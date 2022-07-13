Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Whitmer executive order blocks extradition for out-of-staters getting an abortion in Michigan

In effect, the order makes Michigan a refuge for abortion services travel

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 3:27 pm

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
State of Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday issued an executive order preventing the extradition of people who travel to Michigan for an abortion.

The order also protects abortion providers from being extradited to states where abortion is illegal.

In effect, it makes Michigan a refuge for abortion services travel.

“After the overturn of Roe v Wade and the ensuing implementation of a series of extreme bans on abortion that criminalize women and medical professionals across the country, visitors to Michigan must know that they can access reproductive health care within our borders without fear of extradition,” Whitmer said in a statement.

“That is why I signed an executive order today refusing to cooperate with out-of-state law enforcement seeking to punish women for seeking health care,” Whitmer added. “I will stand up for all women, even if their local and statewide leaders refuse to. Michigan must remain a place where a person’s basic rights are preserved. In this existential moment for fundamental rights, it is incumbent on every elected official who believes that health — not politics — should guide medical decisions to take bold action. ”

For now, abortion is legal in Michigan. In May, the state’s 1931 abortion ban was temporarily halted by a Michigan Court of Claims judge who is presiding over a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood that argues the state’s constitution protects abortion rights. In a separate case, Whitmer is urging the Michigan Supreme Court to weigh in on the issue.

If all goes as planned, Michigan voters will decide on a ballot initiative in November that would amend the state’s constitution to affirm abortion rights. Reproductive Freedom for All turned in a record 753,759 signatures on Monday to trigger the ballot initiative.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Trending

Macomb Prosecutor Lucido sexually harassed employees, used office for campaign, probe finds

By Steve Neavling

Macomb Prosecutor Lucido sexually harassed employees, used office for campaign, probe finds

Record number of signatures collected to put abortion rights on Michigan ballot in November

By Steve Neavling

Pro-choice supporters sign a petition in Eastern Market in Detroit to amend the state's constitution to affirm abortion rights.

Is it transphobic to have a preference for or against penises?

By Dan Savage

Dick down.

It’s not hyperbole to say this Supreme Court constitutes a democratic crisis

By Jeffrey C. Billman

It’s not hyperbole to say this Supreme Court constitutes a democratic crisis (2)

Also in News & Views

What red wave? Top Democrats in Michigan are trouncing GOP candidates in latest polls

By Steve Neavling

From left, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

It’s not hyperbole to say this Supreme Court constitutes a democratic crisis

By Jeffrey C. Billman

It’s not hyperbole to say this Supreme Court constitutes a democratic crisis (2)

Is it transphobic to have a preference for or against penises?

By Dan Savage

Dick down.

Macomb Prosecutor Lucido sexually harassed employees, used office for campaign, probe finds

By Steve Neavling

Macomb Prosecutor Lucido sexually harassed employees, used office for campaign, probe finds
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us