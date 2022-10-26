Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Whitmer kidnapping supporters convicted by jury

The three militia members were charged under Michigan’s Anti-Terrorism Act

By on Wed, Oct 26, 2022 at 1:11 pm

click to enlarge From left, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico - Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
From left, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico

A jury on Wednesday convicted three men of aiding a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Following a three-week trial, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison, and Pete Musico were found guilty of providing support for a terrorist act. As members of the Wolverine Watchman militia, they were also convicted of being in a gang.

They were accused of helping Adam Fox and Barry Croft, the ringleaders who were convicted in federal court of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

Bellar, Morrison, and Musico face up to 20 years in prison when they are sentenced on Dec. 15.

“These defendants believed violence was an appropriate way to address an ideological grievance,” James A. Tarasca, special agent in charge for the FBI’s Detroit Filed Office, said in a statement. “Today’s verdict sends a clear message they were wrong. Violence is never the answer, and the FBI remains committed to investigating and holding accountable anyone who seeks to further an ideological cause through violence.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel, who filed the charges against the three men, said the defendants were serious about the plot, and law enforcement’s actions to stop them “saved lives.”

“This office will not sit idly by and watch while armed terrorists plan acts of civil unrest with the intent of causing mayhem and murder,” Nessel said. “These are not merely acts of ‘harmless chatter’ and ‘wishful thinking.’ These are criminal conspiracies to conduct dangerous acts, and it is incumbent upon law enforcement to treat this activity as such.”

The three men were charged under Michigan’s Anti-Terrorism Act.

In April, co-defendants in the federal case, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, were acquitted on kidnapping-related charges. Two others, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, pleaded guilty and testified against Fox and Croft as part of a plea agreement.

“Citizens across the State can take comfort in the fact that law enforcement agencies across Michigan are working together every day to protect our communities from ideological extremists seeking to do harm,” Tarasca said.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

Flint water prosecutors try to resurrect charges against former officials

By Steve Neavling

Flint Water Plant in Flint.

Farmington Hills police brutalized innocent Black man in front of his children, lawsuit alleges

By Steve Neavling

The Grand Rapids Police Department is accused of racial discrimination in two separate cases.

New Tudor Dixon ad could be an ‘SNL’ skit gone bad

By Steve Neavling

A screenshot from an ad supporting Tudor Dixon for governor.

Can someone be both homosexual and asexual?

By Dan Savage

Also in News & Views

Tudor Dixon amplified racist remarks, conspiracies on her TV show

By Steve Neavling

Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas.

Can someone be both homosexual and asexual?

By Dan Savage

Farmington Hills police brutalized innocent Black man in front of his children, lawsuit alleges

By Steve Neavling

The Grand Rapids Police Department is accused of racial discrimination in two separate cases.

Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty in mass shooting at Oxford High School

By Steve Neavling

Mass shooter Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty in the massacre.
More

Digital Issue

October 26, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us