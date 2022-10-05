Woke hurricane

By
Clay Jones
on
Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 4:00 am
Detroit’s Pink Panties Pizza delivers weed-infused pies that will knock you on your ass
By Randiah Camille Green
New Tudor Dixon ad could be an ‘SNL’ skit gone bad
By Steve Neavling
Attorneys from Grand Rapids helped ‘The Onion’ file quite possibly the funniest legal document of all time
By Lee DeVito
Consumer advisory issued for produce from Michigan farm using ‘raw human waste’ as fertilizer
Opinion: Detroit is at a crossroads about safety and surveillance, City Council must choose the right path
By Rae Baker and Peter Blackmer
Savage Love: I’m tired of being treated like a gay Black fantasy come to life
By Dan Savage
The latest outrage
By Tom Tomorrow
Detroit looks for a new way to fund ShotSpotter after outrage over using COVID-19 funds
