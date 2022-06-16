Tlaib calls on federal officials to stop whitewashing Middle Eastern Americans on census form

click to enlarge
Phil Pasquini / Shutterstock.com
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is leading a push to get federal officials to include a category on the U.S. Census and other official forms for people of Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) descent.
Racial and ethnic classifications haven’t changed in 25 years.
Without the category, Arab Americans and others are encouraged to choose the “white” category on the census form. The “white” category includes those “having origins in any of the original peoples of Europe, the Middle East, or North Africa.”
In a letter to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the U.S. Census Bureau
, Tlaib and 17 other members of Congress, including Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, urged the officials to “end the longstanding erasure” of people of Middle Eastern and North African descent and “ensure that this vibrant American community can receive crucial federal resources and support.”
“As you are aware, federal standards for the classification of data on race and ethnicity impact far more than population totals in the decennial census. OMB standards determine how our political institutions distribute material resources, political representation, and research funding,” the letter states. “These resources are vital components of growth and development for any minority community, particularly those who experience historical barriers to meeting basic needs and accessing support.”
The decennial census is meant to provide a snapshot of the nation’s demographics. The information is used to determine congressional seats, the allotment of $1.5 trillion in federal funding, and the identity of vulnerable communities that have specific needs.
Metro Detroit has one of the largest Arab American populations in the U.S.
“Federal demographic data does not reflect the realities of MENA individuals and community-based organizations, which makes it increasingly difficult for advocates, researchers, agency officials, and policymakers to communicate, understand, and address community needs,” the letter states. “As a result, federal policymaking and program implementation rarely address the lived experiences of members of the MENA community.”
In a study released in February 2022, researchers found that most people with MENA origins do not identify as white.
In a 2015 Census Bureau study
, federal officials found that adding a MENA category “appears to produce more accurate data” and “worked well to identify groups that self-identify as Middle Eastern or North African.”
In 2017, the Census Bureau concluded, “The results of this research indicate that it is optimal to use a dedicated ‘Middle Eastern or North African’ response category,” and recommended that the category be added to the 2020 census.
But the Trump administration’s OMB, which is responsible for the categories on the census, decided to exclude the category.
In addition to Tlaib and Lawrence, the letter was co-signed by Reps. Carolyn Maloney, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Stephen F. Lynch, Gerald E. Connolly, Jamie Raskin, Ro Khanna, Jackie Speier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Katie Porter, Danny Davis, Peter Welch, John Sarbanes, Robin Kelly, and Eleanor Holmes Norton.
