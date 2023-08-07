Socra Tea closes Detroit storefront after 10 years

Socra Tea opened in Detroit in 2012 and has claimed to be “downtown Detroit’s one and only tea room” ever since. But now, more than a decade later, the storefront has closed.

Last week, Socra Tea took to Facebook to announce the closing ahead of its final days of business on Saturday and Sunday.

“Hi guys, it comes with a heavy heart that we have decided to take a pause with Socra Tea,” the post says. “10 years ago we were fed up with bad tea at coffee shops in Detroit. Every great city has a great tea shop and with that mission in mind, we set to create one in our beloved Detroit. While we don’t know if this is a forever goodbye, it is a so long for now while we regroup and refocus on what this space can be.”

Many loyal customers were saddened by the news and commented on the post, reminiscing on their favorite tea over the years.

The locally owned and operated tea house also served as an art gallery, located in the city’s Sugar Hill Arts District near Midtown. The small business prided itself on being environmentally friendly, serving USDA-certified organic teas, and selling handmade goods by local artisans.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, Socra Tea posted to social media thanking everyone for the support.

“Thank you, thank you… from the bottom of our hearts; thank you, for a wonderful send off,” the wrote. “We sure felt all the love this weekend!”

While the storefront will no longer be open, customers can still purchase Socra Tea in bulk online.

