Why did you leave Detroit? Metro Times wants to speak with you.

For decades, the Motor City has lost residents. We want to hear from them.

By on Tue, Feb 14, 2023 at 12:01 am

Each year, Detroit loses thousands of residents.
Shutterstock
Each year, Detroit loses thousands of residents.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Detroit lost nearly 75,000 residents over the previous decade, continuing a 70-year trend. A city that once boasted a population of nearly 2 million in 1950 now has just 639,111, according to the official tally.

While elected officials like Mayor Mike Duggan and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib have challenged the results of the Census, arguing that Detroit’s population was undercounted, the fact remains that thousands of residents leave the Motor City each year, for myriad reasons.

Are you one of them? If so, Metro Times wants to hear from you.

If you have left Detroit in the past decade, please reach out to [email protected] to schedule a possible interview.

Detroiters have a lot of pride for their city. If that’s you, we especially want to hear from you.

We’ll share our findings in an upcoming issue of Metro Times.

