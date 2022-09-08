Your Pet Has Chakras Just Like You!

There’s a not-so-new service in metro Detroit for people looking to grow closer to their four-legged friends — and maybe even heal them, too. Reiki Euphoria in Rochester is back with in-person healing sessions for humans and pets.



Located in Downtown Rochester, Reiki Euphoria services both people and pets, and offers training sessions for those interested in becoming certified in traditional Reiki practices.

During the pandemic, Scott and Reiki Euphoria’s other practitioners conducted virtual Reiki sessions, as hands-on touch was not permitted. “It’s how we stayed afloat during the pandemic,” Scott says. “With Reiki, it heals what it needs to heal and goes where it needs to go, so you can absolutely send that energy virtually or from a distance.”

Reiki, the ancient practice of energy healing through gentle touch or, in many cases, no touch at all, came to the U.S. in the 1920s by way of spiritual aspirant Mikao Usui who introduced the Western World to the alternative therapy to promote relaxation, stress reduction, and pain relief. While the practice itself is nothing new, certified Reiki Master Lauren Scott, is introducing Reiki to metro Detroit with the opening of her new healing center, Reiki Euphoria.





So, how does Reiki work? Well, as Scott describes it, it’s a harnessing of the positive energy that is already in the universe and certified Reiki practitioners are able to direct it because they are trained to be attuned to energy and symbols. Not unlike massage (though you remain clothed during a Reiki session) the practitioner either uses gentle touch or palm healing, where the practitioner hovers their palms over the body and scans for the areas that need healing energy. There is no harm in Reiki nor it does not serve as an alternative to traditional medicine, rather, it is used in conjunction with.

“If you go get a facial like once a month, you go get a get your Reiki session once a month, because it helps your chakras, it helps your mental state, your physical state, it's just an addition to like all the other scientific medicine or self care rituals that you do for yourself.”





In addition to in-person Reiki sessions and Reiki training, Reiki Euphoria has a chakra machine, which reveals what chakras need to be unblocked or worked on. While Reiki is, ultimately, an intuitive practice, the chakra machine allows people to be more involved with their healing process and become more intune with what your mind and body need to, not only be open, but to repair and restore metaphysical pathways.