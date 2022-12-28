Whitmer’s crackdown on violent crime gets 254 guns off the streets

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 10:33 am

Nearly one in three crimes violent crimes in Michigan involve a gun.
Shutterstock
More than 250 illegal guns have been taken off the streets in Michigan as part of Operation Safe Neighborhoods, an initiative aimed at cracking down on violent crime.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched the operation in September.

The goal is to confiscate illegal guns from parolees and probationers who are not legally permitted to possess a firearm.

Under the program, law enforcement teams up with parole and probation agents to conduct compliance checks to see if felony offenders are illegally in possession of guns.

Since the operation began, law enforcement conducted 2,020 compliance checks, leading to the confiscation of 254 guns and “countless illegal drugs and ammunition,” Whitmer’s office said Wednesday.

“Every Michigander deserves to be safe in their neighborhood,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Today, I am proud to announce that Operation Safe Neighborhoods has taken 254 illegal guns off the street before it could be used to commit a future crime. Over the last four years, we have invested over $1 billion in public safety, and we will continue to make record investments, so Michiganders are safe at home, work or school, or running an errand.”

Nearly one in three violent crimes in Michigan involve a gun.

About 20% of the roughly 32,000 probationers and 8,500 parolees in the state have been previously convicted of a gun-related crime.

In the first half of 22, more than 450 Michigan residents have been killed in gun violence.

“We are committed to investing in public safety and safe communities for every Michigander,” Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said. “I am encouraged to see the progress happening around the state as we partner with local law enforcement to prevent gun violence and crime by getting guns off our streets. Governor Whitmer and I will continue working with every tool available to us to create communities where every person feels safe, knowing that the state of Michigan is invested in their future.”

