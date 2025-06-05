Suspended Hamtramck police chief told volunteer to point loaded gun at someone’s head, according to audio recording

City of Hamtramck Suspended Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri.

A newly released audio recording captures suspended Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri telling a civilian volunteer to point a loaded gun at someone’s head, adding to the growing list of serious allegations against him and city leaders.

The recording, released by attorney Jon Marko, features a disturbing exchange between Altaheri and civilian volunteer Carol Rutkowski during a conversation in the chief’s office on April 30. The conversation was recorded by Officer David Adamczyk, who, along with City Manager Max Garbarino, filed a federal whistleblower lawsuit against the city this week.

In the audio, Rutkowski tells Altaheri that she needed to visit an eyeglass store to retrieve frames and money from someone.

“He wants the frames, and he wants the money,” she says.

“Here, take my gun,” Altaheri replies. “Point this at his fucking head and tell him, ‘Gimme the frame.’”

When Rutkowski appears to hesitate, Altaheri repeats: “Go put it in his head and tell him, ‘Gimme the frame.’”

Sgt. Naseer Golla, who was also in the room, then asks, “Is it loaded?”

Altaheri responds, “It is loaded.”

Rutkowski, who has volunteered with the department and was honored by the city with an “Excellence in Resilience Award” for her commitment during cancer treatment, appears to be the target of a flippant remark from Altaheri later in the recording.

“She ain’t getting shit,” he says. “She got fucking nine lives.”

The audio adds to a mounting scandal that has engulfed city hall, triggering investigations by the FBI and Michigan State Police and drawing national scrutiny.

On Monday, Adamczyk and Garbarino filed a civil rights lawsuit accusing top city officials, including Altaheri and Mayor Amer Ghalib, of corruption, retaliation, and efforts to obstruct criminal investigations. The suit alleges the city’s leadership tried to silence whistleblowers and cover up misconduct that includes election interference, domestic violence, misuse of public resources, and a bizarre scheme to purchase a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

“These are crazy and almost unbelievable allegations that are substantiated through evidence and through testimony of multiple people,” Marko said at a Tuesday news conference. “It reads out of a season of The Sopranos.”

Altaheri has only been on the police force for a year.

According to the complaint, Adamczyk began documenting Altaheri’s conduct and reporting it to outside law enforcement. Garbarino, who was previously the city’s police chief, placed Adamczyk on leave to protect the integrity of the investigation and soon after suspended Altaheri for erratic and disturbing behavior. In response, the lawsuit alleges, city officials retaliated by suspending Garbarino and launching a smear campaign.

Among the new claims revealed this week: Altaheri allegedly stashed a stolen Mercedes-Benz in his backyard and met with Trump associates at Mar-a-Lago as part of a plan to buy a pardon. He’s also accused of assaulting his second wife, evidence of which Marko says is captured on another recording.

The lawsuit names Ghalib, Altaheri, and six members of the all-Muslim city council — Abu Musa, Khalil Refai, Mohammed Hassan, Muhith Mahmood, Mohammed Alsomiri, and Muhtasin Sadman — and alleges violations of the Michigan Whistleblower Protection Act, the Open Meetings Act, and other civil rights statutes.

Garbarino said he was pressured to fire Black city employees and others for political or personal reasons, including the city assessor for displaying a Pride flag. He also says council members interfered with hiring decisions and demanded he ignore signs of election fraud, such as large drops of absentee ballots.

“The city has endured misconduct for far too long,” Garbarino said. “These guys have been fixing elections for over a decade, and we have been begging for help all along. I thought it was my duty to make a stand and do what is right. I believe the people of Hamtramck deserve better.”

Adamczyk said he is continuing to cooperate with the FBI and state investigators.

The FBI confirmed it was “conducting law enforcement activities” in Hamtramck on May 23 but has not elaborated. State police and the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office are also investigating election fraud and whether two city council members meet residency requirements.

Mayor Ghalib, who was nominated by Trump in March to be U.S. ambassador to Kuwait, has denied wrongdoing and said he welcomes the investigations.

Marko said additional audio and video evidence will be released in the coming weeks.

“These are not just allegations,” he said. “They are backed up by documentation, recordings, and witnesses.”

Ghalib continues to dodge Metro Times’ questions. We could not reach Rutkowski for comment.