The Megabus now goes from Detroit to Toronto

For the first time, the Megabus bus service is now selling tickets for rides connecting Detroit and Toronto.

The new service includes two trips daily between the two cities with a number of stops in Ontario in Windsor, Chatham, London, and Paris.

The expanded service is made possible through a partnership with Trailways of New York.

“We are pleased to be able to leverage our partnership with Trailways of New York to expand our service,” said Colin Emberson, VP commercial for Megabus, in a statement. “Offering cross-border service between Detroit and Toronto is a new and exciting opportunity for Megabus that will allow for several new travel options for our customers this spring.”

Tickets are available starting Wednesday at us.megabus.com with fares as low as $1.

Since the travel is international, passengers need to bring a valid passport to cross the border.

The European company made its debut in North America in 2006 in a number of cities including a Detroit-Chicago route. It canceled its service in Detroit in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned earlier this year with expanded service.

The expanded service, made possible through a partnership with Kentucky-based Miller Transportation, also allows trips to a number of other cities in Michigan, including Albion, Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Kalamazoo, and Ypsilanti. It also offers trips to cities in other states like Indianapolis, Louisville, Memphis, and Nashville.

The company touts its double-decker buses as a greener alternative for travel, and says they emit the least carbon dioxide per mile when compared to other vehicles and are seven times more energy and fuel-efficient than single-occupancy automobiles.

The Detroit Megabus stop is located at the Adirondack / Miller Bus Stop at the Detroit Bus Station at 1001 Howard St.

