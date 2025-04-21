  1. News & Views
  2. Michigan
  1. News & Views
  2. Michigan

U.S.-Canada protest aims to show international solidarity

Saturday’s “Bridging Our Friendship” event is for our besties across the border

By
Apr 21, 2025 at 12:29 pm
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

O Canada. - Public domain, FLickr Creative Commons
Public domain, FLickr Creative Commons
O Canada.

As anyone who’s ever had the pleasure of interacting with our neighbors to the north knows, Canadians are nice people. The nicest. One time, while visiting a record store in Windsor, I overheard the clerk politely say, “Well, which Nickelback albums don’t you own?” This would never happen in the U.S.

The point is that you have to fuck up pretty bad to piss Canadians off, and it seems President Donald Trump has done just that. His bizarre threats to make Canada the “51st state” or slap it with tariffs have riled our nation’s closest ally, with some Canadians even calling for a boycott of U.S. products.

This weekend, Americans and Canadians will set aside our differences for “Bridging Our Friendship,” an international gesture of solidarity. All across the U.S.-Canada border, people on both sides plan on gathering at 1 p.m. on Saturday to wave flags, sing each others’ national anthems (time to brush up on the lyrics to “O Canada,” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” for that matter), and show the world some of that famous Canadian kindness. Detroit’s protest will take place at Hart Plaza.

Hundreds of people showed up at the Detroit-Windsor border for a similar protest last month. Let’s see if we can top it.

Event Details
Image: Bridging Our Friendship with Canada

Bridging Our Friendship with Canada

Sat., April 26, 1-2:30 p.m.

Hart Plaza 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit Detroit

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Angela Yee opens The Alex, a renovated apartment building in Detroit’s Midtown

By Kahn Santori Davison

Image: Angela Yee opens The Alex, a renovated apartment building in Detroit’s Midtown

If it can happen to Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, it can happen to you

By Lee DeVito

Image: If it can happen to Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, it can happen to you (2)

Think tank urges next Detroit mayor to focus on reversing shrinking middle class

By Steve Neavling

Corktown is one of the few neighborhoods in Detroit with a strong middle-class.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe