Wiz Khalifa brings his weed brand to Michigan and Jack White is going to perform in Flint (finally): The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

Here's what our readers clicked on the most

By on Fri, Jun 24, 2022 at 10:11 pm

click to enlarge Jack White returns to Detroit on Friday and Saturday to kick off his new tour. - PAIGE SARA
Paige Sara
Jack White returns to Detroit on Friday and Saturday to kick off his new tour.
If you're a Wiz Khalifa fan, the news of his cannabis brand, Khalifa Kush, launching in Michigan this weekend excites you. It certainly excited our readers who found the story to be most interesting.

Our readers were also interested in Jack White's confirmed upcoming show in Flint, it will be the artist's first show in that city.

Despite the opinion of some, COVID-19 is still a very real thing, we're still in a pandemic, and the number of COVID-19 deaths are steadily climbing in Michigan. Our readers were interested in learning why those numbers continue to increase.

All of that and a little more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Anyway, here are photos of Detroit Zoo animals eating Buddy’s Pizza"

9. "Man found crushed to death inside an abandoned funeral home in Flint"

8. "The Mushroom Hub is spreading the gospel of fungi in Midtown Detroit"

7. "Jack White to play first-ever Flint concert"

6. "Hip-hop film ‘Chedda Boys’ gets Detroit premiere"

5. "Medical cannabis company asks judge to strike down Detroit’s new recreational marijuana ordinance"

4. "Trump-endorsed Michigan lawmaker wants to declare Jan. 6 as ‘Remembrance Day’"

3. "Wiz Khalifa is coming to Grand Rapids to launch his weed brand ‘Khalifa Kush’"

2. "John Oliver mocks Michigan Republican SOS candidate Kristina Karamo for ‘fake moral panics’"

1. "It’s no mystery why COVID-19 deaths have risen in Michigan"

