Wayne County workers busted for allegedly falsifying their time sheets

‘There is nothing right about this,’ Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said

By on Tue, Mar 28, 2023 at 10:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Three Wayne County workers are being charged with larceny. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Three Wayne County workers are being charged with larceny.

Three Wayne County workers are accused of billing taxpayers for time they didn’t work.

The Wayne County Bridge Department employees are expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning on felony counts of larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

If convicted, they face up to five years in prison.

They are Scott VanPeeren, 54, of Wyandotte, John Everhart, 50, of Farmington Hills, and Justin Whorton, 40.

“We continue our commitment to hold employees accountable who misuse Wayne County taxpayer dollars,” Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans said in a statement Tuesday. “The employees charged today showed a blatant lack of integrity and respect for the residents that we serve. My office will continue to collaborate with Prosecutor Worthy and local and state officials to ensure that everyone involved in this egregious operation is prosecuted.”

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation after receiving a tip about illegal activities involving the three workers in the spring of 2022. According to prosecutors, the investigation revealed that the trio worked at a private business, Romulus Nutrition, in December 2021, when they were supposed to be working for the county.

They are also accused of falsifying their county time sheets.

Prosecutors also allege that the workers used Wayne County equipment and materials while working at Romulus Nutrition.

“We have been charging and holding defendants accountable for their unscrupulous criminal behavior for almost two decades,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “It amazes me that despite this, corruption continues because corrupters think they will never be held to account. In this case, these three defendants allegedly knowingly accepted money from the County in the form of wages that they did not deserve. There is nothing right about this.”

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lapointe: The Boss springs back — but at these prices, do you still get your money’s worth?

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: The Boss springs back — but at these prices, do you still get your money’s worth?

Shawn Fain wins UAW presidency, completing stunning upset of leadership

By Lee DeVito

Shawn Fain.

Randall Robinson, an ardent advocate of human rights, dies at 81

By Herb Boyd

Randall Robinson, an ardent advocate of human rights, dies at 81

Demolition begins on long-abandoned La Choy factory along Joe Louis Greenway in Detroit

By Steve Neavling

Demolition began on the abandoned La Choy factory on Detroit's west side.

Also in News & Views

Rick Haglund: Whitmer says ‘bigotry is bad for business.’ Is it true?

By Rick Haglund, Michigan Advance

Rainbow flags fly in front of the Detroit’s GM Renaissance Center during Pride Month.

Gov. Whitmer repeals ‘right-to-work,’ restores prevailing wage law

By Steve Neavling

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Right to Work repeal will make Michigan a leading state for workers’ rights again, unions say

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

A solidarity rally in Lansing in February 2011.

Invisible Hand to the rescue

By Tom Tomorrow

Invisible Hand to the rescue
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us