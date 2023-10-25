LOL

We’ve seen this movie before

By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge We’ve seen this movie before
Scroll to read more This Modern World articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit News fires Charlie LeDuff over c-word insult

By Steve Neavling

Charlie LeDuff's iconic boots.

The Ringling Bros. will bring the circus to Detroit at Little Caesars Arena in November

By Layla McMurtrie

The cast of The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s “The Greatest Show On Earth.”

Charlie LeDuff says he’s no partisan hack

By Steve Neavling

Charlie LeDuff's iconic boots.

‘We won things nobody thought possible’: UAW reaches tentative deal with Ford

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

“If we do this well, then heads are going to be spinning with how fast things are going to change,” UAW president Shawn Fain wrote.

Also in News & Views

‘We won things nobody thought possible’: UAW reaches tentative deal with Ford

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

“If we do this well, then heads are going to be spinning with how fast things are going to change,” UAW president Shawn Fain wrote.

Michigan judge declines Trump’s request to toss lawsuit to remove him from ballot

By Steve Neavling

Then-President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Battle Creek in 2019.

Charlie LeDuff says he’s no partisan hack

By Steve Neavling

Charlie LeDuff's iconic boots.

Death potato, death potahto

By Clay Jones

Death potato, death potahto
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us