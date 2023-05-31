Space Man meets Florida Man

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Space Man meets Florida Man
Scroll to read more Claytoonz articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

University of Michigan is fabricating grades for students of striking instructors, emails show

By Steve Neavling

University of Michigan campus.

Muslim woman from Grand Rapids to sue after being forced to remove hijab for mugshot

By Steve Neavling

File photo of a woman wearing a hijab.

Lapointe: An uncertain tipping point

By Joe Lapointe

Detroit ice cream parlor Cold Truth made headlines after its owner used the internet to track down a customer who didn’t tip.

Detroit charter schools offers $100,000 salaries to certified teachers

By Steve Neavling

Detroit Academy of Arts & Sciences students and faculty at a news conference Thursday.

Also in News & Views

The accounting crisis

By Tom Tomorrow

The accounting crisis

Muslim woman from Grand Rapids to sue after being forced to remove hijab for mugshot

By Steve Neavling

File photo of a woman wearing a hijab.

Lapointe: An uncertain tipping point

By Joe Lapointe

Detroit ice cream parlor Cold Truth made headlines after its owner used the internet to track down a customer who didn’t tip.

Detroit charter schools offers $100,000 salaries to certified teachers

By Steve Neavling

Detroit Academy of Arts & Sciences students and faculty at a news conference Thursday.
More

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us