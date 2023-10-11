SEIU nursing home workers strike in Westland

click to enlarge Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance SEIU striking workers in Westland were joined by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) and Hill Harper, a 2024 Democratic Party candidate for U.S. senate.

Dozens of workers chanting, “We’re fired up; we can’t take it no more!” and “No justice; no peace” rallied on Tuesday at Four Seasons Nursing home in Westland.

The effort kicked off a series of strikes at three metro Detroit nursing homes representing nearly 250 workers organized by Service Employees International Union (SEIU). The labor union plans similar efforts later this month at other nursing home sites in Royal Oak and Livonia.

“It’s a shame that we are once again forced to strike for a contract with competitive wages and benefits. Our residents deserve safe staffing and the highest levels of quality care, and that starts with staff retention and recruitment. We are ready to stand together once again and strike for the contract that we deserve,” said Sirlina Carlos, a restorative Certified Nurse Assistant for nearly 20 years at Four Seasons Nursing Home.

Optalis Management, owner of the Westland nursing home, did not respond to a request for comment.

All three nursing homes are connected with Optalis Management. In 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing home workers at Four Seasons went on strikefor three days in Westland, winning a contract that raised wages and increased benefits for members.

Shirley Patton has been a housekeeper at Four Seasons for more than 25 years.

“I’m striking for the housekeeping, laundry, and dietary workers being left behind with livable wages. We all do the same work, and we all deserve the same level of pay increases,” said Patton.

The striking workers were joined by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) and Hill Harper, a 2024 Democratic Party candidate for an open U.S. Senate seat.

“You are our health care heroes,” Harper, an actor, author and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists member. “We appreciate you being on the front lines. This is a moment for labor. … Let’s drag a line in the sand right now. When we fight, we win.”

Tlaib also showed her support for the striking workers.

“It takes courage for what you all are doing,” Tlaib said. “For you to walk out demand better it takes courage and you are inspiring some many other people to take that step. You do deserve better. You all take care of the most vulnerable among us.”

However, she was well received in Westland as she received hugs from workers and took photos with them.

Charlesetta Wilson of SEIU called Tlaib “our fighter in Washington.”

“A woman who has been on every strike line that I’ve been on over the last 10 years,” Wilson said about Tlaib.

Originally published by Michigan Advance. It is republished with permission.

