Trump-endorsed Michigan lawmaker wants to declare Jan. 6 as ‘Remembrance Day’

State Rep. Steve Carra.
A Michigan Republican lawmaker is proposing a conspiracy-riddled resolution
that would declare Jan. 6 as “Remembrance Day” and blame the violent insurrection on “a few rogue and malicious agitators.”
State Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, also claimed in the resolution that COVID-19 is a “manmade virus,” that the “Marxist” Black Lives Matter movement “revived” racism, and a secular government has replaced “familial and faith-based guidance.”
In addition, the resolution states, schools are being “infiltrated” with the “critical race theory, sexual perversion, and social justice indoctrination.”
The resolution goes on to say the FBI “improperly raided gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley’s house over 500 days after January 6th on misdemeanor charges.” Kelley was charged
for allegedly joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
As a result of these issues, all of which are baseless, Carra says Jan. 6 should be recognized as Remembrance Day “for the heinous and tyrannical actions levied on society by an unhinged and politically motivated ruling elite.”
“We condemn the tyrannical actions of the government over the past two years,” the resolution states.
The resolution also calls on “all elected officials wittingly complicit in the misinformation scheme (to) resign and apologize for the disgrace they have been to our country.”
It’s too early to say whether Carra has enough votes to pass the measure. Republicans control the House, but the resolution is extreme by any measure. If passed, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would certainly veto it.
