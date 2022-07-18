Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Whitmer for president? She ranked among top Democratic 2024 hopefuls in WaPo

Michigan's first-term governor has gained national attention over the past four years

By on Mon, Jul 18, 2022 at 10:53 am

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
State of Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

President Gretchen Whitmer has a ring to it.

The first-term Michigan governor debuted on The Washington Post’s top 10 ranking of potential presidential hopefuls.

Whitmer took the No. 8 slot of possible contenders in the 2024 election.

President Joe Biden was listed first, most likely to the chagrin of many voters. A recent poll showed that only 24% of Democrats voters said the party should renominate him in 2024.

Biden didn’t appear on The Washington Post’s rankings compiled in December 2021 because he was widely considered to be a one-term president.

“He’s still the most likely nominee, and he’s still sending the signals that he truly intends to run again,” the newspaper wrote. “But it’s all looking significantly more tenuous than it was even three months ago.”

Interestingly, Whitmer declined to say whether Biden should run for re-election when NBC News asked her about it last month. In the same interview, Whitmer wouldn’t say whether she’d run for president, but called the idea “flattering.”

Whitmer gained national attention in the summer of 2020 when she was among Biden’s top candidates for vice president. Her profile increased again when she traded barbs with then-President Donald Trump over coronavirus restrictions. And following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, she has become one of the most vocal defenders of abortion rights, routinely appearing on national news broadcasts.

Business Insider also recently listed Whitmer as a potential 2024 presidential contender.

But first, Whitmer is facing a reelection in November.

Whitmer isn’t the only Michigan resident to make The Washington Post's top 10 list. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who recently announced he officially moved to Michigan, ranked No. 2, ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“The transportation secretary continues to carve out a potentially attractive space in Democratic politics, quite apart from his Cabinet duties: as the guy able to go on Fox News and combat the right’s talking points in a calm and steady manner,” the newspaper wrote.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Trending

New Detroit restaurants and a lot of weed: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

The interior of a Lume Cannabis Co. dispensary.

Three environmental companies barred from doing work with city of Detroit over abatement work

By Steve Neavling

A demolition in Detroit.

What red wave? Top Democrats in Michigan are trouncing GOP candidates in latest polls

By Steve Neavling

From left, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Lawsuit filed to prevent suspected insurrectionist Ryan Kelley from appearing on general election ballot in Michigan

By Steve Neavling

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley spotted amid the mob on Jan. 6.

Also in News & Views

My friend Billy Manes would hate how dark and chaotic everything has become in the last five years

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Billy Manes.

New Detroit restaurants and a lot of weed: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

The interior of a Lume Cannabis Co. dispensary.

Three environmental companies barred from doing work with city of Detroit over abatement work

By Steve Neavling

A demolition in Detroit.

Detroit awards $7.5 million to man who says police framed him for murder he didn’t commit

By Steve Neavling

Detroit police car.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us