The world’s largest Kwanzaa kinara shines in Detroit, and more of our biggest stories of 2022

click to enlarge Lee DeVito Detroit made history this year when it celebrated the start of Kwanzaa with the world's largest kinara.

Unsurprisingly, our most-read stories this week are a mix of articles about the holidays but also a sort of “greatest hits” of 2022 as we’ve been resharing some of our biggest stories of the year on social media. Here’s what our readers were most interested in:

10. “Detroit Cobras frontwoman Rachel Nagy has died, according to band”

9. “How Detroit got the world’s largest Kwanzaa kinara”

8. “Royal Oak’s Pastaio can be a bit old-fashioned, but that’s not a bad thing”

7. “Ready Player One in downtown Detroit is closed and being replaced with Pizza Cat”

6. “Michigan rejects DTE proposal to start prepayment program because of risk to lower-income customers”

5. “We asked Detroit fortune tellers to read tarot cards and make New Year’s predictions for 2023”

4. “Where to ring in 2023 on New Year’s Eve in metro Detroit”

3. “Growing pains at Theatre Bizarre, Detroit’s former underground Halloween party”

2. “Detroit’s Pink Panties Pizza delivers weed-infused pies that will knock you on your ass”

1. “Why ‘It’s So Cold in the D’ is a Christmas song”

