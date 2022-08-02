Washtenaw County Dems criticized for ‘antisemitism’ in TikTok post

The Washtenaw County Democratic Party apologized for a social media post that read “Zionists have no place in office,” in reference to a pro-Israel group that is shoveling millions of dollars into congressional races in support of centrist Democrats.
The United Democracy Project, a political action committee funded by mega-donor Republicans and some moderate Democrats, spent at least $3.9 million on ads supporting U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, a centrist Democrat who is running against her Democratic colleague U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, a Jewish progressive.
The PAC also spent more than $2.7 million on ads in support of congressional candidate Adam Hollier, a state senator and moderate Democrat who is facing 12 opponents.
The message, posted to TikTok, was referring to the Stevens-Levin race.
The post read, “Zionists have no place in office” and “#nastywoman” with a devil-horns emoji under the headline, "AIPAC VS ANDY LEVIN.”
AIPAC is the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a hawkish pro-Israel group that is behind the PAC.
The post has since been deleted but a screenshot was tweeted by Jordan Acker, a Jewish Democrat on the University Board of Regents.
Acker pointed out that Levin and Stevens are both Zionists who support Israel.
“And this is blatant and disgusting antisemitism,” Acker tweeted.
Chris Savage, chairman of the Washtenaw County Democratic Party, said the post “was not approved and was completely inappropriate.”
“On behalf of the Washtenaw County Democratic Party, I honestly and sincerely apologize to the Jewish community and anyone else who was rightfully offended by the post,” Savage said. “It does not represent who we are as Democrats or thoughtful, caring, compassionate members of society. We are so much better than this. The post has been deleted and our social media channels will be shut down until we establish specific policies regarding vetting of posts on these channels from this moment forward.”
The election is Tuesday.
Hey @WashtenawDems I hope this isn’t you. Ps, @Andy_Levin and @HaleyLive are both Zionists. And this is blatant and disgusting antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/3scTaki53M— Jordan Acker (@JordanAckerMI) July 29, 2022