Tattooed Flint man pleads guilty to assaulting police at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

By on Thu, Sep 8, 2022 at 10:51 am


A Flint man who assaulted police officers with a baton during the Jan. 6 insurrection pleaded guilty Wednesday and now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Justin Jersey, 32, was part of a mob that attacked law enforcement officers at the archway leading into the U.S. Capitol building. He grabbed the face of one officer and knocked him over before using a baton to strike other officers.

One of the officers was seriously injured in the attack and was hospitalized.

Jersey was among eight people arrested for that assault.

Online sleuths tracked down his identity with the help of a “Fuck you” tattoo on his middle finger and nicknamed him “fingerman.”


In December, Jersey was indicted on six charges, including assault, civil disorder, breaking into a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry, and engaging in physical violence. He was at least the 13th Michigan resident to be charged at the time.

Sentencing is schedule for Feb. 10.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
