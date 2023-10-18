LOL

Swifting through Gaza

By on Wed, Oct 18, 2023 at 9:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Swifting through Gaza
Scroll to read more Claytoonz articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

A German couple got married at a Michigan McDonald’s, for some reason

By Lee DeVito

Three’s a crowd.

Thousands of Detroit casino workers strike over pay, benefits

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

Striking Detroit casino workers outside of MGM Grand Detroit Casino on Thursday.

Growing neofascist group spreads hate in metro Detroit, trains to become ‘white warriors’

By Steve Neavling

Members of the neofascist Great Lakes Active Club pose with their faces blurred at an undisclosed location.

Thanedar was a harsh critic of Israel before becoming an outspoken defender

By Steve Neavling

Shri Thanedar at Metro Times's office.

Also in News & Views

The hot take

By Tom Tomorrow

The hot take

Thousands of Detroit casino workers strike over pay, benefits

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

Striking Detroit casino workers outside of MGM Grand Detroit Casino on Thursday.

Thanedar was a harsh critic of Israel before becoming an outspoken defender

By Steve Neavling

Shri Thanedar at Metro Times's office.

Growing neofascist group spreads hate in metro Detroit, trains to become ‘white warriors’

By Steve Neavling

Members of the neofascist Great Lakes Active Club pose with their faces blurred at an undisclosed location.
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us