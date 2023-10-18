Swifting through Gaza

By
Clay Jones
on
Wed, Oct 18, 2023 at 9:48 am
[
{
"name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected",
"component": "29509126",
"insertPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "5"
},{
"name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline",
"component": "29509125",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "9"
}
]
Speakeasy-style cocktail lounge Room 1904 opens above Jacoby’s
By Layla McMurtrie
A German couple got married at a Michigan McDonald’s, for some reason
By Lee DeVito
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.
Thousands of Detroit casino workers strike over pay, benefits
By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance
Growing neofascist group spreads hate in metro Detroit, trains to become ‘white warriors’
By Steve Neavling
Thanedar was a harsh critic of Israel before becoming an outspoken defender
The hot take
By Tom Tomorrow
View more issues
Read our sister publications
P.O. Box 20734
Ferndale, MI 48220