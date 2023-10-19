San Francisco is looking to Detroit for ideas on how to rehab its image

Are we a model for other cities hoping to turn things around?

By on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 at 10:28 am

click to enlarge Downtown Detroit has changed in the past decade. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Downtown Detroit has changed in the past decade.

It’s been wild seeing Detroit’s image in the national imagination go from “Murder City” to “Comeback City” — and the same thing happen to San Francisco in reverse. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has earned a reputation for its perceived decline, as the tech industry’s pivot to working from home led to record office vacancies, empty streets, a rise in crime, and lay bare the city’s problem with homelessness.

An Oct. 16 article in The New Yorker discusses the decline of San Francisco in the last few years, and says that now, some officials are researching cities like Detroit for ideas on how to turn things around.

According to The New Yorker, Sarah Dennis Phillips, San Francisco’s executive director of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, has studied “communities that turned their stories around — formerly depressed cities like Nashville and Detroit that had shown an aptitude for ‘constructing that narrative that makes people want to come.’”

“If downtowns aren’t a place you have to be, then they have to become places you want to be,” she said.

Ever since billionaire Dan Gilbert started going on a building buying spree more than a decade ago, Detroit’s downtown has become built up with a new arena, a new streetcar, and Gilbert’s big under-construction Hudson’s site skyscraper, all funded with generous tax incentives, and all of which created an image of a rejuvenated city that likely helped Mayor Mike Duggan cruise to a third term. But Detroit still has plenty of problems; census data showed a continued population drop this year, with Black Detroiters leaving the city at a high rate.

The New Yorker states that initially, San Francisco took on this widespread task of “urban renewal” better than most U.S. big cities, growing rich with “lush, landscaped parks, tree-lined boulevards, and world-class museums where there had been none.” But the article also compared San Francisco to being a company town like Detroit, and the risk that comes with that.

“If industry fled greater San Francisco, as car-making left Detroit in the fifties, a vortex could begin,” the article states. “And if tax revenue were so depleted that it required stripping services, the city could spin out.”

As the article also makes clear, San Francisco is still a bustling city, and a city’s “decline” or “rebirth” is much a matter of perception.

Slideshow

15 new Detroit developments to be excited about [PHOTOS]

Book Tower1265 Washington Blvd., Detroit; booktowerdetroit.comBedrock recently announced the completion of its 7-year, $300 million restoration of the nearly century-old high-rise, which has sat vacant since 2009. The 500,000-square-foot building includes 38 floors with 229 residential units, 117 hotel rooms, co-working space, 52,000 square feet of retail, and plans for three new dining concepts. The before-and-after photos Bedrock has shared are quite stunning.
15 slides
Michigan Central 2001 15th St., Detroit; michigancentral.com In 2018, Ford Motor Co. announced plans to revive Corktown’s hulking, long-abandoned 110-year-old train station (the last train departed in 1988) as the centerpiece of a planned 30-acre, $950 million innovation campus with retail and public space. Mayor Mike Duggan delivered his State of the City speech from the nearly completed facility in March, and said he expects the automaker to officially move in by July. TargetMack and Woodward Avenues, DetroitDepartment store chain Target plans to open a 32,000-square-foot “small format” store in the city in Midtown in late 2024. (It will be Detroit’s only Target. There used to be one on Eight Mile Road, which opened in 1987 and closed in 2003.) Even though it’ll be significantly smaller than the chain’s typical 130,000-square-foot stores that you’ll find in the suburbs, it’s a welcome addition to a city with few big-box shopping options. The Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park 1801 W. Jefferson Ave., Detroit Ground broke on this $75 million project last year, which will transform a stretch of riverfront land (where the now-defunct Mo Pop music festival was held for years) into 22 acres of public space that will include playgrounds, basketball courts, an outdoor concert space, wildlife conservation efforts, and more. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2024. The Development at Cadillac Square (formerly Monroe Blocks)18 Monroe Ave., Detroit; developmentcadillacsquare.comOriginally projected for completion in 2022, Bedrock’s former Monroe Blocks project has seen delays and has since been scaled down. Original plans called for 814,000 square feet of office space, but a new plan unveiled in February, dubbed The Development at Cadillac Square, now calls for 400,000 square feet. Interestingly, the new design also includes a 2,000-seat concert venue that would reincorporate the ornate facade of the former National Theatre Building, an Albert Kahn-designed vaudeville house and movie theater. In the meantime, Bedrock has used the space to host its “Monroe Street Midway,” an outdoor site that includes public art, a roller rink, and a drive-in movie screen. Hudson’s site1208 Woodward Ave., Detroit; hudsonssitedetroit.comBedrock’s plan for a skyscraper built on the site of the former J. L. Hudson Department Store has seen numerous delays and revisions. Initially conceived as Michigan’s tallest building and expected to be completed last year, the project has been scaled back to the point where, at 685.4 feet, it will no longer be taller than Detroit’s Renaissance Center. On track for completion by the end of 2024, the development is expected to include 1.5 million square feet of office, retail, hotel, residential, event, and public spaces. The District Detroit Between Midtown and downtown; districtdetroit.com Much has been said about the gulf between what the Ilitches promised their “District Detroit” surrounding Little Caesars Arena would look like (a bustling, tree-lined, walkable downtown with retail) and the reality (basically just parking lots). After already getting some $400 million in tax incentives for the project, the Ilitches’ Olympia Development has now asked for and received $616 million more. The development, if it comes to fruition, would include 10 new and rehabbed buildings, 695 apartments, retail, and hotels.
Click to View 15 slides

