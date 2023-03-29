While most Detroiters support reparations, a majority of white residents do not

Detroiters are far more likely to support reparations for systemic racial discrimination if they believe inequality still exists, according to a new University of Michigan survey that also found disparity in support for reparations based on the race of the respondents.
Nearly three-quarters of residents who believe the legacy of slavery and discrimination continues to impact Black people support reparations. Of those who don’t, only 30% support reparations.
Overall, 63% of the 2,339 residents who participated in the study said they support reparations.
Support for reparations is highest among Black Detroiters, the survey found. While 72% of Black Detroiters said they support reparations, only 38% of white residents said they do. Among Latino Detroiters, 27% supported reparations.
“There is a strong link between awareness of racial inequality and support for reparative policies,” Erykah Benson, U-M doctoral student in sociology and research fellow at the Center for Racial Justice who analyzed the survey results, said. “We’re in a moment of national debate about how to think about, teach and resolve historical and contemporary injustices. How we collectively remember and understand our history shapes how we think about appropriate solutions for generational and ongoing injustices.”
In November 2021, 80.1% of Detroit voters approved a measure to create a reparations task force to address the impact of racism that Black residents have long faced.
In February, the Detroit City Council appointed the 13 members who will serve on the task force, which is responsible for developing short-, mid-, and long-term recommendations to address the creation of generational wealth and increase economic opportunities for Black residents.
When it comes to income and wealth, 73% of Detroiters believe the average Black person “is worse off” today compared to the average white person, according to the survey.
That belief differs based on education and income level. Of Detroiters with at least a bachelor’s degree, 91% believe Black people are worse off, compared to 61% with a high school degree or less.
Statistics show economic disparity is indeed real. The average income of a white Detroiter is $46,650, compared to $32,290 for a Black resident. The unemployment rate for Black Detroiters is 1.5 times higher than white residents.
Over the last decade, the median income of white Detroiters rose 60%. For Black Detroiters, the increase was 8%, according to Detroit Future City, a think tank that develops strategies for a more equitable city.
The survey also found that education level was a factor. About 68% of Detroiters with at least some college education supported reparations, while 57% with a high school degree or less expressed support.
Support was the same across income levels.
“Nearly 8 in 10 Detroiters believe America’s history of slavery and discrimination continues to impact the experiences and opportunities of Black Americans today,” said Jasmine Simington, a joint doctoral candidate in public policy and sociology at U-M and a research fellow at the Center for Racial Justice who contributed to the survey analysis. “Understanding how Detroiters think about historical and current discrimination has important implications for the national discussion about reparations.”
