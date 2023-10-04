LOL

Swifty strikers

By on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Swifty strikers
Scroll to read more Claytoonz articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘Bimbo’: Text messages reveal internal outrage over Michigan State Police’s ‘Barbie’ post

By Steve Neavling

Michigan State Police tweeted this image of Barbie in July before deleting it.

Trump-endorsing James Craig announces bid for open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan

By Steve Neavling

Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Detroit, Eastpointe violated state law aimed at preventing abusive cops from getting new jobs

By Steve Neavling

Screenshot of video showing then-Detroit cop Kairy Roberts punching a man in the face in Greektown.

Detroit-area strip club says UAW workers get in free for duration of strike

By Lee DeVito

“Because of their hard work and dedication, we decided to give back during these times of uncertainty,” a representative for strip club Dream Girls Detroit says of the striking UAW workers.

Also in News & Views

How Shawn Fain’s historic UAW strike could help workers everywhere

By Lee DeVito

“You deserve what you’ve earned, and you’ve earned a hell of a lot more than you’re getting paid now.” Last week, President Joe Biden became the first sitting U.S. President to join a picket line.

Spot the mistakes

By Tom Tomorrow

Spot the mistakes

Michigan’s presidential primary may not occur early after all, SOS admits in lawsuit

By Steve Neavling

Voters in Detroit cast ballots at a polling station in November 2022.

Detroit, Eastpointe violated state law aimed at preventing abusive cops from getting new jobs

By Steve Neavling

Screenshot of video showing then-Detroit cop Kairy Roberts punching a man in the face in Greektown.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us