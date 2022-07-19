Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

You can meet the Squad at Detroit’s Redford Theatre this weekend

The progressive congresswomen are raising money for their reelection campaigns

By on Tue, Jul 19, 2022 at 10:19 am

click to enlarge The Squad is, from left, U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York; Rashida Tlaib, of Detroit; Ilhan Omar, of Minn.; and Ayanna Pressley, of Mass. - SQUAD VICTORY FUND
Squad Victory Fund
The Squad is, from left, U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York; Rashida Tlaib, of Detroit; Ilhan Omar, of Minn.; and Ayanna Pressley, of Mass.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and her fellow "Squad" members will speak at the Redford Theatre in Detroit on Sunday as part of a fundraiser for the progressive superstars.

Tickets start at $5 and are available through ActBlue.

The Squad includes Reps. Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Donations go to the Squad Victory Fund, which raises money to support the reelection campaigns of the congresswomen.

The event begins at 3 p.m.

Tlaib is running for reelection in the newly drawn 12th District against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett, and former lawmaker and lobbyist Shanelle Jackson.

The 12th District includes Dearborn, Southfield, and part of Detroit.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Trending

Whitmer for president? She ranked among top Democratic 2024 hopefuls in WaPo

By Steve Neavling

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Tudor Dixon PAC accepted ‘illegal donation’ from nonexistent group, complaint alleges

By Steve Neavling

GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.

My friend Billy Manes would hate how dark and chaotic everything has become in the last five years

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Billy Manes.

New Detroit restaurants and a lot of weed: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

The interior of a Lume Cannabis Co. dispensary.

Also in News & Views

My friend Billy Manes would hate how dark and chaotic everything has become in the last five years

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Billy Manes.

New Detroit restaurants and a lot of weed: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

The interior of a Lume Cannabis Co. dispensary.

Three environmental companies barred from doing work with city of Detroit over abatement work

By Steve Neavling

A demolition in Detroit.

Detroit awards $7.5 million to man who says police framed him for murder he didn’t commit

By Steve Neavling

Detroit police car.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us