Best Backpage Alternatives and Replacements [20+ Sites and Pages]

But since its shutdown by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2018, users have been on the lookout for reliable alternatives.
In this article, we present you with the best backpage alternatives for personal ads and online dating. Adult Friend Finder is the best Backpage alternative for all things dating and hookups, but continue reading as we have other exciting options to share.
Dating Alternatives to Backpage:
- AdultFriendFinder - Editor’s choice as the Best Backpage Alternative Overall
- Meet-n-Hook - Best Backpage Alternative for Casual Encounters
- Ashley Madison - Best for Discreet Affairs and Secretive Dating
- One Night Friend - Best for Quick and Casual Hookups
- Seeking - Best for Hypergamy Relationships
- Hinge - Best for Serious Dating and Long-Term Relationships
- Bumble - Best Backpage Alternative for Women
- OkCupid- Best for In-Depth Matching and Personality
- Badoo - Best Backpage Replacement for International Dating
- Swipe Next - Best Backpage Alternative for Gen Z Dating
Classified Ads Alternatives to Backpage:
- Classified Ads - Best for Posting Diverse Listings
- Locanto - Backpage Alternative With a Casual Encounters Section
- Kijiji - Best Backpage Alternative in Canada
- Adult Classifieds - Best New Bedpage for Adult Listings
- Craigslist Casual Encounters - Best Popular Online Classifieds in the US
- Viva Street - Best for International Listings
- Bed Page- Best for Classified Ads with an Adult Twist
Sites to Escort Dating Near You:
- Slixa - Best for Premium Escorts
- What Your Price - Best for Negotiating Rates With Escorts
- Tryst - Best for Independent Escorts
- List Crawler - Best for Aggregated Listings
- Mega Personals - Best for Local Escorts Dating
Backpage Alternatives for Dating and Connecting with PeopleOne of the main things we liked about Backpage was its personal ads section. It became a go-to site for people looking for "casual" encounters and short-term relationships.
So, without further ado, let's talk about some of the best Backpage alternatives websites for casual online dating and hookups.
AdultFriendFinder - Best Backpage Alternative Overall
For a no-strings-attached fun back page alternative, there is no better site than AdultFriendFinder. You won’t ever lack opportunities to fulfill all your naughty fantasies with this website. It boasts over 30 million monthly visitors, making it ideal to find your perfect match.
AdultFriendFinder also has numerous features from which you can certainly pick whatever turns you on. You’ll find horny pictures, videos, live cams and also erotic blogs, and so much more. The chatrooms and forums allow you to interact with like-minded individuals and discuss your fantasies.
Whether you’re straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual, or perhaps transgender, there’s actually a community waiting to interact. Did we mention that you can certainly search by criteria, location, and kinks?
Meet-n-Hook - Best New Backpage Alternative for Casual Encounters
Looking for a new and discrete Backpage Alternative? Then Meet-n-Hook might be your best bet.
It's a relatively new site for casual encounters with a simplistic interface and lots of helpful features. Privacy is certainly one of those great features on this site.
You're able to create a private profile, enjoy live chat, and even block individuals if the need arises. This ensures that your naughty fantasies remain discreet and safe.
Ashley Madison - Best for Discreet Affairs and Extramarital Dating
Ashley Madison caters to those who are already in committed relationships but want something on the side. The website is all about discretion and privacy. From the signup process, you’ll realize that this site takes extra precautions to guard your identity.
Your credit card statements will not show any compromising activity on your account. Plus, you can even use a private messaging feature to ensure that your conversations are 100% confidential.
Thanks to the advanced search filters and also handy interface, discovering your perfect match is a walk in the park.
One Night Friend - Best for Quick and Casual Hookups
In the mood for a quick and casual hookup? One Night Friend might be the best Backpage alternative for you. As the name suggests, this site is all about no-strings-attached encounters. It works well if you're looking for a fast one-night stand or friends with benefits.
Creating a profile is quick and easy, and you don’t have to share too much personal info, so your privacy is protected. Plus, with features like flirtcasts and a “Safe Mode” option, you can browse the site and connect with matches at your own pace.
One Night Friend has a big and active community, so you have more chances of finding someone who wants the same as you.
Seeking.com - Best for Hypergamy Relationships
Seeking.com is a famous dating website that specializes in hypergamy. Hypergamy, in simple terms, is seeking relationships that can improve your lifestyle by dating up. The website has more than 40 million members around the globe, boosting your chances of finding the right match.
Whether you’re interested in a mentorship relationship or a beneficial arrangement the website will help you to find a like minded match.
The best part about Seeking is the rigorous verification system. This means the members you’ll chat and date with are genuine and reliable, so you need never stress about tricksters or phony individuals. It's one of the best dating sites for dating up.
Hinge - Best for Serious Dating and Long-Term Relationships
Hinge app is all about meaningful connections and long-term relationships for those looking to settle down.
One of the best things about Hinge is the detailed profiles. Unlike many backpage alternative websites for dating that only rely on photos and short bios, Hinge encourages users to share more about themselves. This allows you to know their interests and values, allowing for genuine connections.
You can also like specific parts of a person’s profile so you can express what you like or find interesting about them. The nice user interface and focus on safety and privacy ensure your dating experience will be fun and safe.
Bumble - Best Backpage Alternative for Women
If you’re a woman looking for a safe and empowering dating experience, Bumble might be the best Backpage alternative for you. This app puts women in charge, allowing them to make the first move and take control of their dating life.
Perhaps Bumble's standout feature is its focus on safety and respect. By letting women make the first move, the app reduces the amount of unsolicited and creepy messages. This allows for a positive and respectful dating experience.
Bumble also has a range of features to help you with your dating life. Such features include advanced filters to find compatible matches, a "BumbleBFF" mode for making new friends, and even a "BumbleBizz" mode for professional networking.
OkCupid - Best for In-Depth Matching and Personality
OKCupid is a great Backpage alternative that goes beyond shallow swiping by allowing compatibility matching. This dating site has an in-depth personality test and matching system so you can find people who share your values, interests and life goals.
One of OkCupid's top features is the long personality questionnaire that goes into all aspects of a person’s personality, beliefs and preferences. By answering these questions you can learn more about yourself and find people who are compatible with your values and lifestyle.
The site also has features like detailed profile creation, advanced search filters, and the ability to send messages and virtual gifts to matches.
Badoo - Best Backpage Replacement for International Dating
If you’re a world traveler or just someone who’s open to international connections, Badoo might be the best Backpage alternative for you. This app is a global dating giant with millions of users across 190 countries and territories.
One of the best things about Badoo is its location based matching system. Whether you’re at home or traveling abroad the app will match you with people in your area. This allows you to explore new connections and international relationships.
And more! Badoo also has video chat, voice messaging and an "Encounters" mode to swipe through matches.
Swipe Next - Best Backpage Alternative for Gen Z Dating
If you’re part of the Gen Z crowd and looking for a dating experience that’s as cool and techy as you are, Swipe Next might be the Backpage alternative for you.
This site is built with the latest dating trends and technologies in mind, making it a new and exciting way to date.
You can hit the "Heart" button to match with people instantly. You can also save your favorite profiles to keep track of who you like and use over 100 unique stickers to keep the conversation lively. It's all about making your online dating experience seamless and fun.
Backpage Alternatives for Creating Classified Personal Ads
When it comes to classified ads, you want options. You want a site that’s going to do everything for you, from finding you a hot rendezvous to getting you that hard-to-find comic book.
That's why we have reviewed the best Backpage alternatives for personal ads. Need a new gig? There’s a place for it. Want free classified advertisements to offload your old sofa? You’re covered. Want to find a sexy hookup? Oh, they’ll take care of you.
Classified Ads - Best for Posting Diverse Listings
Classified Ads is a free Backpage alternative if you need a lot of categories. You can find everything from job postings to selling opportunities for your old car or furniture.
You can also post free classified ads, which is super helpful if you’re on a budget. Plus, the search function makes it easy to find what you’re looking for, whether it’s in the District of Columbia or anywhere else.
Here, you can find categories like Jobs, Vehicles, Items for Sale, Pets, Real Estate, and more. It’s really a one-stop shop that meets all your classified needs. The interface is simple and easy to use, even for those who aren’t tech-savvy.
Locanto - Backpage Alternative With a Casual Encounters Section
Locanto, an online classifieds site, offers a special “Casual Encounters” section for hookups. It's definitely where some of the action is at.
Straight, gay, and even kinkier relationships can be found on Locanto if that’s your thing. And the coolest part? You can sift through the listings and look for the type of person you're into, whether you’re looking for age, location, or fantasies.
Locanto gives you the option to upgrade to premium ads, which stay on top of the regular listings, so you can be sure you’re going to be seen. And with a neat mobile app, you can take your casual encounters wherever life takes you.
Kijiji - Best Backpage Alternative in Canada
For our neighbors up north, Kijiji is the undisputed king of Backpage alternatives. This Canadian online free classifieds giant has been helping people find what they need or want to get rid of since 2005. And it’s pretty much the place to go for anything you need locally.
From a new gig to a new set of wheels or even a new casual dating partner, you’ll find it all here and easily. With such a huge number of users and categories ranging from vehicles to employment, you’re sure to find what you need and more.
Kijiji’s coolest feature is probably the way it caters to local communities. The site pretty much encourages you to meet the other party face to face, which builds trust between users. It has a robust support system called “Kijiji Central” that takes care of any problems or complaints you might have.
Adult Classifieds - Best New Bedpage for Adult Listings
For adult-specific postings, Adult Classifieds is the way to go. This site is designed specifically for adult listings and casual dating. The platform has listings in over 25 countries, so you have a lot of options. Whether you’re in the United States or traveling abroad, you can find what you need.
Adult Classifieds has categories like adult ads, classifieds, and more. Sign up is quick and free, so why not jump on the bandwagon today? Plus, you can browse through profiles and listings to find what you’re looking for.
Craigslist Casual Encounters - Best Popular Online Classifieds in the US
Craigslist is the OG of online classifieds in the US. While it got rid of the “craigslist personals” section after the Backpage scandal, it’s still the best place to buy or sell something.
This Backpage alternative is all about keeping it local and simple. You can browse listings in your area, post your ad, and connect with people looking for a good time.
One of the best things about Craigslist is its huge user base, so you’ll never run out of options. Plus, the platform’s user-friendly interface and simple posting process make it easy to use even for the tech-challenged among us.
Viva Street - Best for International Listings
If you’re a world traveler with a sense of adventure (and a healthy libido), Viva Street is the top Backpage alternative for you. This international classifieds site has a presence in over 40 countries, making it ideal for cross-cultural connections.
Whether you’re looking for a steamy encounter in Paris or a casual hookup in Tokyo, Viva Street has got you covered. The site’s user-friendly interface and language options make it easy to use even in foreign territories.
One of the best features of Viva Street is its “Escort” section, which caters to those looking for companionship. Viva Street does take measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all parties involved.
Bed Page - Best for Classified Ads with an Adult Twist
If the name didn’t give it away, Bed Page is a Backpage alternative that’s all about bedroom fantasies. This platform has a wide range of classified ads, from traditional listings for jobs, housing, and merchandise to a dedicated “Dating” section for those looking for more intimate connections.
What sets Bed Page apart is its commitment to providing a safe and secure space for users to explore their desires. The platform has a strict verification process and actively monitors listings to remove any illegal or unethical content.
Backpage Alternatives to Find Escorts in Your Area
Backpage used to be the number one stop for seeking escorts, but there are still great Backpage alternative websites where you can find a hottie without breaking the law.
If you are in the situation where you desperately need a date to take you to a party or just for the night. Don’t panic. Keep reading as we share some of the best Backpage alternative sites for finding escorts legally in your area .
Slixa - Best for Premium Escorts
Looking to hang with high-end escorts who are classy and sophisticated? Slixa is your spot. This Backpage alternative is all about luxury, from the website design to the escorts themselves.
Each escort’s profile on Slixa is a masterpiece, full of hot details and high-resolution photos. You can filter your search by many preferences so you can find the perfect match for your kinks.
Slixa isn’t cheap, but the quality is worth it. Imagine being treated like a king by a beautiful, cultured companion. That’s the Slixa experience in a nutshell.
What Your Price - Best for Negotiating Rates with Escorts
Let’s get real - sometimes, you just want to get down to business and negotiate the best deal possible. That’s where What Your Price comes in, a no-nonsense Backpage alternative that puts the power of negotiation in your hands.
The idea is simple: browse the many escorts, read their profiles, and make them an offer they can’t refuse. If they accept your proposal, you get yourself a hot date for a price that won’t break the bank.
What Your Price is all about transparency and honesty – no hidden fees or shady business. You know what you’re paying for, and the escorts know what services they’re providing. It’s a win-win for everyone.
Tryst - Best for Independent Escorts
If you like to deal directly with independent escorts, bypassing agencies, and middlemen, Tryst is the Backpage alternative you’ve been looking for. This platform connects you with self-employed professionals for a more personal and discreet experience.
Tryst’s user-friendly interface makes it easy to browse through the many independent escorts, each with their own personality and skills. You can filter your search by location, age, and physical attributes to find your match.
List Crawler - Best for Aggregated Listings
When looking for escorts in your area, you sometimes want to cast a big net and see as many options as possible. That’s where List Crawler, otherwise known as Escort Alligator, comes in. A Backpage alternative that aggregates listings from multiple escort directories and classifieds sites.
With List Crawler, you’ll have access to a huge database of escorts, each with full profiles, pictures, and contact info. The platform’s advanced search filters let you narrow down your options by location, age, ethnicity, and more.
What sets List Crawler apart is its user-friendly interface and full listings. You’ll never feel bombarded or lost in a sea of information, everything is presented clearly and concisely.
Mega Personals - Best for Local Escorts Dating
Sometimes, you just want to keep it local and hook up with escorts in your area. That’s where Mega Personals comes in, a Backpage alternative to help you find companionship in your own backyard.
Mega Personals focuses on local listings so you can browse through escorts in your city or town. The user-friendly interface lets you filter your search by age, ethnicity, body type, and more so you can find exactly what you’re looking for.
One of the best things about Mega Personals is its emphasis on privacy and discretion. The platform takes great care to keep all listings and interactions confidential so you can indulge in your fantasies without being exposed.
Final Thoughts on Backpage Alternatives
In closing, there are more than enough Backpage alternatives to take the place of Backpage. In the end, it’s all about what’s best for you, regardless of whether you want hookup apps, posting and viewing classified ads, or escort finders.
If you’re in the US, you'll have much better luck sticking to a top-rated hookup site like Adult Friend Finder. It boasts millions of active users and has an advanced search function to help narrow down profiles.
For posting classified ads, Classified Ads is a solid option, while Slixa is ideal for premium escorts.
Finally, while most dating sites are safe, be sure to exercise caution. Never give too much info about yourself or send any strangers any money upfront. Always trust your gut when in doubt, and stay vigilant!
Disclaimer: The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Your use of any of the sites listed in this article is subject to each site's terms and conditions. Laws vary from state to state and over time. It is your sole responsibility to ensure the use of any sites or any of the services provided through the sites is compliant with your jurisdiction's laws. The information provided herein shall not be used in any way to exchange money for sex.
Note: This content was commissioned by UP Venture Media in a partnership with the Detroit Metro Times. A few of the links on this page may be affiliate links. If you click on an affiliate link and make a purchase within a specific time period, said party may earn a commission.