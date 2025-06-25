Two Brothers, One Dream: Immigrants Building Detroit’s Tree Service Legacy

A little over a decade ago, two half-brothers, Jose Burrow and Jose Ross, arrived in Detroit with high aspirations. Today, they operate thriving tree care companies that make Metro Detroit's suburbs green and safe.

Jose Burrow is the owner of Southfield Tree Care, dedicated to doing big jobs well and on time. Jose Ross is the owner of Dutton Tree Service, dedicated to service and precision.

There's more to their story than simply cutting back branches. It's two men who worked diligently, hired locals, and invested in the city that took a risk on them. From Rochester Hills to Dearborn, they're proof that first-generation Americans can leave their mark.

From Immigrants to Entrepreneurs

Jose Ross (Dutton Tree Service) and Jose Burrow (Southfield Tree Care)

Customers praise 38-year-old Jose Ross for his attention to detail, tidying up lawns, and explaining tree health in plain English. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Jose Burrow, who runs Southfield Tree Care, is known for efficiently coordinating crews and equipment to tackle large projects, such as the removal of storm-damaged oak trees in Southfield.

They have been able to make Southfield Tree Care and Dutton Tree Service successful businesses in Wayne and Oakland counties because both of them understand that honesty and perseverance will take you far. Their tree care businesses want to prove to everyone that immigrants are capable of doing more than becoming rich in Detroit.

Arrived in the U.S. a Decade Ago—No Capital, No Connections

The brothers came to America from Mexico with little money, no friends, and just enough English to get by in 2013. The stories of opportunity led them to Detroit; yet, they soon found that things were much different: low pay and a bewildering list of new regulations.

In the time before they learned to tend to trees through the means of a landscaping contract, they did whatever labor they could get, such as construction, washing dishes, or whatever would put food in their bellies. Despite it being difficult, they saw a way out in a line of work that rewarded effort and skill.

Started from the Bottom in the Tree Care Industry

Some of the toughest assignments they were assigned in their initial jobs were pulling the branches, grinding stumps, and working under experienced arborists who never taught them their secrets. Jose Ross studied tree biology, and Jose Burrow performed tool maintenance to cut costs.

They worked and saved every penny because they understood that the only way to grow in the business was to specialize in their trade. They were ready to risk everything. They borrowed capital from their family and friends to start their businesses and acquire second-hand machines.