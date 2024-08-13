UAW files federal charges against Trump and Musk for worker intimidation

click to enlarge Shutterstock A United Auto Workers rally in downtown Detroit last year.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has filed federal labor charges against former President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, accusing them of attempting to intimidate workers who engage in legally protected activities, such as striking.

The charges come in the wake of a rambling, disorderly conversation between Trump and Musk on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Monday evening, Trump and Musk participated in a live audio discussion that was marred by technical difficulties but managed to attract more than a million listeners. During the conversation, both men appeared to advocate for the illegal firing of workers who participate in strikes.

“I mean, I look at what you do,” Trump said to Musk. “You walk in, you say, ‘You want to quit?’ They go on strike, I won’t mention the name of the company, but they go on strike and you say, ‘That’s OK, you’re all gone. You’re all gone. So, every one of you is gone.’”

He's for the billionaires. Not for you.

Donald Trump is a scab. #StandUpUAW — UAW (@UAW) August 13, 2024

Under the National Labor Relations Act, it is illegal to fire workers for participating in a strike or to threaten such actions.

The UAW argues that the comments made by Trump and Musk violate these federal protections and undermine workers’ rights.

UAW President Shawn Fain condemned the statements from Trump and Musk, saying they reflect a broader pattern of anti-worker sentiment.

“When we say Donald Trump is a scab, this is what we mean,” Fain said. “When we say Trump stands against everything our union stands for, this is what we mean. Donald Trump will always side against workers standing up for themselves, and he will always side with billionaires like Elon Musk, who is contributing $45 million a month to a Super PAC to get him elected. Both Trump and Musk want working-class people to sit down and shut up, and they laugh about it openly. It’s disgusting, illegal, and totally predictable from these two clowns.”

The UAW’s decision to file charges highlights ongoing tensions between labor unions and corporate leaders, as well as the role of high-profile figures such as Trump and Musk in shaping public discourse around labor rights.

The charges will likely proceed through the legal system, where the National Labor Relations Board will determine whether any violations of the law occurred.

This development comes at a critical time for the UAW, which continues to advocate for better working conditions and fair wages in industries across the country. As the situation unfolds, the union and its members are watching closely to see how the allegations against Trump and Musk are addressed by the authorities.

Trump’s remarks are an attack on many of his supporters, a disproportionate number of whom are blue-collar workers.

Michigan is a swing state, and polls show Vice President Kamala Harris with a small lead.