Whitmer signs bill to move Michigan’s presidential primary to February

This could give our battleground state more influence in the primary election outcome

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 3:56 pm

click to enlarge Detroiters vote in the midterm elections in Detroit. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Detroiters vote in the midterm elections in Detroit.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill that would advance the date of Michigan’s 2023 presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February.

For decades, the state’s presidential primary has been held on the second Tuesday of March.

If all goes as planned, Michigan would become fifth in the presidential primary order, behind South Carolina on Feb. 3, Nevada and New Hampshire on Feb. 6, and Georgia on Feb. 13.

The bill passed the House and Senate along party lines.

President Joe Biden, Whitmer, and a panel within the Democratic National Committee said Michigan should have an earlier primary date because the state is diverse and better reflects the country as a whole. It also would give the battleground state more influence in the primary election outcome.

“As a diverse, dynamic, optimistic state where we are building the future, Michigan is an ideal place to hold an early presidential primary,” Whitmer said.

The bill doesn’t immediately go into effect, in part because Republicans in Michigan don’t support it. Under current Republican National Committee (RNC) rules, an earlier GOP primary would decrease the number of delegates that Michigan sends to the Republican National Convention.

But the RNC could adjust its rules and calendar so that Michigan Republicans aren’t penalized.

If Republicans don’t act, the Democratic-led Legislature could adjourn the legislative session in November, instead of December, to give the bill enough time to take effect.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Michigan should have more of a say in the outcome of the election.

“Governor Whitmer and our state legislature know that in order to win the presidency you must win the heartland. That’s why Michigan is the best place to pick a president,” Stabenow said. “Today, we are another step closer in making sure the presidential selection process truly reflects all of America.”

As a diverse battleground state, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell said she supports an earlier primary election.

“We have always said that any road to the White House goes through the heartland — our state legislature and Governor Whitmer understand that,” Dingell said. “Michigan is the most diverse battleground state, and in our state, you see the diversity of experiences across America: racial diversity, political diversity, and diversity of geography, industry, and labor. While we are one step closer to the early primary states looking like the nation becoming a reality, the fight isn't over, and we will work hard to earn the votes of the full DNC.”

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
