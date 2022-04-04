Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Whitmer vetoes bill to suspend state’s gas tax beginning in 2023

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 11:55 am

click to enlarge Gov. Whitmer vetoed legislation that would have suspended the state's gas tax. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
Gov. Whitmer vetoed legislation that would have suspended the state's gas tax.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed legislation Friday that would have suspended Michigan’s 27-cent-per-gallon tax on fuel for six months.

Whitmer noted last month that the bill would not have gone into effect until 2023 as the Michigan Legislature lacked the votes to give the legislation immediate effect.

To receive immediate effect, House Bill 5570 would have required the votes of at least two-thirds of the members in the Michigan Senate. Most Democratic legislators voted against giving the legislation immediate effect.

Whitmer said in a letter last month that the “misguided proposal does nothing for Michiganders facing pain at the pump right now.”

The Democratic governor, who is attempting to fulfill her campaign pledge to “fix the damn roads” as she faces re-election this year, said the bill could also be an impediment to road work that is funded by the fuel tax.

The nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency estimated that the average driver in Michigan would save about $75 over six months had the bill been signed into law. The analysis was based on driving habits from 2019.

In total, that adds up to an estimated revenue loss for the state of between $725 million and $750 million, though that could be replaced with funds from a surplus in the state’s general fund.

The Michigan Republican Party blasted Whitmer’s veto in a statement.

“Once again, Gretchen Whitmer shows her true colors as an out of touch career politician who cares more about climbing the political ladder than to actually help Michiganders at a time of extreme need,” said Communications Director Gustavo Portela. “Vetoing immediate relief at the pump would have helped Michiganders keep more of their hard-earned dollars at a time when that is needed most.”

Whitmer has called for a federal gas tax holiday and has indicated support for a plan that would suspend the state’s 6% sales tax on gasoline.

Republicans in the Legislature have previously voiced concerns with the sales tax suspension because the amount of savings would fluctuate with the price of gas, whereas suspending the state’s gas tax would be a constant 27-cent-per-gallon savings.

Originally published April 4, 2022 on Michigan Advance. It is shared here with permission.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Trending

Oakland Mall’s new owner takes to TikTok to fill vacant storefronts

By Alex Washington

Oakland Mall.

Detroit's People Mover is coming back this April

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit People Mover.

More Van Gogh, Hash Bash returns, and the death of a beauty icon: The top 10 headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Hash Bash returns to Ann Arbor this weekend.

Online gambling is exploding. At what cost?

By Abdul El-Sayed

Online gambling is exploding. At what cost?

Also in News & Views

More Van Gogh, Hash Bash returns, and the death of a beauty icon: The top 10 headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Hash Bash returns to Ann Arbor this weekend.

Detroit's People Mover is coming back this April

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit People Mover.

Detroit’s QLine extends free rides — again — and creates rewards program

By Alex Washington

Detroit's QLine streetcar.

Ralph Godbee exits congressional campaign for Michigan’s newly created 13th District seat

By Steve Neavling

Former Detroit Police Chief Ralph Godbee Jr. was a congressional candidate for the 13th District.
More

Digital Issue

March 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us