. The app offers a dating journey and is a community-focused platform with features that are easy to use for older adults.
Pros
- Focus on 50+ singles
- User-friendly interface
- Community events and activities
- Safe and secure
- Encourages serious relationships
Cons
- Smaller user base
- Subscription required for full access
Pricing & Plans
- Basic Membership: Free
- Standard: $29.96/month
- Value: $15.96/month
6. Bumble - Best for Women Making the First Move
Bumble empowers women by allowing them to make the first move. This app is ideal for those who prefer a more female-driven approach to their dating life.
Pros
- Women initiate contact
- User-friendly interface
- Multiple modes (dating, friends, business)
- Emphasis on safety
- High-quality user base
Cons
- Limited time to initiate contact
- Smaller user base outside major cities
Pricing & Plans
- Basic Membership: Free
- Bumble Boost: $24.99/month
- Bumble Premium: $39.99/month
7. Jdate - Best for Jewish Singles
Jdate is a dating platform for Jewish singles seeking serious relationships. The platform also focuses on creating meaningful connections within the Jewish community.
Pros
- Focus on Jewish singles
- Large, active user base
- Community events
- Detailed profiles
- Easy to use
Cons
- Limited to Jewish singles
- Higher subscription cost
Pricing & Plans
- Basic Membership: Free
- Premium: $59.99/month
- 3 Months: $44.99/month
- 6 Months: $29.99/month
8. Hinge - Best for Intentional Dating
Hinge is a free dating app for users looking for serious, intentional, committed relationships. The app features unique prompts and detailed profiles to make it easier to find real connections.
Pros
- Intentional dating focus
- Detailed profiles
- Unique prompts for better conversations
- Easy to use
- High success rate
Cons
- Smaller user base
- Subscription required for full access
Pricing & Plans
- Basic Membership: Free
- Preferred Membership: $9.99/month
9. Coffee Meets Bagel - Best for Quality Matches
Coffee Meets Bagel emphasizes quality over quantity through a niche dating app and offers curated matches daily. The app is ideal for users who prefer a more measured approach to dating.
Pros
- Curated daily matches
- Focus on quality over quantity
- Detailed profiles
- Safe and secure
- Encourages serious relationships
Cons
- Limited matches per day
- Subscription required for full access
Pricing & Plans
- Basic Membership: Free
- Premium: $35/month
Sign Up for Coffee Meets Bagel
10. Her - Best for LGBTQ+ Women
Her is a leading dating app for LGBTQ+ women. The platform creates a safe and inclusive space for queer women to form meaningful connections.
Pros
- Focus on LGBTQ+ women
- Inclusive and safe environment
- Community events
- User-friendly interface
- Active user base
Cons
- Smaller user base
- Subscription required for full access
Pricing & Plans
- Basic Membership: Free
- Premium: $14.99/month
11. Match - Best for Variety
Match is one of the oldest and most well-known dating apps, offering a large and diverse user community-based app- base. The platform is ideal for those looking for various potential matches.
Pros
- Large user base
- Multiple communication tools
- High success rate
- Detailed matching algorithm
Cons
- Higher subscription cost
- Some inactive profiles
Pricing & Plans
- Basic Membership: Free
- Standard: $35.99/month
- Premium: $31.99/month
Can Dating Apps Help You Find a Serious Relationship?
Yes, dating sites and apps can help you find a serious relationship. Here’s how:
Convenience
Dating apps let you connect with potential partners from home. They save time and effort compared to traditional dating. This convenience benefits busy professionals or those with limited social circles.
Efficient Screening
Advanced matching algorithms and detailed profiles help screen for compatibility. They increase the odds of finding a suitable match for dating preferences. This means you can spend less time sifting through incompatible options and more time getting to know people who align with your values and goals.
Compatibility
Many apps use personality assessments and tests to match users with partners. The partners share their values and interests. This approach increases the odds of forming a real connection with someone who is truly compatible with you.
Access to a Wider Pool of Potential Partners
Online dating expands your dating pool by going beyond your social circle, increasing the chance of meeting someone who is compatible with you. This is why casual dating is especially valuable for those living in smaller communities or those seeking a specific type of partner.
How Do Dating Apps for Serious Relationships Work?
Dating apps for serious relationships use smart algorithms to match users based on things like interests, values, and personality. They offer features such as messaging, video calls, and detailed dating profiles for establishing meaningful connections.
Detailed Profiles
Most serious dating apps require users to create detailed profiles including information about their interests, values, lifestyle and what they're looking for in a partner. This information helps the app's algorithm make more accurate matches and allows users to get a better sense of the other users with whom they might be compatible.
Compatibility Matching
Many apps use detailed compatibility questionnaires and personality assessments to match users. These assessments consider various factors, such as communication style, values, interests, and long-term dating goals, to help find the most compatible matches.
Communication Tools
Serious dating apps often offer robust communication tools and free features such as messaging, video calls, and interactive prompts. These tools help users build connections and get to know each other better before meeting in person.
Safety and Privacy
Reputable online dating sites and apps prioritize user safety and privacy, offering features like profile verification, secure messaging, and reporting tools. This ensures a safer and more trustworthy online dating experience for free users.
Benefits of Online Dating for Serious Relationships
Here are more benefits of serious dating apps:
Potential Partner
Online the best free dating site or app that allows you to browse and connect with potential partners at your own pace and from the comfort of your home.
Selective Screening
Dating apps provide tools to filter and screen potential matches. They follow certain criteria, such as age, location, interests, and values. This helps you focus on people who meet your needs. They are more likely to be a match.
Perfect Match
Most dating sites and apps use advanced algorithms. They match users based on compatibility factors found in personality assessments tio ensure you meet people who share your values and interests.
Diverse Options
Online dating expands your dating pool. It goes beyond your social circle to give you access to a larger, more diverse group of potential partners. This is especially valuable for those in small communities.
Control and Flexibility
Dating apps offer control and flexibility over the dating process. You can choose when and how to interact with potential matches. This lets you move at your own pace and take time to build a connection before meeting.
Improved Communication
Many dating apps provide different communication tools. These include instant messaging, video calls, and voice messages to help conversations.
What to Look For in a Dating App for Serious Relationships
Here’s what to look for in a dating app for serious relationships:
User Base
A dating app with many active users increases your chance of finding a match. More users means more matches. And a better chance of finding someone who meets your criteria.
Profile Depth
Detailed profiles always have the highest chance for finding the perfect match. Look for dating platforms that encourage its users to provide honest information about themselves.
Matching Algorithms
Smart algorithms improve match quality and success rates. Choose apps that use detailed compatibility assessments and personality tests to match users.
Safety and Privacy
The app safeguards personal data and ensures secure dating with robust privacy measures. Look for features like profile verification, secure messaging, and robust reporting tools.
Communication Tools
Look for apps with communication features such as messaging, video calls, and interactive prompts.
Reputation and Success Stories
Consider the app's reputation and success stories. Look for platforms with postive reviews and testimonials.
Cost and Value
Evaluate the cost and value of the app's paid subscription and plans. Some free apps offer great features. But, premium memberships provide extra benefits. These include improved matching algorithms and better communication tools.
How to Increase Your Chances in a Dating App For Serious Relationships
Dating apps need careful planning to find real connections. Here are some tips on how to find a successful match:
Research Apps
There are many dating platforms on the market and each caters to different demographics and relationship goals, like apps for serious relationships and hookup websites. Look for apps that align with your values and what you're seeking in a relationship.
Reading reviews and success stories can provide insight into which apps have a higher success rate for serious relationships. Understanding the app's user base and features will also help you choose the best platform for your needs.
Communicate Clearly
Clear and honest communication is the cornerstone of any successful relationship, especially in the initial stages. When creating your profile and talking to potential matches, be clear about your intentions. Say what you want in a partner. Avoid vague statements and be specific about your values, interests, and relationship goals.
This transparency attracts people who want a real relationship. It weeds out those looking for something casual. Additionally, being open and honest from the start fosters trust and sets the foundation for meaningful connections.
Try Multiple Apps
Limiting yourself to a single dating app can reduce your chances of finding the right match. Different apps have unique user bases and offer varied features that can enhance your dating experience.
By exploring multiple platforms, you broaden your pool of potential matches and increase the likelihood of meeting someone compatible. Each app may offer different ways to connect and communicate. Trying various ones lets you find the platform that best suits you.
Complete Your Profile
Ensure that your profile is detailed and accurately reflects who you are. Include a variety of high-quality photos that show different aspects of your life, such as hobbies, travel, and social activities.
Write a compelling bio that highlights your personality, interests, and what you are looking for in a partner. Are you looking for gay dating, straight daiting, trans dating, or lesbian dating? Avoid clichés and be genuine in your descriptions.
A complete profile not only makes you more attractive to potential matches but also signals that you are serious about finding a meaningful relationship.
Define Your Goals
Before signing up for a dating app, reflect on what you want in a partner and a relationship. Are you looking for marriage, long-term commitment, or a life partner? Knowing your goals helps you stay focused and make better decisions. It also allows you to communicate your intentions clearly, ensuring that you and your matches are on the same page.
How We Evaluated the Best Dating Apps For Serious Relationships
Our evaluation process included the following factors to help you land on the perfect platform:
Features and Functionality
We assessed the features and functionality of each app. This included matching algorithms, communication tools, and user interface. Apps with robust and user-friendly features were rated higher.
Photo Verification
Photo verification is crucial for ensuring the authenticity of user profiles. We prioritized apps that offer photo verification to enhance user safety and trust.
Profile Boosting Option Availability
Profile boosting options can increase visibility and improve your chances of finding a match. We considered the availability and effectiveness of these features in our evaluation.
Apple Store and Google Play Store Availability and Ratings
We checked each app's availability on the Apple Store and Google Play Store, as well as user ratings and reviews. High ratings and positive feedback indicate a reliable and effective platform.
Available Free Features Without a Subscription
Are you looking for free dating sites? We evaluated the range of free features available on each app. They scored higher in our assessment and also offer valuable free features and don't require a subscription, including adult chat rooms.
Monthly and Annual Subscription Costs
Subscription costs are an important factor for many users. We compared the monthly and annual subscription prices of each app to determine their value for money.
Dating Profile Filters
Dating profile filters allow users to narrow down their search criteria and find compatible matches. We considered the availability and effectiveness of these filters in our evaluation.
FAQs
Which Is the Best Dating App to Actually Meet Someone?
eHarmony has extensive compatibility matching and a large user base. This makes it top for serious relationships.
Which Dating App Leads to the Most Marriages?
eHarmony and Match are known for leading to the most marriages. This is because of their detailed matching algorithms and focus on serious relationships.
Is Bumble or Hinge Better for Serious Relationships?
Hinge is better for serious relationships. It has a clear dating focus and detailed profiles. Bumble is great for women who prefer to make the first move.
Which Dating App Has the Highest Success Rate?
eHarmony has a high success rate for serious relationships. This is due to its scientific matching system and focus on compatibility.
What Is the Best Dating Site for Serious Relationships?
Many people see eHarmony as the top dating site for serious relationships. It offers detailed profiles, compatibility matching, and a high success rate.
Which Dating App Produces the Most Marriages?
eHarmony and Match are known for producing the most marriages. They have many success stories and focus on long-term relationships.
Final Thoughts
Finding a serious relationship on a dating app requires choosing the right platform. Our top pick is eHarmony. Put in the effort to create a detailed, honest profile. Research apps. Communicate clearly. Stay committed to your relationship goals.
Doing this, you can boost your chances of finding a meaningful connection. The key to success is being real and active in your search for love.
Disclaimer: This content is sponsored by UP Venture Media in collaboration with the Detroit Metro Times. Some of the links on this page are affiliate links. If you click on an affiliate link and make a purchase within a certain period, you may earn a commission.