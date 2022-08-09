Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19 for the first time

The Michigan governor made the announcement late Monday afternoon

By on Tue, Aug 9, 2022 at 8:55 am

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer - Whitmer office photo
Whitmer office photo
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced late Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted,” said Whitmer in the statement.

Whitmer said she last tested negative on Monday afternoon and that following standard protocol, all of her close contacts on Monday will be informed of her positive test.

“After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan,” she said.

Whitmer added that she looked forward to getting back to work in person and meeting with constituents.

“I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus,” said the governor, adding, “I encourage my fellow Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted.” 

President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, also experienced mild symptoms and has recently returned to a normal schedule.

According to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), since the start of the pandemic, Michigan has had over 2.6 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 with more than 37,500 deaths. 

Last week, DHHS reported 20,173 new COVID-19 cases and 106 new deaths over the previous week in the state. Updated figures will be released later Tuesday.

Originally published on August 9, 2022 on Michigan Advance. it is shared here with permission.

