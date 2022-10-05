Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Wayne State University board member calls on companies to stop donating to lawmakers who undermine democracy

The idea is to discourage businesses from donating to state legislators who push for restrictions on voting and spread lies about election fraud

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 4:14 pm

click to enlarge Defend Black Voters advocates call on Wayne State University Board of Governor to demand companies stop donating to lawmakers who are undermining democracy. - JKing Moses
JKing Moses
Defend Black Voters advocates call on Wayne State University Board of Governor to demand companies stop donating to lawmakers who are undermining democracy.

Bryan Barnhill II, a member of the Wayne State University Board of Governors, is calling on his colleagues to demand that companies with contracts with the school stop supporting lawmakers who are undermining democracy.

Barnhill supports a measure proposed by Defend Black Voters that would discourage companies from donating to state legislators who push for restrictions on voting and spread lies about election fraud.

“I ran for the Wayne State Board of Governors in 2018, because this is an institution that matters to my community. By serving this great institution, I serve my people.” Barnhill said in a statement. “What I didn’t become a governor for is to stand idly by while Wayne State dollars fund the extremist politicians trying to make it harder for my community to vote. I can’t be silent on this.”

Voting rights advocates urged the board on Friday to adopt the measure.

One of the companies with a big Wayne State contract is Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, which contributed about $329,000 to politicians who pushed for “Jim Crow-style voter suppression” in Michigan since 2016, according to the Defend Black Voters Coalition. During the same period, BCBSM donated $355,000 to the party committees supporting these lawmakers.

The analysis found that BCBSM is the “largest corporate contributor to the legislators pushing extreme legislation that could disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters of color.”

Despite this, in April 2021, the health insurance giant was among three dozen major Michigan-based employers that called on lawmakers to stop trying to restrict voting access.

“Now, more than ever, is the time that we elevate our nation’s interest over our own individual and corporate ones,” Barnhill said. “Now is the time to harmonize our actions with our values. As individuals, this means organizing against those who support anti-democratic, anti-civil rights legislation. As corporations, this means not supporting politicians who betray our nation’s most cherished principles. I call on everyone, Democrat and Republican, and every institution, including Wayne State, to do the same."

Since the 2020 presidential election, the Republican-led state House and Senate have introduced dozens of bills that would restrict voting access in Michigan. To justify the restrictions, the lawmakers peddled baseless conspiracy theories about voting fraud, eroding residents’ faith in elections.

“This thinly-veiled effort, which the legislature could vote on by the end of the year, uses the Big Lie as an excuse to push a set of voter restrictions designed to make it disproportionately harder for Black and low-income Michiganders to exercise their freedom to vote,” Scott Holiday, political director for Detroit Action, said during Friday's meeting. “In December 2021, we asked the six largest corporate funders of the extremist Michigan state lawmakers backing voter suppression to back up their publicly stated positions on voting rights and racial justice. Those corporations include two major vendors for Wayne State: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and Delta Dental of Michigan.”

Barnhill’s proposal is similar to one approved by the Wayne County Board of Commissioners in July.

Last month, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees considered a similar proposal but tabled the measure after state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey threatened to pull funding from public universities.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

New Tudor Dixon ad could be an ‘SNL’ skit gone bad

By Steve Neavling

A screenshot from an ad supporting Tudor Dixon for governor.

Attorneys from Grand Rapids helped ‘The Onion’ create quite possibly the funniest legal document of all time

By Lee DeVito

Obviously, The Onion is not America's Finest News Source.

Consumer advisory issued for produce from Michigan farm using ‘raw human waste’ as fertilizer

By Randiah Camille Green

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is advising consumers not to eat any products from Kuntry Gardens.

New Detroit homeowner hit with $5,200 bill for water she didn’t use

By Steve Neavling

"The Spirit of Detroit" statue in downtown Detroit.

Also in News & Views

Savage Love: I’m tired of being treated like a gay Black fantasy come to life

By Dan Savage

Woke hurricane

By Clay Jones

Woke Hurricane

The latest outrage

By Tom Tomorrow

The latest outrage

Consumer advisory issued for produce from Michigan farm using ‘raw human waste’ as fertilizer

By Randiah Camille Green

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is advising consumers not to eat any products from Kuntry Gardens.
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us