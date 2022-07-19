You can meet the Squad at Detroit’s Redford Theatre this weekend

click to enlarge
Squad Victory Fund
The Squad is, from left, U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York; Rashida Tlaib, of Detroit; Ilhan Omar, of Minn.; and Ayanna Pressley, of Mass.
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and her fellow "Squad" members will speak at the Redford Theatre in Detroit on Sunday as part of a fundraiser for the progressive superstars.
Tickets start at $5 and are available through ActBlue
.
The Squad includes Reps. Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
Donations go to the Squad Victory Fund
, which raises money to support the reelection campaigns of the congresswomen.
The event begins at 3 p.m.
Tlaib is running for reelection in the newly drawn 12th District
against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett, and former lawmaker and lobbyist Shanelle Jackson.
The 12th District includes Dearborn, Southfield, and part of Detroit.
