Tattooed Flint man pleads guilty to assaulting police at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

A Flint man who assaulted police officers with a baton during the Jan. 6 insurrection pleaded guilty Wednesday and now faces up to 20 years in prison.
Justin Jersey, 32, was part of a mob that attacked law enforcement officers at the archway leading into the U.S. Capitol building. He grabbed the face of one officer and knocked him over before using a baton to strike other officers.
One of the officers was seriously injured in the attack and was hospitalized.
Jersey was among eight people arrested for that assault.
Online sleuths tracked down his identity with the help of a “Fuck you” tattoo on his middle finger and nicknamed him “fingerman.”
Tattoos are the unsung heroes of the Jan. 6 probe, probably followed closely by freckles and moles. pic.twitter.com/TXQ0GNLpIX— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 2, 2021
In December, Jersey was indicted on six charges, including assault, civil disorder, breaking into a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry, and engaging in physical violence. He was at least the 13th Michigan resident to be charged at the time.
Sentencing is schedule for Feb. 10.
